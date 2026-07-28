Commission hears plans for Freedom Fest, road updates

BY MICHELLE KEY | PUBLISHER

OPELIKA — The Lee County Commission met Monday, July 27, for its regular meeting, which included student recognition, a presentation on the upcoming Freedom Fest 2026 weekend celebration and several items related to county roads and county business.

Commissioner Jeff Drury led a student recognition during the meeting.

Brandon Hutto — Smiths Station Junior High School, placed eighth in the National Beta Convention Spelling Bee that was held in Nashville, Tennessee.

Brantley Hutto, West Smiths Station Elementary School, placed fourth in the academic testing in the health and physical education category for fifth grade.

Commissioners also heard from Jamie Popwell, who shared information about the upcoming third annual Freedom Fest 2026 weekend celebration.

Freedom Fest will take place Nov. 12-14 in downtown Opelika and will include a black-tie gala and auction, a free public concert, a veterans breakfast, a Veterans Day parade and a public meet-and-greet with living Medal of Honor recipients.

According to information provided by Popwell, the presenting sponsor for the concert is the city of Opelika in partnership with Flags for Vets Inc. and IS4S. The parade, meet-and-greet and gala are sponsored by Flags for Vets Inc.

The schedule of events includes:

Commissioners also heard from Jamie Popwell, who shared information about the upcoming third annual Freedom Fest 2026 weekend celebration. Freedom Fest will take place Nov. 12-14 in downtown Opelika and will include a black-tie gala and auction, a free public concert, a veterans breakfast, a Veterans Day parade and a public meet-and-greet with living Medal of Honor recipients. According to information provided by Popwell, the presenting sponsor for the concert is the city of Opelika in partnership with Flags for Vets Inc. and IS4S. The parade, meet-and-greet and gala are sponsored by Flags for Vets Inc. The schedule of events includes: Thursday evening: Black-tie gala and auction, including dinner. Tables will be available for purchase, but seating is limited.

Friday evening: A special concert to kick off the festivities.

Saturday morning: Veterans breakfast sponsored by First Baptist Church.

Saturday morning: Veterans Day parade through downtown Opelika, followed by a public meet-and-greet in an indoor seated venue.

Saturday evening: A closed dinner to conclude the weekend.

Popwell said the event is expected to bring several living Medal of Honor recipients to Opelika, along with other special guests, veterans and families of past Medal of Honor recipients. The Medal of Honor recipients listed in the information provided include Bob Patterson, Mike Fitzmaurice, Mike Rose, Sammy Davis, James Livingston, Ty Carter, Leroy Petry, Kenneth David and Doc Ballard.

The event will also raise money to support Flags for Vets Inc., a nonprofit founded to honor veterans for their service to the nation.

Consent agenda

The commission approved the minutes from the commission’s July 13 meeting and approved the ratification of claims and procurement card transactions.

The commission held the first reading of a Lee County Planning Commission appointment for District 3.

The commission tabled the first reading of East Alabama Health Care Authority Board appointments in order for applicants to have time to meet with personnel.

Under new business, the commission: