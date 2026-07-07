Tee off for a good cause

BY DANIEL SCHMIDT

THE OBSERVER

LOACHAPOKA — Loachapoka High School is calling on the community to grab their golf clubs to help support a good cause.

The school’s football program will host the Loachapoka High School Golf Classic on July 27 at 9 a.m. at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Course in Opelika, with all proceeds benefiting LHS football student-athletes.

LHS head football coach Branden Hall said the event has quickly become one of the program’s most important fundraisers.

“The golf tournament, it’s a great time, and it’s a great event,” Hall said.

Last year marked the first time his staff ran the tournament, though Hall said he believed the school had hosted similar golf tournaments in previous years.

The turnout at the event at the Auburn University Club last year was strong and was a big financial boost for the team according to Hall.

He added that the money raised goes directly toward providing players with tangible benefits and encouraged the community to come out and support the program.

“You want to be able to let the kids have good food, clothing, backpacks and transportation,” Hall said. “The fundraiser will be a good thing for us to raise funds so we can give our players everything that they need and make sure that they’re well taken care of during the season.”

Teams of four can register for $650 per team. Golfers interested in signing up can scan the QR code on the tournament flyer, email Hall at hall.eddie@lee.k12.al.us or call (334) 444-3387.