Obituaries | July 6, 2026

GABRIEL ADJEI

A visitation was held on Sunday, July 5, at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home. A funeral service was held at Church of the Highlands East Campus on Monday, July 6.

JODI DARLENE COOK

Jodi Darlene Cook, 67, of Opelika, passed away peacefully on June 29, 2026, at Baptist South Hospital in Montgomery, Alabama.

Born on Jan. 8, 1959, in Opelika, Jodi was the daughter of the late Otis W. Hollis and Bobbie F. Hollis. She was a graduate of Smiths Station High School and retired after a successful career as an accountant.

Jodi was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend. She shared 29 blessed years of marriage with her beloved husband, Rosville “Buddy” Cook Jr. Her Christian faith was the foundation of her life, and she faithfully attended church throughout the years. She often reminded those around her, “God is good all the time, and all the time, God is good,” and found comfort in her favorite scripture, John 3:16.

Known for her generous heart and caring spirit, Jodi never met a stranger and was always willing to help those in need. She loved cooking, canning, spending time at the beach, cheering on the Auburn Tigers, watching hummingbirds, tending to her yellow roses and making memories with family and friends. She also took pride in always having her nails perfectly done. Above all, she will be remembered for her kindness, unwavering faith and the love she shared with everyone around her.

She is survived by her husband, Rosville “Buddy” Cook Jr.; her daughter, Bobbie Jean Wright, of Opelika; her son, Matt Clark (Cindy), of Auburn; her stepson, Lee Cook (April), of Taylorsville, Utah; her brother, Andy Hollis (Ashley), of Foley, Alabama; her grandchildren, Jason Clark (Karli), Austin Clark, Abigail Shelley (Stephen), Hunter Wright, Logan Wright, Ty Cook (Bayley), Kami Cook, Brandon “Taylor” Holmes and Justin Holmes; her great-grandchildren, Greyson Cook and Collin Cook; along with numerous cousins, extended family members and dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Otis W. Hollis and Bobbie F. Hollis, and her stepdaughter, Jeannie Tulisa McGee.

A memorial service celebrating Jodi’s life will be held on Saturday, July 11, at 1 p.m. CT at Living Waters Ministries Center, located at 3005 Lafayette Parkway in Opelika.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that memorial donations be made to the American Stroke Association (www.stroke.org) or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (www.stjude.org).

“For God so loved the world that He gave His one and only Son, that whoever believes in Him shall not perish but have eternal life.” John 3:16

JOHN STALLINGS

John Robert Stallings, 85, of Opelika, Alabama, passed away peacefully on July 3, 2026.

John was born on March 20, 1941, in Goodwater, Alabama, to George Robert Stallings and IzzieLean White Stallings.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George Robert Stallings and IzzieLean White Stallings.

John proudly served his country for 30 years in the Alabama National Guard, retiring with the rank of Sergeant First Class (E-7). During his distinguished military career, he was deployed in support of Operation Desert Storm.

Following his military service, John retired from the Opelika Water Works Board after 16 years of dedicated service. Beyond his career, he was a talented musician, vocalist and guitarist who found great joy in sharing his love of music with family, friends and his community. He will be remembered for his kind heart, his devotion to his family and the lasting impact he made on everyone who knew him.

He is survived by his loving wife, Betty Worthington Stallings; his son, Mike Veasey and wife, Gwen Veasey; his grandchildren, Michael Veasey and wife, Adrianna Veasey, and Mallory Bode and husband, CJ Bode; his cherished great-granddaughter, Riley Mae Veasey; his children, Stacy and Scott; and many extended family members and dear friends who will cherish his memory.

John’s legacy of service, music, love and dedication to his family will continue to live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved him.

Visitation was held on Wednesday, July 8, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home in Opelika, Alabama. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel with the Rev. Isaac Kervin officiating.

The family extends their heartfelt appreciation for the prayers, love and support shown during this difficult time.

SUE BRUNSON

With heavy hearts, the family announces the passing of their beloved momma, Sue Starling Brunson, who passed away peacefully on July 3, at the age of 72.

Born on June 12, 1954, in Columbus, Georgia, she touched countless lives with her kindness, unconditional love and support.

She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend who always put the needs of others before her own. Whether through her warm smile, comforting words or selfless acts of love, she made everyone around her feel welcomed and cared for.

She enjoyed cooking for her family, listening to music and watching her favorite shows. She is survived by her husband Charles Brunson of Salem; son Charles Brunson Jr., and his wife Jamie Brunson; daughter Felicia Brunson Tucker; her grandchildren Jason Kilgore his spouse Cherry, Kendal Freeman her spouse, Errin, Tripp Brunson and Paige Brunson; her great-grandchildren Karter Freeman and Kash Freeman; and sisters Joyce, Sandy and Wanda.

She was preceded in death by her father, mother and her brothers.

Although our hearts are broken, we find comfort in the love she gave us and the memories we will cherish forever. Her legacy of love, kindness and resilience will continue to live on through all who knew her.

A memorial service will be held on July 9 at 1 p.m. at Jeffcoat Funeral Home. Family and friends are invited to come together to celebrate her life and share in remembering the remarkable woman she was.

Forever loved, deeply missed and never forgotten.

LUCIUS BEDSOLE CHASTAIN

Luke Chastain, 89, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 5, 2026, at the Compassus Bethany House in Auburn.

Born and raised in Jackson, Alabama, Luke was the son of the late Dock L. Chastain and Cora Downey Chastain. He lived a life marked by faith, service, devotion to his family and a love of the outdoors.

Luke graduated from Auburn University in 1958 with a degree in Industrial Management. While at Auburn, he was active in the Wesley Foundation Choir and ROTC and was inducted into Phi Kappa Phi. After receiving his commission, he proudly served for 12 years in the United States Army Reserve, retiring with the rank of captain.

Luke enjoyed a distinguished 32-year career with South Central Bell, retiring in 1991 as Network Operations Manager.

A man of deep faith, Luke was a lifelong Methodist and a dedicated choir member. He was a founding member of Christ Methodist Church of Auburn, where he faithfully served and worshiped.

Luke loved spending time outdoors, especially fishing and hunting with his grandchildren. He was also an active member of the Auburn Rotary Club and treasured the friendships and opportunities for service it provided.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Jane May Chastain; his daughter, Lucia Carter (Burt); his son, Ken Chastain (Nena); grandsons, Mitch Carter, Kyle Carter (Katherine), Reid Carter, Trey Carter (Olivia) and Lt. Luke Chastain (Elisa); granddaughter, Lauren Chastain Rayl, M.D., (Trevor); his cherished great-grandchildren Charlotte, Ebie, James and Holland Carter, Landon and Asher Rayl.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Christ Methodist Church of Auburn, located at 1061 Shug Jordan Parkway, Suite 505, in Auburn, or to the Food Bank of East Alabama, located at 355 Industry Drive in Auburn.

Luke will be remembered for his unwavering faith, his humble spirit, his dedication to family and the kindness and integrity with which he lived his life. His legacy will continue through the many lives he touched, and he will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Frederick-Dean Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Millard “Dee” Orem, III

Millard “Dee” Orem III, 75, of Opelika, passed away June 29, 2026.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Eloise and M.D. Orem, Jr., sister Vickie Orem and his much-loved pets, “Snoopy” and “Boo Boo.”

He is survived by his loving wife, Paula Shivers Orem; by sisters, Wanda (Andy) Gorum of Jacksons Gap and Gail Orem of Robertsdale.

After graduating from Troy State University in 1973, Dee came to Lyman Ward Military Academy (now Southern Preparatory Academy) with the ink still wet on his teachers certificate. It was the beginning of a 44-year career at Lyman Ward, one in which he would wear many hats. First and foremost, he would be the senior history teacher, teaching a range of subjects. The first day of classes, the seniors glued his desk drawers shut. But, ever the cool one, he improvised and never missed a beat. The ability to go with the flow and adjust to change would serve him well for the next 44 years, as Head Varsity Football Coach, Junior Varsity Coach, founder of the online advanced placement program as well as Special Studies Teacher for those cadets who fell a little behind. After hours he patrolled the barracks, answering questions right and left. Some nights he didn’t come home until after 10:00 p.m. Luckily, he had a very supportive wife, who made a career of helping Dee succeed. He married the school’s librarian (yours truly), because he really like books, but really loved the librarian.

After retiring from football, Dee continued to teach and run the concession stand with the assistance of Mr. Tommy Lee Holley. Tommy Lee didn’t just make hamburgers – he made heaven on a bun which we called the Tommy Lee Burger. Dee and Tommy Lee went through several grills a season, and, every summer they made a special trip to Lowe’s to buy new grills. Everyone knew them, so they didn’t have to ask for the discount – like God’s grace, it just came.

After retiring in 2017, Dee was FINALLY able to sleep late sometimes, and even go out for a nice lunch with his wife, or meet once a month with his cronies for pub night – something he truly enjoyed and cherished.

In 2026 Dee was diagnosed with an advanced stage of lymphoma and given only weeks to live. With the help of many people, especially our neighbors the Schwenk Family – Bill, Jennifer, Susan and Vin, and Paul Kuhn among others, The Lord granted mine and Dee’s prayer that Dee might be able to stay at home until he passed away peacefully, after one last cigarette.

His last day on earth, Mr. and Mrs. Gary Gunn came to our home and Mr. Gary gave Dee a spa-like, professional shave, while Dee sat comfortably in his recliner.

Dee’s memorial service was held, Friday, July 3 at The Chapel on the campus of Southern Preparatory Academy in Camp Hill, Alabama. A reception followed. The arrangements for the service were made by Col. Albert Hovey, the Rev. Jeff Damron, who delivered the message, and Steve Edmonds who delivered the eulogy. Amanda Kelly was the pianist. Christian Weckwert secured the services of the Piper, who opened and closed the service with “Amazing Grace,” a fitting hymn for someone like Dee, who had lived his life with such amazing grace.

CAROLYN “TARA” DELAIS NOLAN

Carolyn deLais Nolan, affectionately known as “Tara,” was born on Sept. 26, 1950, in Dallas, Texas, to Dr. Thomas Campbell Nolan II and Carolyn Robinson Nolan. She grew up in Montgomery, where her father practiced pediatrics and her mother was a nurse. Originally named Carolyn after her mother, she received the nickname “Tara” when her younger brother, Tommy, arrived a year later. “Carolyn” proved to be too much of a mouthful for a toddler, so he simply called her Tara — a name that remained with her throughout her life.

After graduating from Sidney Lanier High School in 1968, Tara enrolled at Auburn University as a student in the Department of Art. In those days, being an art major was more than a course of study — it was a way of life. She often spoke fondly of “living” in Biggin and Smith Halls alongside the close-knit community of fellow art students. In truth, being an Auburn student during the late 60s and early 70s was a special experience for everyone fortunate enough to be there.

Tara graduated in 1974 with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Visual Arts. Although she continued creating art throughout her life, photography became her greatest artistic passion. A gifted photographer, she worked wonders in the darkroom and practiced photography both professionally and personally. Countless families cherish the priceless photographs she captured of their children and loved ones. Through her lens, she also preserved the spirit of Auburn from the 70s to the present. Among her most treasured memories were those captured during her travels to Mexico, Nova Scotia, Ireland and Israel. A collection of these travel photographs was later featured in an exhibition at the Jan Dempsey Community Arts Center.

Throughout her years in Auburn, Tara wore many hats. She worked as a graphic artist for Auburn University’s Educational Television Department and later shared her love of art and photography with children through The Village School’s after-school program. Teaching brought her great joy, leading her to return to Auburn University, where she earned a Bachelor of Science in Art Education in 1982. She taught art at Lee-Scott Academy for several years before opening her own women’s and children’s clothing consignment shop, Options.

Later, Tara began a successful career in real estate under the guidance of William Dean of The Dean Agency. William remained both a mentor and a lifelong friend. Over the years, Tara worked with several real estate agencies, forming many lasting friendships along the way.

While Tara was deeply talented and passionate about the arts, her greatest love was her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She was never legalistic or overbearing in her faith. Instead, she had a remarkable ability to meet people where they were and share Christ’s love with kindness and grace. A longtime member of Abundant Life Church under Pastor Richard McCollough, Tara was a devoted prayer warrior. She faithfully prayed with church prayer groups, over the telephone and one-on-one with countless individuals. Her prayers and quiet encouragement helped lead many people to faith and into the church. Her relationship with God was at the very center of who she was.

Twenty-eight years ago, Tara courageously overcame breast cancer. About seven years ago, a new breast cancer was discovered, and it quickly metastasized to her bones. She faced this diagnosis with remarkable courage, pursuing multiple treatments that successfully held the disease at bay for nearly seven years. Tara chose to keep her illness private for much of that time because she wanted people to see her as she had always been — not through the lens of concern for her health.

Thanks to the loving support of her friends, Tara was able to remain in her home almost until the end of her life. She was moved to Bethany House on Friday evening and passed away peacefully on Sunday evening, June 21. Earlier that day, she was blessed by visits from many family members and dear friends.

Tara was preceded in death by her parents, Dr. Thomas Campbell Nolan II and Carolyn Robinson Nolan; her brother, Thomas C. Nolan III; and her sister, Ruth Corrigan Nolan.

She is survived by her sister-in-law, Nita Moore Nolan; her nieces and nephews, Lorri Nolan Simpson (Fred), Rick Nolan, Amanda Nolan McCallum (Patrick), Thomas Nolan IV “Buddy” (Lanna) and Loni Foster Davis; 12 grandnieces and grandnephews; one great-grandniece; and her beloved “honorary children,” Eron, Anna and Justin Carruth.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Trinity Church, 800 2nd Ave., in Opelika, on Saturday, July 18, at 2 p.m., with a reception following in the Fellowship Hall.

In keeping with Tara’s wishes, friends are invited to share their favorite memories of her and what she meant to them during the celebration. Nothing would have pleased Tara more than hearing the stories of the lives she touched.