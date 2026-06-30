St. Duns Buns — from oven to outreach

D1 LIFE FOUNDATION RECEIVES DONATION — Deborah Pegues and Jalen Plott accept a donation for the D1 Life Foundation, which was established in memory of Dylan Pegues following his death in June 2022. The foundation provides scholarships to high school seniors and serves people in other areas of need while encouraging others to “Live a D1 Life” through love, kindness, generosity and faith. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO



CLEAR THE LIST RECEIVES DONATION — Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones accepts a donation for Clear the List, a Lee County Sheriff’s Foundation project that helps area teachers purchase classroom supplies for the 2026-27 school year. The donation from St. Dun’s Buns may be used wherever supplies are most needed. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

WAKE FOR WARRIORS RECEIVES DONATION — Dave Deep, Clark Webster and Hanna Webster accept a donation for Wake for Warriors, a nonprofit organization that uses water sports to support veterans. Founded by retired U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Dave Deep in 2012, the organization is marking 14 years of service to the veteran community in 2026. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO