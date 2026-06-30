Southside Center of the Arts hosts Declaration Exhibition

Local art and history mark America’s 250th anniversary

BY GRACIE GOODMAN

FOR THE OBSERVER

OPELIKA — The Southside Center of Arts is marking America’s 250th anniversary of signing the Declaration of Independence with a new exhibition that brings together local artwork and historical artifacts to celebrate the nation’s history.

The exhibition features art by local artists alongside artifacts from the East Alabama Museum and memorabilia from East Alabama Arts. According to the Southside Center of the Arts, the exhibition encourages artists to reflect on local history and express what it means to them through “visual, literary and musical works.”

“If we didn’t have our local history, we wouldn’t have American history,” said Myra Stephenson, arts facility manager at the Southside Center of the Arts.

Stephenson said the exhibition provides local artists with an opportunity to showcase their work, connect with other artists and potentially sell pieces while gaining exposure in the community.

One unique aspect of the exhibition is the way contemporary artwork is displayed alongside historical artifacts. Pieces from East Alabama museum are paired with modern art, creating connections between Lee County’s past and present.

In one part of the exhibition, viewers can see a collage displayed next to a poster from a past East Alabama Arts performance. In another area, a monoprint is displayed beside a historical drawing from the East Alabama museum.

“You get to see that artwork move and show in a different way,” said Stephenson, “you get to see how they talk to each other and bounce off of that history.”

Stephenson hopes visitors leave with a greater appreciation for the area’s history and culture.

“I hope they get to see a different side of Opelika and a different side of Auburn and just get to soak in a little more of what Lee County is,” said Stephenson. “We get to live in the now, but you don’t get to see much of the past.”

A reception for the exhibition will be held July 2 from 5:30 to 7 p.m., where visitors can enjoy refreshments, music and meet some of the featured artists, alongside representatives from East Alabama Arts and other organizations involved in the exhibition.

The Declaration Exhibition is on display through July 10 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Southside Center of the Arts, located at 1103 Glenn St., in Opelika.