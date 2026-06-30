Public Notices | June 30, 2026

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF LEE

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE

DEFAULT having been made in the terms of that certain mortgage executed by Anthony Weed to River Bank & Trust, which said mortgage is dated December 9, 2021, and recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama, in Mortgage Book 4817, at Page 908, et seq and the said default continuing, and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the following-described real property will be sold at public outcry for cash, to the highest bidder, in front of the Courthouse door of the Lee County Courthouse in Opelika, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on Wednesday, July 15, 2026, to-wit:

Lot 69, HAMILTON PLACE, according to and as shown by that certain map or plat thereof of record in Town Plat Book 12, at Page 165, in the office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama.

The Real Property or its address is commonly known as 2134 Hamilton Place N, Opelika, AL 36801.

Said sale is to be made for the purpose of paying the mortgage debt and cost of foreclosure.

River Bank & Trust

BY: /s/ Blake Oliver

Blake L. Oliver, Attorney for River Bank & Trust

Samford & Denson, LLP

P.O. Box 2345

Opelika, AL 36803-2345

Legal Run 06/18/26, 06/25/26 & 07/02/26

NOTICE OF ADVERTISEMENT FOR COMPLETION

LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given that WHATLEY CONSTRUCTION, LLC, CONTRACTOR, has completed the construction of Central Alabama Community College Renovation of the Library at 1675 Cherokee Road, Alexander City, AL 35010, for the State of Alabama and Alexander City Alabama.

Owner(s) and have made request for final settlement of said Contract.

All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify GMC – Architect / Engineer at 2660 East Chase Lane, Suite 200, Montgomery, AL 36117

Whatley Construction, LLC – Contractor

PO Box 137, Opelika, AL 36803

NOTE: This notice must be run for a minimum of three weeks for projects of $100,000.00 or more. For acceptable methods of advertisement, see General Conditions of the Contract, Article 34. Proof of publication of the notice shall be made by the contractor to the authority by whom the contract was made by affidavit of the publisher or website owner and a printed copy of the notice published. A final settlement shall not be made upon the contract until the expiration of 30 days after the completion of the notice. Legal Run 06/18/26, 06/25/26, 07/02/26 & 07/09/26

NOTICE OF ADVERTISEMENT FOR COMPLETION

LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given that WHATLEY CONSTRUCTION, LLC, CONTRACTOR, has completed the construction of Central Alabama Community College Renovation of the Auditorium (Theater) 1675 Cherokee Road, Alexander City, AL 35010, for the State of Alabama and Alexander City Alabama.

Owner(s) and have made request for final settlement of said Contract.

All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify McKee & Associates – Architect / Engineer at 631 S Hull St., Montgomery, AL 36104.

Whatley Construction, LLC – Contractor

PO Box 137, Opelika, AL 36803

NOTE: This notice must be run for a minimum of three weeks for projects of $100,000.00 or more. For acceptable methods of advertisement, see General Conditions of the Contract, Article 34. Proof of publication of the notice shall be made by the contractor to the authority by whom the contract was made by affidavit of the publisher or website owner and a printed copy of the notice published. A final settlement shall not be made upon the contract until the expiration of 30 days after the completion of the notice. Legal Run 06/18/26, 06/25/26, 07/02/26 & 07/09/26

STATE OF ALABAMA, LEE COUNTY PROBATE COURT

CASE NO. 2026-289

ESTATE OF WILLIAM BRADFORD RANDOLPH, DECEASED

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT OF ADMINISTRATOR

Letters of Administration of the Estate of William Bradford Randolph, deceased having been granted to Rebecca Bradford Randolph this 11th day of June 2026, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by the law or the same will be barred.

Rebecca Bradford Randolph, Personal Representative

Jeffery A. Hilyer

334-745-2564

Attorney at Law

P.O. Box 30

Opelika, AL 36803-0030 Legal Run 06/18/26, 06/25/26 & 07/02/26

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF CARRIE LEE LUKE, DECEASED

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No: 2026-163

Letters Testamentary on the estate of said decedent having been granted to the undersigned on the 12th day of May, 2026, by the Hon. Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

EZZARD C. LUKE, Personal Representative

Robert H. Pettey

Samford & Denson, LLP

P.O. Box 2345

Opelika, AL 36803-2345

(334) 745-3504

Legal Run 06/18/26, 06/25/26 & 07/02/26

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Leigh Anne Clark to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Flagstar Bank, FSB, its successors and assigns, dated September 14, 2022 said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama, in Book 4904, Page 571 . Said mortgage was subsequently sold, assigned and transferred to Rocket Mortgage, LLC. Under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned, Rocket Mortgage, LLC, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse in Lee County, Alabama on August 6, 2026, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following describe real estate situated in Lee County, Alabama, to-wit:

COMMENCING AT THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF SECTION 24, TOWNSHIP 20 NORTH, RANGE 25 EAST, LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA; THENCE S01DEGREES 08’00” E, 2126.80 FEET TO THE SOUTHERLY R/W LINE OF LEE COUNTY, ROAD #270; THENCE S89 DEGREES 57’00” W ALONG SAID R/W LINE, 305.32 FEET TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING OF THE PARCEL OF LAND HEREIN DESCRIBED; THENCE LEAVING SAID R/W LINE, S04 DEGREES18’36”W, 69.60 FEET; THENCE N 86 DEGREES 55’06”W, 100.61 FEET THENCE N01DEGREES 42’02”E 68.80 FEET TO THE SOUTHERLY R/W LINE OF SAID LEE COUNTY ROAD #270; THENCE S87 DEGREES 21’36”E, ALONG SAID R/W LINE, 103.76 FEET TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING. SAID PARCEL OF LAND LYING IN SECTION 24, TOWNSHIP 20 NORTH, RANGE 28 EAST, LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA AND CONTAINING 0.162 ACRE.

ALSO: THAT CERTAIN EASEMENT GRANTED AT DEED BOOK 2175, PAGE 306, LEE COUNTY ALABAMA RECORDS, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

COMMENCE AT THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 24, TOWNSHIP 20 NORTH, RANGE 28 EAST, LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA, THENCE RUN NORTH 74 DEGREES 32’ 43” WEST FOR 447.20 FEET; THENCE NORTH 1 DEGREES 49’ 20” EAST FOR 47.83 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE CONTINUE NORTH 1 DEGREES 49’ 20” EAST FOR 270 FEET TO THE SOUTHERLY MARGIN OF LEE COUNTY ROAD 270; THENCE ALONG SAID MARGIN OF SAID ROAD, NORTH 84 DEGREES 58’ 03” WEST FOR 30 FEET; THENCE LEAVING SAID ROAD, SOUTH 1 DEGREES 49’ 20” WEST FOR 270 FEET; THENCE 84 DEGREES 58’ 03” EAST FOR 30 FEET, MORE ORE LESS , TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

SUBJECT TO THAT CERTAIN EASEMENT RESERVED AT DEED BOOK 2172, PAGE 184, LEE COUNTY ALABAMA RECORDS, ON AND ACROSS THE PROPERTY DESCRIBED IN THIS DEED FOR THE PURPOSES OF MAINTAINING AND OPERATING A WATER LINE WHICH IS FOR THE BENEFIT OF ADJACENT PROPERTY.

Property Street Address for Informational Purposes: 5100 Lee Rd 270 Valley AL 36854

Said property will be sold “AS IS”. NO REPRESENTATION OR WARRANTY, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED, IS MADE AS TO THE TITLE OF SAID PROPERTY. Said property is subject to any title deficiencies including but not limited to: any outstanding ad valorem taxes – including taxes which are a lien but not yet due and payable, federal tax liens any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. The highest bidder must tender the total amount of the winning bid in certified funds at the time and place of sale. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand the rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in said Mortgage and by Alabama law. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Please be advised that the foreclosing mortgagee or its authorized agent will require any entity or trust bidder at this foreclosure sale to provide beneficial ownership information, documentation, and written certification as required under FinCEN’s Anti-Money Laundering Regulations for Residential Real Estate Transfers, effective for transfers to covered transferees closing on or after March 1, 2026. This requirement applies where the purchaser is a legal entity (including an LLC, corporation, or partnership) or a trust, and the transfer is not financed by an institutional lender subject to existing anti-money laundering requirements. The required information and certification must be provided prior to issuance of the foreclosure deed upon sale. No foreclosure deed will be issued for a covered transfer until all required FinCEN information has been received and certified. Additional information regarding these regulations and required transferee disclosures can be found at:

https://www.fincen.gov/rre and https://www.fincen.gov/rre-faqs

This is an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained may be used for that purpose.

Rocket Mortgage, LLC, Mortgagee or Transferee

ALAW

420 North 20th Street, Suite 2249

Birmingham, AL 35203

Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

26-000417 LEGAL RUN 06/25/26, 07/2/26 & 07/09/26

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JAMES STEPHEN LEE, DECEASED

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No: 2026-309

TO:ANY UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JAMES STEPHEN LEE

NOTICE: On the 8th day of June, 2026, a certain writing, purporting to be the Will of JAMES STEPHEN LEE was filed in my office for Probate by CHERYL PRON and the 27th day of July, 2026, at 10 o’clock a.m. was appointed a day for hearing thereof at which time you can appear and contest the same, if you see proper.

Given under my hand, the 17th day of June, 2026.

JERE COLLEY, JUDGE OF PROBATE

Robert H. Pettey

Samford & Denson, LLP

P.O. Box 2345

Opelika, AL 36803-2345

(334) 745-3504 LEGAL RUN 06/25/26, 07/02/26, 07/09/26

IN THE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF PLUNKETT DAMON 43-JU-2025-000470.02

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, AL JUVENILE -JU 2025-470.02

D.E.P.-Born 11/11/2025

NOTICE TO: Mother, Jessica Plunkett. and any alleged, legal, or unknown father of D.E.P. born on 11/11/2025 while Mother was a resident of Tutwiler Prison. Custody of the minor child was vested with the Lee County DHR on 11/14/2025. Jessica Plunkett along with any unknown father must answer the Petition for Termination of Parental Rights filed in the Family Court of Lee County, AL by Lee County DHR, within fourteen (14) days from the last date of Publication of this notice with the Circuit Clerk located at 2311 Gateway Drive, Opelika, AL 36801 and with Hon. Kris R. Patton, P.O. Box 1624, Auburn, AL 36831 or thereafter a final judgment may be rendered in the Family

Courtroom of Lee County, AL terminating your parental rights and placing said child for adoption.Mary Roberson, CIRCUIT CLERK

Legal run 06/25/26, 07/02/26, 07/09/26 & 07/16/2026

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF PATSY F.

VINCENT, DECEASED

PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY

CASE NO. 2022-676

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Take Notice that LETTERS TESTAMENTARY of the Estate of PATSY F. VINCENT are hereby granted to Donna Lynn Heaton and Craig D. Vincent as Co-Personal Representatives on the 31st day of January, 2023, by the Honorable Bill English,

Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama.

Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Donna Lynn Heaton

Craig D. Vincent Legal Run 06/25/26, 07/02/26 & 07/08/26

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

2004 GMC Envoy

VIN1GKES16S946230030

Sale Date 7/28/2026

contact Maddox Automotive

1162 Lee Road 1 Notasulga AL 36866

Phone 334-319-1823 LEGAL RUN 06/25/26 & 07/02/26

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF KIMBERLEY ANNE HARKER, DECEASED

ESTATE NO: 2026-238

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters of Administration on the Estate of KIMBERLEY ANNE HARKER, deceased, having been granted to David Harker on the 16th day of June, 2026, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.

Jere Colley Legal Run 06/25/26, 07/02/26, 07/09/26

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

ESTATE NO.: 2026-184

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF JEFFERY LYN DOWDY DECEASED

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

Letters of Administration on the Estate of JEFFERY LYN DOWDY, deceased, having been granted to Donna Scott, on the 15th day of June, 2026, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.

JERE COLLEY, PROBATE JUDGE LEGAL RUN 06/25/26, 07/02/26, 07/09/26

L340:

ADVERTISEMENT OF SALE Property described below will be sold per the The Self-Service Storage Facilities Act. Sale on Friday the 17th of July 2026 at 10:00 AM with bidding to take place on StorageTreasures.com. Payment and pickup at facility. Storage Rentals of America, 3806 Pepperell Pkwy, Opelika, AL, 36801-6024:

166: Tony Astin: Boxes, Totes, Furniture, Electronics, Appliances, Household Goods

LEGAL RUN 07/02/26

L341:

ADVERTISEMENT OF SALE Property described below will be sold per the The Self-Service Storage Facilities Act. Friday the 17th of July 2026 at 10:00 AM with bidding to take place on StorageTreasures.com. Payment and pickup at facility. Storage Rentals of America, 501 26th St, Opelika, AL, 36801:

1059: Sherquetta Ingram: Totes, Furniture, Appliances, Household Goods

3083: Albert Hill: Boxes, Totes, Furniture, Household goods, Tire and Rims LEGAL RUN 07/02/26

STORAGE TREASURES AUCTION

Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

(1412 Opelika Rd Auburn AL 36830 ) Thursday, 7/9/2026 at 10:00AM

Unit

D64

A11

U370

W386

The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property. LEGAL RUN 07/02/26

STORAGE TREASURES AUCTION

Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

1242 N Dean Rd, Auburn, AL 36830 Thursday, 07/09 /2026 at 10:00AM

Unit 25

Unit 702

The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.

LEGAL RUN 07/02/26

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABMA

IN RE: THE MATTER OF JOHN MALCOLM RILEY, I, deceased

CASE NO. 2019-B-142

Letters of Administration of said deceased having been granted to the undersigned on the 23rd day of June, 2026, by the Hon. Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

JENNIFER JILL BOWLES

MICHAEL GLENN RILEY

Co-Administrators

Robert H. Pettey

Samford & Denson, LLP

P.O. Box 2345

Opelika, AL 36803-2345

(334) 745-3504 LEGAL RUN 07/02/26, 07/09/26 & 07/16/26

Storage Treasure

Extra Space Storage (Life Storage) will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

3951 Pepperell Pkwy Opelika, AL 36801 Thursday, July 9, 2026 at 10:00AM

Unit D34

The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property. LEGAL RUN 07/02/26

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF HAROLD DONALD MCVEY, JR.,

DECEASED.

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No: 2026-255

Letters Testamentary on the estate of said decedent having been granted to the undersigned on the 23rd day of June, 2026, by the Hon. Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County,

Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

MIRLITA NORCA MCVEY

Personal Representative

Robert H. Pettey

Samford & Denson, LLP

P.O. Box 2345

Opelika, AL 36803-2345

(334) 745-3504 LEGAL RUN 07/02/26, 07/09/26 & 07/16/26

STATE OF ALABAMA

LEE COUNTY PROBATE COURT

CASE NO. 2026-173

ESTATE OF SANDRA W. GANAS, DECEASED

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

Letters Testamentary of said Sandra W. Ganas, deceased, having been granted to Tracy Ann Barker this 23rd day of June 2026, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by the law or the same will be barred.

Tracy Ann Barker, Personal Representative

Jeffery A. Hilyer

334-745-2564

Attorney at Law

P.O. Box 30

Opelika, Alabama 36803-0030. 07/02/26, 07/09/26 & 07/16/26

STORAGE TREASURES AUCTION

Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

(1231 Gatewood Dr. Auburn Al 36830 ) Friday 07-10-2026 at 10:00AM

Unit 576

The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property. LEGAL RUN 07/02/26

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABMA

In the Matter of Angela Steele, an alleged incapacitated person

TO: James and Toby Toe and any relatives or interested parties: Lee County DHR has filed a Petition to appoint a Legal Guardian for the person of Angela Steele. It is ordered that the 3rd day of August, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. be appointed the day on which to hear such petition at the Lee County Courthouse, 215 South 9th St. Opelika, AL at which time all persons interested may file their notice of appearance and contest the said petition if they deem it proper. Done this the 29 day of June, 2026.

Jere Colley

Probate Judge

Margaret A. Mayfield

Attorney for Lee County DHR

Post Office Box 809

Opelika, AL 36803

(334) 745-0333 Legal Run 07/02/26, 07/09/26 & 07/16/26

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF SHERRIE LYNN DIXON Deceased

PROBATE COURT LEE COUNTY

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Take Notice that LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION of said deceased having been granted to Eugene Dixon on the 14th day of July, 2021, by the Honorable Bill English, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama.

Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

BILL ENGLISH, PROBATE JUDGE

LEGAL RUN 07/02/26, 07/09/26, 07/16/26

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:

MARCUS JACQUEZ STRICKLAND,

Deceased.

Case No.: 2026-299

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters of Administration ofsaid deceased having been granted to BENJAMIN H. PARR, Personal Representative on the 26th day of June, 2026, by Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate Comi of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Benjamin H. Parr LEGAL RUN 07/02/26, 07/09/26 & 07/16/26

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMА Notice of the filing of Petition for Summary Distribution In the Estate of LINDA JAYNE MONROE, deceased Notice is hereby given that a Petition for Summary Distribution has been filed in the LEE COUNTY Probate Office by Donald Scott Monroe, on May 20, 2026, pursuant to Section 43-2-690, Сode of Alabama and that 30 days after the notice of publication hereof and pursuant to law the Court shall be requested to enter an Order directing Summary Distribution of the estate of said decedent.

JERE COLLEY, PROBATE JUDGE LEGAL RUN 07/02/26

In accordance with Alabama Abandoned Motor Vehicle Act, Alabama Code Sections 32-13-1 through 32-13-8 notice is hereby given to the owners, lienholders, and other interested parties. The following motor vehicles will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder at 9:00 am , August 7, 2026 at Opelika Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 801 Columbus Highway, Opelika, Alabama. Seller reserves the right to reject any bid and the right to bid.

2010 Dodge Journey

VIN# 3D4PG6FV3AT120673

2011 Dodge Ram 1500

VIN# 1D7RB1CT8BS614871

2012 Dodge Challenger

VIN# 2C3CDYBTXCH285205

2012 Dodge Challenger

VIN# 2C3CDYAGXCH246408

2015 Chrysler 200

VIN# 1C3CCCAB1FN598539 Legal run 07/02/26, 07/09/26

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA IN RE: THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF ROBERT L. RUDD, Deceased CASE NO.: 2026-202 NOTICE TO CREDITORS In the Matter of the Estate of ROBERT L. RUDD, Deceased Letters Testamentary on the Estate of ROBERT L. RUDD, Deceased, having been granted to TAMMY RUDD on June 8th, 2026, by Honorable Jere Colley, Probate Judge of said County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred. Tammy Rudd Legal Run 06/18/26, 06/25/26, 07/02/26