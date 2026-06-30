Obituaries | Week of June 28, 2026

JACK ROGERS JR.

Jack Wyndall Rogers Jr., age 83, passed away peacefully at home in Auburn, on Father’s Day, June 21, 2026. Jack was born Jan. 13, 1943, in Austin, Texas, to Jack W. Rogers Sr. and Dorothy Cuthbertson Rogers, while his father, a captain in the U.S. Army Air Corps, was flying combat missions over North Africa. Jack started first grade in Japan, where his father was stationed at the time. He grew up in Atlanta, Georgia, and Austin, Texas. Jack met and married Janet Shaw at the University of Texas, Austin, where they were both students and where he earned his PhD in mathematics in 1966.

Jack first taught mathematics at Emory University in Atlanta. In 1973, he and Janet and their young family moved to Auburn, where he joined the mathematics faculty at Auburn University, and where he taught until retiring as Professor Emeritus in 2007. During his tenure at Auburn, he also served for eight years as Director of AU’s Honors College, and he directed Auburn’s NSF mathematics program for high school students for several summers.

Jack and Janet raised two children in Auburn, actively engaging in their education through books, museums, camping, the arts and road trips to historical sites. He and Janet traveled together to mathematics conferences around the country and overseas, and Jack’s mathematics work occasionally took the family to temporary homes, in Redlands, California; Princeton, New Jersey; Crofton, Maryland; and Huntsville, Alabama; but they always returned to Auburn.

Jack will be remembered for his calm, logical, diplomatic and good-natured approach to solving problems and finding solutions, whether mathematical or otherwise. He relished learning new things, exploring new places and staying at the forefront of new technology and music. After retiring, he and Janet enjoyed traveling together on Road Scholar tours and participating in AU’s OLLI program.

Jack pursued many and varied hobbies over the years, from teaching himself guitar and oil painting to camping, backpacking and bicycling, chess and electronics and often was in demand for his tech support and fix-it skills. To friends and family, Jack was known for his cameras and gadgets, his guitar, singing voice and his mischievous sense of humor, as well as his love of puzzles and delight in challenging others to solve them. In later years, he enjoyed philosophizing with AU friends over weekly coffee, and he was proud to be a kid-certified “silly daddy/granddad.”

Through it all, photography was Jack’s lifelong passion. In addition to documenting the lives of his own extended family, he was for decades the unofficial photographer for Auburn’s math department family, preserving so many cherished memories for family and friends. He enjoyed capturing the beauty of the nature and art he encountered on his many adventures with Janet, his lifelong companion, wife and best friend. He will be sorely missed.

Jack is survived by his wife, Janet Shaw Rogers of Auburn; his brother, Charles T. Rogers (Sue) of Houston, Texas; his children Carole Rogers Jensen (Tom), of Maple Grove, Minnesota and David W. Rogers of Providence, Rhode Island; four grandchildren in Utah and Minnesota; and many cousins, nieces and nephews in Texas, Georgia and beyond.

He was preceded in death by his parents and by his brother, William D. Rogers. Burial in a family plot in Austin will be arranged later. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Food Bank of East Alabama.

Mary Anna (Higdon) Wright

Mary Anna (Higdon) Wright was born in Madisonville, Kentucky, on Nov. 16, 1925. Mary passed away after a brief illness on June 23, 2026 in Opelika, after having celebrated her 100th birthday with family and dear friends in November 2025.

During the height of WWII Mary traveled via bus to Orlando, Florida, to marry Volney Wright Jr. (Earlington, Kentucky) who was serving at the time as a Medical Assistant in the Army Air Corp. They were wed on Jan. 28, 1944, at the First Melodist Church Orlando.

While stationed in Orlando, Mary and Volney lived in a small off-base second floor apartment and Mary worked in the Bakery Department at the Orlando Food Palace on Orange Avenue.

At the end of the war they would return to western Kentucky briefly before moving to Evansville, Indiana, to begin their post war life. Volney’s career with Met Life led them to reside in Terre Haute, Indiana, Elkhart, Indianaand ultimately to Winter Haven, Florida, in October 1974. Volney passed away in March 1985. Mary continued to live in Winter Haven until moving to Auburn in 2009.

Mary is survived by her two sons, both of which were born in Evansville, Indiana: David Keith Wright (Jean K Wright) of LeHigh Acres, Florida, born on Dec. 18, 1951, and Gary Lee Wright of Auburn born on Oct. 18, 1962.

Mary has two grandchildren: Mary Elizabeth Wright Evans (Zach Evans) of Lenoir City, Tennessee, and Kyle A. Wright of Rock Mill, South Carolina. In addition, Mary has numerous nieces and nephews with whom she has always stayed in close contact. She often said that she has the nicest and best family.

Preceding her in death were her parents, Edgar Clay Higdon and Pearl (Barnett) Higdon of Madisonville, Kentucky; her husband, Volney Wright Jr.; sister, Norine (Higdon) Warren of Mortons Gap, Kentucky; brother Barnett A. Higdon of Nashville, Tennessee; sister, Nannie L. (Higdon) Ashby of Madisonville, Kentucky; and brothers Edgar Clay Higdon Jr. and Robert N. Higdon, both victims of childhood diphtheria.

Mary was an avid reader, lover of animals and her favorite musical talent was George Strait. She attended several of his concerts including one when she was in her 90s. She also enjoyed cooking, sewing and spending time with friends and family.

Barnett Strother Funeral Home in Madisonville, Kentucky, was in charge of arrangements. Services were planned for July 1, at Barnett Strother with visitation at 9 a.m. followed by her funeral at 10 a.m. and burial immediately following at Odd Fellows Cemetery.

If you are so inclined, a donation in her memory to one of her favorite charities such as the Humane Society, St Jude’s Children’s Hospital or the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association would certainly honor her.

Michael “Barney” Byron Gulledge

Barney Gulledge of Auburn, was born in Summerdale, Alabama, on Oct. 19, 1957, to Byron and Reba Gulledge, and passed away at his home on June 19, 2026. He was 68 years old.

Barney enjoyed cooking for his family and friends and spending time at the ball fields with his two grandsons.

He was preceded in death by his father, Byron Gulledge.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Connie Gulledge; son, Michael Gulledge (Lauren); daughter, Patricia Gulledge; grandchildren, Trace Gulledge and Will Gulledge; mother, Reba Gulledge; brother, Glen Gulledge (Stephanie); sister, Regena Spence (George) as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and other family members.

A celebration of life was held at the home of George and Regena Spence on Saturday, July 18.

Charlotte “Char” Warren

Charlotte “Char” Cox Warren, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on June 21, 2026, in Auburn, at the age of 83.

Born on March 17, 1943, in Opelousas, Louisiana, Char was the second of four daughters of Calmes Joseph Cox and Sadie LaCour Cox. Characteristically Cajun, she embraced life with an adventurous spirit, a warm heart and an infectious enthusiasm that would become her trademark. On any given day, countless friends and neighbors would stop in to clink a glass of wine and check in on her hummingbird sighting count. To know Char (donnay) was to know joy.

Char graduated as salutatorian of Opelousas High School’s Class of 1961 and reigned as the Queen of the Louisiana Sugar Cane Festival in 1962. She graduated from the University of Southwestern Louisiana, where she held a perfect academic record, prophetically earned her degree in Home Economics, and met the love of her life, with whom she shared the next 60-plus years.

She began each day in prayer with Toby, donning lipstick and an apron de jour. Char was an extraordinary wife, homemaker, mother, cook and hostess, and spent her life making everyone who walked through her front door feel welcomed and loved. Home was a place where family and friends gathered, and where every cherished holiday (and mantle) was celebrated with decorations. No one ever left East Glenn without multiple offers of a glass of her beloved “rotgut” or a bowl of gumbo

Char was a deeply devoted Catholic, embracing programs such as Bible studies and the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI). She was a regular volunteer at soup kitchens and tag sales — where she often proudly returned home with more than she left with.

Char was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Glenda Pitre. She is survived by her husband, Merle Anthony “Toby” Warren; her children: Monty Graham Warren (Lara Bentley Warren), Stephanie Paige Warren (Takashi K. Ohseki) and Stuart Tucker Warren (Kate Doherty Warren); and her cherished grandchildren, Emma Childress Warren, Griffin Flagg Warren, Haze Thomas Warren and Charlotte Savely Warren. She is also survived by two sisters, Karen Siegel and Carolyn Dupre, along with many loving family members and dear friends whose lives were enriched by her generosity and laughter.

A celebration of Char’s life was held on June 27, at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church. Family and friends were invited to join in a celebration of life immediately afterward in the parish community room to gather in love, laughter and grace.

Char’s spirit was far bigger and younger than her body and years. She will remain fully present in every menu, gathering and story told around our table.

BONNIE JUNE PATTERSON MILLER

Mrs. Bonnie June Patterson Miller entered the Church triumphant the morning of June 27, 2026, one day before her 91st. Mrs. Miller was born to H.L “Pat” and Ruby White Patterson on June 28, 1935, in Tallassee, Alabama. She married David H. Miller on June 21, 1953.

Mrs. Miller was a master flower gardener, and always had a house filled with beautiful African violets and house plants as well as a yard full of a variety of colorful flowers and flowering shrubs. She relaxed by “digging in the dirt.” She also cooked constantly. Her home always had the aroma of something in the oven. She cooked not only for her family but for anyone who happened to come around during mealtimes. She always had a cake or some of her famous cinnamon rolls to share with guests, and the car was full of items to share at the church dinners on the grounds.

Students at Macon Academy benefited from her substitute teaching when her sons were in school there. She also worked as office manager of her husband’s business, Boles Engineering, for many years.

The Miller family was found in the pews of Woodland Presbyterian Church on Sunday mornings with Mrs. Miller teaching Bible School or Sunday School or singing hymns with her beautiful soprano voice during the worship service. All of the gifts the Lord gave to her were used to instruct or encourage those around her. She missed gathering with the Saints at Woodland these last few years as she was unable to get out and travel but kept them close in her prayers.

Mrs. Miller is survived by her two sons, Mark (Billie Jean) and Jim (Sharon), by her grandchildren, Mason Miller and Bonnie Miller, by her brother, Roger (Maritza) Patterson and by many extended family members. She was proceeded in death by her husband of 62 years, David H. Miller, and her parents, Pat and Ruby Patterson.

Services were held on Wednesday, July 1, at Woodland Presbyterian Church in Notasulga, at 2 p.m. with graveside immediately following at the church. The family received visitors at the church before the funeral, beginning at 1 p.m.. Pallbearers were Tom Hill, Justin Hill, Phillip Segrest, Tommy Spence, George Spence and John Spraggins. The beautiful flowers are lovingly arranged by John Hill at Tuskegee Floral. Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home in Opelika is coordinating arrangements.

The family would like to thank the wonderful staff of East Alabama Hospice Services, the kind staff at Arbor Springs and Mrs. Miller’s special caregiver Karen Hollon for the beautiful way in which you cared for our mother.

“Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of His saints.” Psalm 116:15