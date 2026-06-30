Local journalism shines as Key Media earns APA awards

BY OBSERVER STAFF

EAST ALABAMA — The Observer, The LaFayette Sun and LIVE Lee Magazine brought home 33 awards in the 2026 Alabama Press Association Media Awards, including several first-place honors and major overall awards.

These awards recognize the work our team does throughout the year to provide quality, local news to both Chambers and Lee County,” Michelle Key, owner and publisher of Key Media said. “None of these awards would happen without the dedication and hard work of the individuals that work with me every day. I am so honored and thankful to know them and work alongside of them.”

Among the top honors, The LaFayette Sun was named the first-place Most Improved Newspaper in Division D, while The Observer earned second place in the same category and third place for General Excellence.

The Observer’s “It Can Wait” campaign, for the Lee County’s Sheriff’s Office, created by freelance graphic designer Jessica Henderson, was also named Ad of the Year.

The awards earned by Key Media publications include:

Overall honors

Ad of the Year: The Observer, “It Can Wait,” by Jessica Henderson

General Excellence, Division D — Third place: The Observer

Most Improved Newspaper, Division D — First place: The LaFayette Sun

Most Improved Newspaper, Division D — Second place: The Observer

The Observer — Editorial awards

Best Sports Coverage, Division D — First place: Staff

Best Local News Coverage, Division D — First place: Staff

Best Use of Photographs/Editorial Content, Division D — First place: Staff

Best Sports News In-Depth Coverage, Division D — First place: “2025 High School Football Preview Series,” by Staff

Best Local Economic Coverage, Division D — Second place: Staff

Best Local Education Coverage, Division D — Second place: Staff

Best Sports News In-Depth Coverage, Division D — Second place: “War Eagle All the Way,” by Brandon Hughes

Best Spot News Photo, Division D — Second place: “Semi-Truck Fire Shuts Down Interstate 85 Overnight,” by Emily Key

Best Sports Photo, Division D — Second place: “Collision Course,” by Robert Noles

Best Special Section — Newsprint, Division D — Second place: “Opelika Politics”

Best Lifestyle/Family Pages, Division D — Third place: Staff

Best Sports Single Event Story, Division D — Third place: “Hooked on Gold: Lee County Fishermen Win World Title,” by Hannah Herrera

Best Sports Photo, Division D — Third place: “By Leaps and Bounds,” by Robert Noles

The LaFayette Sun — Editorial awards

Best Newspaper Website, Division D — First place: TheLaFayetteSun.com, by staff

Best Use of Graphics or Illustrations, Division D —

First place: “Are You Ready for Football,” by Ryan Smith and Michelle Key

First place: “Are You Ready for Football,” by Ryan Smith and Michelle Key Best Use of Photographs/Editorial Content, Division D — Second place: Staff

Best Sports Single Event Story, Division D — Second place: “LaFayette High School Hires New Head Coach,” by Daniel Schmidt

Best News Photo, Division D — Second place: “Walk for Peace,” by Scott Dulaney

Best Photo Essay, Division D — Second place: “SNOW Better Time,” by staff

•Best Use of Video, Shorter Than Two Minutes, Division D — Second place: “Chambers County Graduation Video,” by Samantha Sweatman

•Best Use of Video, Shorter Than Two Minutes, Division D — Second place: “Chambers County Graduation Video,” by Samantha Sweatman Creative Use of Multimedia, Division D — Third place: “Observe the Sunrise,” by Michelle Key

Advertising awards

Best Advertising Campaign, Division D — First place: “It Can Wait,” by Jessica Henderson

Best Advertising Campaign, Division D — Second place: “Angel’s Antiques,” by Michelle Key

Best Single Ad, One-Half Page and Under, Color, Division D —

Second place: “Donuts with Deputies,” by Jessica Henderson

Best Single Ad, One-Half Page and Under, Color, Division D — Second place: “Donuts with Deputies,” by Jessica Henderson Best Classified Page or Section, Division D — Second place: Staff

Best Original/Creative Idea, Division D — Second place: “Claus Knows Local,” by Michelle Key

Best One-Time Special Section, Newsprint or Glossy, Division D — Third place: “Decision 2025: Opelika Votes,” by Michelle Key and David Bell

LIVE Lee — Magazine award

Best Single Ad — First place: “Love Is Intoxicating,” by Jessica Henderson

The awards were announced June 27 during the Alabama Press Association Summer Convention. Entries were judged by members of the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association.