Local journalism shines as Key Media earns APA awards

BY OBSERVER STAFF
EAST ALABAMA — The Observer, The LaFayette Sun and LIVE Lee Magazine brought home 33 awards in the 2026 Alabama Press Association Media Awards, including several first-place honors and major overall awards.
These awards recognize the work our team does throughout the year to provide quality, local news to both Chambers and Lee County,” Michelle Key, owner and publisher of Key Media said. “None of these awards would happen without the dedication and hard work of the individuals that work with me every day. I am so honored and thankful to know them and work alongside of them.”
Among the top honors, The LaFayette Sun was named the first-place Most Improved Newspaper in Division D, while The Observer earned second place in the same category and third place for General Excellence.
The Observer’s “It Can Wait” campaign, for the Lee County’s Sheriff’s Office, created by freelance graphic designer Jessica Henderson, was also named Ad of the Year.
The awards earned by Key Media publications include:
Overall honors
- Ad of the Year: The Observer, “It Can Wait,” by Jessica Henderson
- General Excellence, Division D — Third place: The Observer
- Most Improved Newspaper, Division D — First place: The LaFayette Sun
- Most Improved Newspaper, Division D — Second place: The Observer
The Observer — Editorial awards
- Best Sports Coverage, Division D — First place: Staff
- Best Local News Coverage, Division D — First place: Staff
- Best Use of Photographs/Editorial Content, Division D — First place: Staff
- Best Sports News In-Depth Coverage, Division D — First place: “2025 High School Football Preview Series,” by Staff
- Best Local Economic Coverage, Division D — Second place: Staff
- Best Local Education Coverage, Division D — Second place: Staff
- Best Sports News In-Depth Coverage, Division D — Second place: “War Eagle All the Way,” by Brandon Hughes
- Best Spot News Photo, Division D — Second place: “Semi-Truck Fire Shuts Down Interstate 85 Overnight,” by Emily Key
- Best Sports Photo, Division D — Second place: “Collision Course,” by Robert Noles
- Best Special Section — Newsprint, Division D — Second place: “Opelika Politics”
- Best Lifestyle/Family Pages, Division D — Third place: Staff
- Best Sports Single Event Story, Division D — Third place: “Hooked on Gold: Lee County Fishermen Win World Title,” by Hannah Herrera
- Best Sports Photo, Division D — Third place: “By Leaps and Bounds,” by Robert Noles
The LaFayette Sun — Editorial awards
- Best Newspaper Website, Division D — First place: TheLaFayetteSun.com, by staff
- Best Use of Graphics or Illustrations, Division D —
First place: “Are You Ready for Football,” by Ryan Smith and Michelle Key
- Best Use of Photographs/Editorial Content, Division D — Second place: Staff
- Best Sports Single Event Story, Division D — Second place: “LaFayette High School Hires New Head Coach,” by Daniel Schmidt
- Best News Photo, Division D — Second place: “Walk for Peace,” by Scott Dulaney
- Best Photo Essay, Division D — Second place: “SNOW Better Time,” by staff
•Best Use of Video, Shorter Than Two Minutes, Division D — Second place: “Chambers County Graduation Video,” by Samantha Sweatman
- Creative Use of Multimedia, Division D — Third place: “Observe the Sunrise,” by Michelle Key
Advertising awards
- Best Advertising Campaign, Division D — First place: “It Can Wait,” by Jessica Henderson
- Best Advertising Campaign, Division D — Second place: “Angel’s Antiques,” by Michelle Key
Best Single Ad, One-Half Page and Under, Color, Division D —
Second place: “Donuts with Deputies,” by Jessica Henderson
- Best Classified Page or Section, Division D — Second place: Staff
- Best Original/Creative Idea, Division D — Second place: “Claus Knows Local,” by Michelle Key
- Best One-Time Special Section, Newsprint or Glossy, Division D — Third place: “Decision 2025: Opelika Votes,” by Michelle Key and David Bell
LIVE Lee — Magazine award
- Best Single Ad — First place: “Love Is Intoxicating,” by Jessica Henderson
The awards were announced June 27 during the Alabama Press Association Summer Convention. Entries were judged by members of the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association.