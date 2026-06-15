Play day offers hoopers chance to shine

BY DANIEL SCHMIDT

THE OBSERVER

LEE COUNTY — As the days grow longer and hotter, Lee County high school basketball teams used their summer break to get a jumpstart on their 2026/27 seasons at the second-annual LaFayette “Play Day” showcase.

That event, held on June 8 at the Valley Parks and Recreation Center, W.F. Burns Middle School and Valley High School, saw 18 teams from East Alabama and West Georgia compete in games that ran from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

LaFayette High School boys head basketball coach Chase Lewis, who organized and hosted the event, said that the play day was intended to give area basketball teams the chance to keep themselves sharp in the offseason.

“There’s a lot of high-level competition right here in East Alabama, in our little hub here,” Lewis said. “I always want to reach out to [other teams] here, and everywhere, too. We had Barbour County from the Wiregrass come up and compete, and Callaway from Georgia. We try to tell them, ‘Hey, we’ve got a good show, come on down.’”

While the number of teams was slightly lower than the 20 that participated in last year’s LaFayette Play Day, 25 teams originally signed up before seven dropouts impacted the final tally.

Lee County was well-represented, with two Auburn High School boys teams, Opelika High School’s girls team, Smiths Station High School’s girls team, Beauregard High School’s girls and boys teams, Beulah High School’s girls and boys teams and Glenwood School’s girls and boys teams all participating.

Other notable area schools included LaFayette High School, Valley High School, Lanett High School and Chambers Academy.

Matchups were arranged so teams would not face nearby rivals they routinely see during the regular season.

While the games were extremely competitive and physical at times, Lewis said the play day was intended to give players a relaxed, supervised experience, with coaches handling the logistics and their athletes interacting with opposing players.

With running clocks and a slightly modified scoring system, Lewis said the event effectively serves as a competitive practice and a chance for coaches to evaluate their rosters.

After playing a strong schedule at the play day, BHS boys head coach LaFrederick Bridges said that the event offered his team the perfect opportunity to begin finding their identity.

He added that he was pleased with his team’s unselfish play and effort even though the games did not count.

“My guys get more varsity experience and exposure to the game itself,” Bridges said. “I noticed that the kids played very cohesive and together instead of playing individual basketball, so I’m excited about that. And the kids just work hard at Beauregard.”

As most students enjoy their summer break, engaging in the activities that traditionally accompany the hot, humid Southern weather, the event also serves another crucial purpose: providing athletes with structure.

Traditionally, the Alabama High School Athletic Association allows varsity basketball teams to begin officially practicing in October, with competitive play beginning weeks after.

According to Bridges, Play Day allow players to continue staying active before the official season begins and develop good habits that will carry over.

“You’ve got to have a vision for your team and where you want to go [using the players available to you],” Bridges said. “That vision has to be set forth, and by doing that, you have to have structure. And you have to have discipline. So by allowing the kids to participate during the summer play date, that’s going to continue to help build the structure and foundation of the program.”

As interest in the event continues to grow, Lewis said he wants to expand opportunities for participation to even more area teams and at more courts in and around Valley.

Another hope is that the LaFayette Play Day can attract sponsorships to help elevate the experience for basketball players across East Alabama.

Should those sponsorships materialize, Lewis said he wants to add discount offers, such as $10 off an order at a restaurant, for visiting teams to the folders he hands out as coaches increasingly call each spring asking about the event.

“I want to be able to make all of the teams that come feel special and like this is a first-class play date,” Lewis said. “What it’s about for me right now, especially moving forward in the future, is how I can make it more exciting for coaches and players. So that’s going to be the goal for me next year.”