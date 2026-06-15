Blaze offers a new travel ball team

BY DANIEL SCHMIDT

THE OBSERVER

OPELIKA — Area youth softball players will soon have the opportunity to showcase their skills for the Opelika Blaze travel ball team.

Girls age 12 and younger are invited to participate in tryouts at Opelika’s West Ridge Park on June 28 and July 19 starting at 2 p.m.

Founded in June 2025, the Blaze initially offered only a 10U team, and added a 12U team this past May after Opelika Middle School disbanded its softball program.

Avery Davis and Libby Gaberlavage, who helped coach the Opelika Rec League 12U softball team this year, will lead the teams.

According to Davis, the Blaze will provide local softball players with a valuable and much-needed experience.

“A lot of our kids from that rec league team were freaking out because they were going to have to try out for varsity being sixth, seventh and eighth-graders, which I can see why,” Davis said. “With them taking away the middle school team, most of those kids didn’t make [varsity] because they’re so young, and a lot of those girls trying out for high school have years of experience on them. So we decided to take it upon ourselves, since Opelika wasn’t going to have a middle school team, to start a travel ball team for those kids who really love the sport but got the opportunity to play taken away from them.”

With tryouts on the horizon, Davis said players should show up with good attitudes, a strong work ethic and a love for softball.

She also said that parents should make sure their child actually wants to play due to the physical, mental and financial demands of travel ball.

The Blaze’s season will begin with two to three multi-hour practices per week starting the first week of August.

According to Davis, practices will heavily focus on basic fundamentals and developing good habits to prepare players for varsity tryouts in the future.

Games will follow not long after, with the Blaze planning to play weekend tournaments one to two times per month in towns such as Birmingham, Millbrook and Valley.

Due to strong fundraising efforts and engagement with local businesses, Davis said that the Blaze are hoping to offer players discounted participation costs.

So far, the program has raised roughly $7,400, with organizers still eyeing a jersey sponsor to help pay for uniforms.

Davis said that the Blaze still needs equipment including catching gear, batting helmets, gloves, cleats and softballs to help outfit players of all economic backgrounds.

Top Shelf Alternatives owner Bradley Haddon, who has been involved with helping grow the Blaze, said that travel ball costs can exceed $1,500 per participant.

He added that he hopes the fundraising drive’s success can help push that price tag down to $200 to $300.

Those interested in scheduling a private tryout may visit the Opelika Blaze Softball page on Facebook or contact Davis at (334) 744-1708.