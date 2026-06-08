Rooted in service: Opelika honors Jim Sikes

BY MICHELLE KEY

PUBLISHER

OPELIKA — Friends, family members, fellow musicians and community leaders gathered at the Barbara Patton Southside Center for the Arts on June 4 to honor longtime arts advocate and East Alabama Civic Chorale founder Jim Sikes with the dedication of a white oak tree in recognition of his decades of service to Opelika and the arts community.

Opelika Mayor Eddie Smith said the tribute was a fitting way to recognize a man whose influence continues to shape the cultural life of the community.

“Today we honor a man whose influence has been felt deeply throughout our community, especially through his many endeavors of dedication to the Civic Chorale and the arts,” said Smith. “Jim helped nurture voices, encourage creativity and strengthen the cultural life of our community in ways that will continue to resonate for years to come.”

Smith said the white oak was chosen because of its symbolism.

“We chose the white oak for this tribute because it is a tree known for its strength, longevity and quiet beauty,” he said. “Its deep roots and broad branches remind us of the lasting impact Jim has had, rooted in service, reaching outward to support others and creating something that will continue to grow.”

Former Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller thanked Sikes for the many ways he has invested in the community.

“Jim’s contributions have often been given quietly and without expectation of recognition,” said Fuller. “Thank you for your investment of your time and talents in countless ways. Thank you for your many years with the Civic Chorale, performing and directing, and your involvement with the arts.”

Former Opelika Mayor Barbara Patton highlighted Sikes’ extensive musical accomplishments and his role in establishing the East Alabama Civic Chorale, where he served as music director and conductor for 20 years.

“Jim is an Opelika native,” said Patton. “He has given us many hints of his talents. He’s offered us his music, his culinary skills and his beautiful tenor voice all through the years.”

Patton noted that Sikes performed with numerous choirs and organizations, including the Auburn University Concert Choir, Montgomery Civic Chorale and Alabama Symphony Orchestra. She also recognized his efforts to build partnerships between the East Alabama Civic Chorale and Tuskegee University’s Golden Voices.

In addition to his musical contributions, Patton praised Sikes’ involvement in civic organizations, including the United Way, Downtown Business Association and the early redevelopment efforts at what is now the Southside Center for the Arts.

“It is so appropriate that today this tree is planted here at Southside Center for the Arts, because Jim was instrumental in getting this redevelopment started,” Patton said.

Judge Russell Bush also recognized Sikes’ contributions beyond music, including his work as an educator, columnist, mentor and culinary instructor.

Bush described Sikes as a “Renaissance man,” noting his accomplishments as an insurance agent, real estate instructor, vocalist, conductor, professor, arranger and community leader.

While accepting the honor, Sikes reflected on his years with the East Alabama Civic Chorale and thanked those who helped make the organization’s success possible.

“Twenty years conducting the Civic Chorale went by mighty fast,” said Sikes.

He credited the chorale’s members, accompanists and supporters for helping the organization grow and recalled memorable performances at Carnegie Hall, with the Alabama Symphony Orchestra and alongside choirs from Tuskegee University.

“I wouldn’t be able to do any of this without my wife, Aimee, and friends like Eliza Vick,” Sikes said. “Thank you so much. Thank you very much for being here this morning.”

The newly planted white oak will serve as a permanent tribute to Sikes’ creative spirit and his lasting impact on Opelika’s artistic and cultural community.