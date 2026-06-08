Parsons announces intent to seek third term on Auburn Council

CONTRIBUTED BY THE RE-ELECT BOB PARSONS CAMPAIGN

AUBURN — Auburn has been my home for many years, and serving Ward 6 on the Auburn City Council has been a privilege. Over the past eight years, I have worked to listen to residents, be available when needed, share as much information as possible and represent our community with fairness and respect. I am grateful for the trust you have placed in me.

I am announcing my intention to seek re-election for a third term as Ward 6 Council Member. I will continue to approach this role with the same commitment to public service, responsible decision-making and preserving the qualities that make Auburn such a special place to live.