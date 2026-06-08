Obituaries | June 8, 2026

CHARLOTTE WILLIS

Charlotte Anne (Sistrunk) Willis, age 81, of Society Hill, Alabama, passed away at East Alabama Medical Center on June 3, 2026, surrounded by her loved ones.

She was born on Dec. 19, 1944, to Kelly and Doris (Yarbrough) Sistrunk in Chambers County, Langdale, Alabama.

Charlotte grew up in Society Hill. She attended and graduated from Tuskegee High School.

She worked alongside her family for 30-plus years with Sistrunk Brothers Store and Lumber Company and Forest Gardens Bark Plant, where she served a vital role in office operations.

Charlotte’s family was the cornerstone of her life. She was a devoted wife and is survived by her husband of 62 years, William Berry Willis. She is survived by her son Farrell Willis (Sandy) and two grandchildren, Ashton Cosby (Cade) and Taylor Mullins (Nic). She has four great-grandchildren, Emi Kate Cosby and Millie, McCoy and Maizie Mullins.

She is also survived by her sister, Kathy Jo Sistrunk Forehand (Brooks); nephews Chase Jackson (Shelby) and Kyle Jackson (Jennifer); along with great-nieces and -nephews, Chelsea Jackson, Kaylee and Cooper Jackson.

She was preceded in death by her parents Kelly and Annie Doris Sistrunk.

Charlotte found her greatest joy in time spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, whom she loved beyond measure. Her love, patience and warmth created memories that will be carried in their hearts forever. She also loved the simple pleasures of life, spending peaceful afternoons outdoors, gently swinging and taking in the fresh air or relaxing indoors while watching her favorite cooking shows. These moments brought her comfort and happiness, and they reflect the calm, loving spirit she shared with all who knew her.

Per the family’s request, there will be no service at this time. A private graveside memorial will be held at a later date at Society Hill Church Cemetery.

GUSSIE DOBBS

It is with heavy hearts and profound respect that the passing of Gussie Mae Dobbs, a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother and friend is announced. Gussie peacefully departed this world on June 5, 2026, at her cherished home.

Born on Feb. 15, 1931, in the warm embrace of Alabama, Gussie graced this Earth with her presence for 95 remarkable years, leaving behind a legacy of love, resilience and unwavering kindness. Gussie was the cherished daughter of the late Franklin and Ida, whose values and spirit she carried forward in every facet of her life. She was preceded in death by her two daughters Deborah Mehrer and Elizabeth Delaine “Boochie” Dobbs; three brothers; and five sisters, with whom she shared many cherished memories and an unbreakable bond that transcended time and distance.

A devoted mother, Gussie’s nurturing spirit was a guiding light for her children, Donald Ingram (Wanda) and Earl Dobbs, who survive her and continue to carry forward the lessons of compassion and integrity that she imparted upon them.

Her family was her world, and she found immense joy in the laughter and love she shared with her seven grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. Each of their accomplishments and milestones filled her heart with pride and happiness, and she cherished every moment spent in their company.

A service celebrating Gussie’s life was held on June 8, at the Memory Gardens Cemetery.

Gussie Mae Dobbs leaves behind a legacy of love and a tapestry of cherished memories. Though she may have departed from this world, her spirit will continue to inspire and guide those who knew her. May she rest in eternal peace, safe in the embrace of those who went before her and may her memory be a blessing to all.

BETTY HERRING

Betty Coleman Herring went to be with her Lord at the age of 92 on June 4, 2026. Betty was born in Dickson, Tennessee, on June 7, 1933, to Willard and Lois Coleman. As a child, she was a fearless tomboy who loved the outdoors, climbing trees and roller skating through her mother’s flower shop. She was a majorette and drum major in high school (the first female drum major at her school) and went to college at Austin Peay State University. An excellent student, she earned a Bachelor’s Degree in elementary education at Austin Peay, a Master’s Degree in elementary education at University of Central Florida and a Master’s Degree in school administration at University of North Florida.

While at Austin Peay, she met a football player named Kenneth Dewey Herring. She described him as, “6-foot-2 inch, good looking, flat top, crew cut, red hair and just out of the army.” She married the love of her life soon after college and then came to Auburn University for Ken to get his Master’s Degree. Ken and Betty enjoyed a wonderful life together of family, friends and church. Ken was a coach and principal and Betty taught elementary school in Alabama and Florida. She especially loved teaching first graders because of that beautiful “lightbulb” moment when they learned how to read. Ken and Betty retired and moved to Reeltown, Alabama, in 1994. They were married 51 years until Ken’s death in 2008. They had four children: Ron (Libba), Randy (Liz), Rhonda Herring (Craig) and Rod (Karen); 11 grandchildren- Laura Crook (Wheeler), Stephanie Lucas, Ryan Herring (Stacie), Will Herring (Ashley), Rusty Herring (Kathryn), Kate Manning (Shon), Caroline Myers (Tre’), Neal Herring, Rachel Herring, Ross Herring and Samantha Gipson (John Todd); and 24 great-grandchildren.

Simply known as “Granny” to many, Betty was a devoted wife, loving mother and grandmother, beloved aunt and dear friend. Through many moves, she made the decision to bloom wherever she was planted and collected friends everywhere she went — in Florida and Alabama, even later in life in Reeltown, Opelika, First Baptist and Auburn Assisted Living.

She wrote to one of the grandkids, “It’s amazing how God drops people and opportunities into our lives. We just have to listen!” She loved life and lived it well. At 86 years old, Betty still worked in the church library, attended exercise class, volunteered at the hospital, went to church whenever the doors were open, worked at the Community Food Bank and ate lunch with a group of widows every Friday.

Betty had a special love of words. Some of her favorite hobbies included reading, working crossword puzzles, watching word-based game shows and playing word games. Articulate and witty, she certainly had a gift with words. Her family members loved playing Scrabble with her, though they knew it meant certain defeat. Betty’s favorite word was God’s Word. She read it daily and she loved the Author.

Jesus was Lord of her life.

“I gave my heart to Jesus when I was 11 years old,” she said. “I didn’t really know what I was doing then but now I know God had His hand on me from the get-go!”

One of Betty’s greatest spiritual gifts was hospitality. Her home was always welcoming to family, friends and strangers. She was a great cook and her joy came from seeing others share laughter and a meal around her table. Betty and Ken had a food ministry in Tallassee where they fed over 46,000 meals to the less fortunate over the course 12 years. James 2 says that “faith without works is dead.” Betty lived out her humble yet bold faith in action, over and over, spending her time on many good works and serving others as long as God allowed her strength to do so. The Bible tells us to practice hospitality and she did this from her heart. She was always present for her children and grandchildren and her influence on them was immeasurable. They felt loved and supported as she cheered them on in their various activities. Her dedication and example helped shape them into the people they are today, and will impact generations to come. She will be deeply missed by us all. Her favorite Scripture was Joshua 1:5 — “No man shall be able to stand before you all the days of your life. Just as I was with Moses, so I will be with you. I will not leave you or forsake you.”

Visitation and funeral services were held on Monday, June 8 at Jeﬀcoat Trant Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Food Bank of East Alabama.

JOHN MACDONALD

Dr. John M. MacDonald, 82, passed away peacefully at his home in Auburn, on May 28, 2026.

Born in New Hampshire, John developed a lifelong love of nature and animals at an early age. As a young man, he worked on his uncle’s dairy farm, an experience that helped shape his future career in veterinary medicine.

John earned both his Bachelor of education (1965) and Master of education (1969) degrees from Plymouth State College. He went on to earn his Doctor of veterinary medicine degree from Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine in 1974. Following graduation, he remained at Cornell to complete an internship in small animal medicine and surgery, followed by a residency in veterinary dermatology. In 1979, he became one of the first board-certified veterinary dermatologists, helping to establish and advance the specialty during its formative years.

Dr. MacDonald began his academic career as an assistant professor at University of Missouri, where he served from 1977 to 1980. He then joined Auburn University College of Veterinary Medicine, where he built a distinguished career spanning 33 years culminating in being awarded professor emeritus in 2013. He was an internationally renowned lecturer, researcher and author and his work in continuing education has reached thousands of veterinarians nationally and internationally. He coauthored “Current Veterinary Dermatology,” which was translated in Italian, Japanese and Spanish.

Dr. MacDonald was an active member of organized veterinary medicine and served as president of the American College of Veterinary Dermatology in 2006, Alabama Wellness Committee and chair of the American Board of Veterinary Specialties Executive committee. In 2011, Dr. MacDonald received the prestigious Award of Excellence from the American College of Veterinary Dermatology for his service and contributions to veterinary dermatology.

As a dedicated teacher, mentor, clinician and researcher, he educated more than 3,000 veterinary students, interns and residents. His passion for veterinary medicine, commitment to excellence and genuine care for his students left a lasting impact on generations of veterinarians who carry forward his legacy today.

John shared his love of animals and the outdoors with his family. He was an adventurer at heart, obtaining a pilot’s license as a young man and discovering exciting new passions early in his adult life including rock climbing, hiking, canoeing, racquetball and horseback riding. He found a life-long pleasure in gardening and gourmet cooking, which he lovingly passed on to his daughters. Son of a WWI veteran who fought in the Black Watch Brigade of the Canadian Army, John had pride in his Scottish heritage. He shared the love of his Scottish heritage with his family, through attending Scottish Highland games and festivities in Scottish dress.

John MacDonald is survived by his sister Irene; his three daughters Kristin, Julia and Claire; and two grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to a veterinary student scholarship fund at Auburn University College of Veterinary Medicine in honor of Dr. MacDonald’s lifelong dedication to veterinary education and mentorship, contact the CVM’s Advancement Office for more information.

MARSHA EDWARDS

Marsha “Mimi” Lowry Edwards skipped into our Lord’s arms Monday, June 1, 2026. Born May 14, 1948, in Trion, Georgia, the Summerville native excelled scholastically, graduating a year early from Chattooga County High School as salutatorian of her class.

In addition to her academic excellence, the daughter of the late Marshall and Lillian Lowry was a football cheerleader, Miss Chattooga County and voted most beautiful of her senior class. Fellow classmates state she made everyone feel special and was loved by all.

Upon graduation, Marsha studied education at Auburn University where she was crowned Miss Fall Rush, Calendar Girl for May and pledged Kappa Delta sorority, postponing graduation for marriage and motherhood when she married (the late) Ed Kyser. The couple moved briefly to San Antonio, Texas, then brought their young family to Summerville and worked in the family retail business. Marsha devoted herself to her children, Christy and Jeff, to her community and to her church, Summerville Methodist Church.

Demopolis, Alabama, called the couple to establish roots where once again, Marsha cast her already wide net of family and friends as an avid tennis and bridge player. She completed her undergraduate and graduate degrees at then Livingston University with honors.

Marsha taught elementary school for 20 years in Demopolis and ultimately Phenix City. She retired after she married John Edwards of Slapout, Alabama. The couple moved to Auburn where they enjoyed 17 years of marriage and 16 Auburn football seasons. John and Marsha attended Parkway Baptist Church and were devoted members of Agape Sunday School class.

The fanatic Auburn fan always wore orange and blue no matter the season. Marsha rescued many animals through the years. Her family says she had a homing signal for strays.

From elementary school friends to KD sisters, to teacher friends, from Bible studies to the nail salon, Marsha never met a stranger and made everyone feel loved. But her greatest role in life was Mimi to her grandchildren. She volunteered as room mother, attended field trips and picked them up from school when they called her sick (debatable if they really were). She attended every event she could from tennis matches to baseball to softball games to dance recitals and even prom lead outs. If her grandchildren were involved, she was there.

God’s provision allowed her to meet and love her first great-grandchild in 2025.

While she is missed terribly by anyone who ever knew her, they all find comfort in the droves of saints waiting to greet her. No doubt every stray wagged their tails in joy because Marsha firmly believed all dogs go to heaven.

Marsha was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Marshall Lowry; and her sister, Jane Lowry Caldwell. She is survived by a son Jeff (Mandy) Kyser of Phenix City, Alabama, and a daughter, Christy Kyser Truitt, of Auburn. Her grandchildren include Abby (Zach) Slattery, Billy (Rose) Horne, Trent Truitt and Allie Jo Kyser along with great-granddaughter Elouise “Weezie” Slattery.

Marsha is survived by her beloved husband John Edwards; stepdaughter Shannon Shumate; stepson Johnny Edwards; and step grandson Brady Shumate.

Services were held on Friday June 5 at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to a local humane society and/or Barrow County YoungLife at www.ga183.younglife.support/crowd/in-memory-of-marsha-edwards.

ARTHUR FUSSELL SR.

Arthur Glenn Fussell Sr., known to all as “Mac.” left this Earth to be with the Lord peacefully on Saturday, May 30, 2026, at the age of 83.

Born on Jan. 4, 1943, in the Toulminville area of Mobile, Alabama, to Jim and Elma Fussell, Mac was the youngest of seven children. He lived a life marked by kindness, dedication and love for family and friends. He was known for his strong character, generous spirit and unwavering commitment to those he cared about.

After serving as a mechanic in the Air Force, Mac spent many years working as an electrician as an active member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 505. Outside of work, he enjoyed restoring the 1967 Chevelle that belonged to his father. He also enjoyed playing golf and traveling. He was an active member of First Baptist church of Opelika, where he enjoyed singing in the choir, fellowship with his Sunday school class and attending his men’s Bible Study group. He also enjoyed building furniture, creating many beautiful pieces for his family members, which will serve as reminders of his compassion and resourcefulness for years to come.

Above all, Mac cherished his family. He is survived by his wife of 57 years Gail Walker Fussell; daughter Stacie Money (Lonnie); sons Glenn Fussell (Shannon) and Paul Fussell (Kelly); granddaughter Elise Money-Nolan (TJ); grandson Paul Money; great-grandson Liam Money-Nolan; as well as many other relatives and friends who will miss him dearly. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, his brothers and sisters.

Those who knew Mac will remember his love of family, his willingness to help his friends, his conviction about his beliefs and his ability to fix just about anything. His legacy of love, integrity and generosity will continue to inspire all who were fortunate enough to know him.

Though he is no longer with us, Mac’s memory will live on in the hearts of those who loved him. He now rests in the arms of the Savior, free from pain and sorrow, rejoicing in the presence of the Almighty.

A memorial service was held Thursday, June 4 in the Chapel at First Baptist Church of Opelika. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to First Baptist Church of Opelika Choir Fund.