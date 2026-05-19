Olympic gold medalist and 15-time All-American Tyler McGill returns to Auburn Swim & Dive Staff

Thomas Hoffman, Assistant Director of Communications | Auburn Athletics Department

AUBURN – Fifteen-time All-American, Olympic Gold Medalist and 2010 Auburn graduate Tyler McGill returns to the Plains as the Director of External Engagement and Performance Science, head coach Ryan Wochomurka announced Monday.

“I am blessed beyond measure to be returning to Auburn,” said McGill. “This university and community have provided me, my wife Julianne and our children, Amelia and Tenny, with far more than we could ever repay. Auburn is made special by people who love it and by the relationships forged here. I’m excited to be in a position where I can help foster those relationships, build new ones and make an impact both on and off the pool deck.”

McGill will have a two-pronged charge, with his primary responsibility being to build bridges and partnerships with our community, local businesses, camps and clinics, Auburn’s USA Swimming LSC and Alumni who will benefit the student-athletes in the Name Image and Likeness space. He will also share his vast technical knowledge of swimming and performance science, engaging with student-athletes and staff in areas such as daily practice video and competition race analysis, lactate testing, individual technical instruction and more to keep Auburn on the leading edge of the sport.

“I am very excited to welcome Tyler and Julianne back to Auburn and the Auburn Swimming & Diving Family in an official capacity once again as Director of External Engagement and Performance Science,” said Wochomurka. “Tyler’s story is uniquely ‘Auburn being Auburn.’ He reached the very pinnacle of the sport while fully embodying what it means to live the Auburn Creed. His impact on our student-athletes, insights for our staff and innovative approach for external connection points within the Auburn-Opelika community and our proud Auburn Swimming and Diving Alumni will be immeasurable.

Throughout his four years as a swimmer for Auburn, McGill not only racked up the All-America honors, but he also was a two-time NCAA champion (400 FR, 400 MR) and an SEC champion (800 FR). His senior season alone accounted for five All-America honors (200 FR, 200 IM, 400 MR, 200 MR, 100 Fly), and he had five top-10 individual times on the Auburn squad during that season.

“Tyler is a builder and ‘do-er,” Wochomurka said. “His career arc of experience from the Olympic podium, back to the very grassroots in building a thriving program from the ground up, provides unparalleled insight for how Auburn Swimming & Diving can continue to position itself to provide our student-athletes with the perfect combination of elite technical and financial support, and help establish external pathways to their professional success when their time in the pool has concluded.”

A 2010 Auburn graduate, McGill joined the Auburn staff prior to the 2013-14 season. McGill was also a gold medalist at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London by swimming in the preliminaries for the winning U.S. team in the 4 x 100-meter medley relay. He also placed sixth in the 100-meter butterfly at the same Olympics after earning the second-fastest time (51.32) at the 2012 U.S. Olympic Trials. McGill’s program record in the 100 fly (44.63) still stands.

“Auburn has a unique way of putting the right people in your life, at exactly the right time, for exactly the right reason,” McGill said. “I look forward to working hard to be that person for Auburn, the athletic department, the swim and dive team, our alumni and many more. WDE!”