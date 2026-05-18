Jefferson’s names OCS Pre-K educator as “Teacher of the Year” Winner

CONTRIBUTED TO THE OBSERVER

OPELIKA — Jefferson’s of Opelika is pleased to announce that Patricia Pugh has been named Jefferson’s 2026 Opelika Teacher of the Year. Pugh teaches pre-K at Opelika City Schools, and has been teaching for 13 years. She has taught in Florida, Alabama and West Virginia.

Pugh was chosen from a highly competitive pool of nominations submitted by students and community members. The contest, launched in honor of National Teachers’ Day, May 5, aims to recognize one of Opelika’s many deserving educators. Jefferson’s selected Pugh as the Opelika Teacher of the Year for her big heart.

“Mrs. Pugh’s nominators described her as someone whose love has no end,” said co-owner/franchisee Jeff Moulton. “She is kind, patient, warm and generous, and works hard to make circumstances equitable so that any child who wants to participate has the opportunity. Pugh’s nominators could not say enough about how much she cares for all people, or the thoughtfulness she puts toward understanding and meeting every student’s individual needs. She embodies everything our communities value in their teachers and leaders, and we’re honored to recognize her for her dedication to the Opelika community.”

Pugh will receive a $500 gift card to Jefferson’s, and her achievement will be commemorated on the “Jefferson’s Teacher of the Year” plaque at the Opelika restaurant.

“To me, being a teacher means helping prepare our children to be strong, capable and responsible learners,” said Pugh in a statement. “It also means providing an environment where children feel safe and loved each day.”

Last year was the launch of the Teacher of the Year program, with Ashley Hunter, teacher at Auburn Early Education Center, selected as Opelika’s 2025 Teacher of the Year.

This year is the sophomore run for the Jefferson’s Teacher of the Year award, launched as a companion program to Jefferson’s Coach of the Year award, which runs in the fall. The teachers’ initiative is open to teachers working with students of any age, and candidates could be nominated by students, parents and guardians of students, school officials or other community members.

If you’d like to congratulate Patricia Pugh or share a story about her as a teacher, please do so by commenting on her winner announcement post on Facebook.

About Jefferson’s

Jefferson’s Restaurant in Opelika is a sport-themed, family-friendly restaurant known for its world-famous wings, burgers, hand-breaded tenders and signature sauces. For more information, visit Jeffersons.com.