County discusses solid waste plan almost four years in

By Hannah Goldfinger

hgoldfinger@opelikaobserver.com

LEE COUNTY — The Lee County Commission met Monday night and discussed an issue brought forth by a citizen regarding the county’s solid waste plan contract with Arrow Disposal, now known as Meridian Waste.

Citizen Lance Farrar approached the commission Monday night and distributed documents related to the county’s trash plan contract with Meridian Waste, showing a timeline of the county’s involvement.

The county, prior to its contract, had no uniform solid waste policy. Individual companies provided trash pickup services to citizens.

The contract with then-Arrow Disposal began in 2021, ending private companies’ ability to provide that service. Many in the community were upset at that time and let the county know, including the owners of those private businesses.

“This vote effectively hindered and/or destroyed three to four private businesses that were offering curbside pickup at the homeowners voluntary request,” Farrar said.

Several amendments have taken place since then, the contract renewed and certain stipulations added or taken away.

The county has also sent delinquent notices to many in the county who have not paid their bills related to the fees, which some in the county have taken issue with. One citizen, John Sophocleus, has called this mail fraud during commission meetings.

The commission held a public hearing regarding the plan in January, but Farrar said he didn’t approach the commission at that meeting because his comments could not fit into three minutes.

“My goal is for everyone involved with any voting to know exactly what has been done, what harm has been done because of it and to correct it,” Farrar said.

Over the years, different commissioners have been in place for votes related to the solid waste plan.

Some of the issues surrounding the contract and bulk waste pickup had to do with the bulk waste disposal sites in the county. There has been a lot of illegal dumping over the years. Farrar said that citizens thought that Arrow Disposal would take care of bulk pickup as part of the contract, but the county is still utilizing bulk waste sites.

“The idea that the county was now going to do that and pay Arrow was a concern for a great many people,” he said.

Following Farrar’s presentation, District 3 Commissioner Jeff Drury asked Farrar what he thought the solution would be.

“I’ve spoken to a number of people and we’ve been able to organize at least a beginning, a draft of ways in which to correct and then ways in which to move forward,” Farrar said. “And the simplest of understandings for me was unlawful dumping that was the main issue.”

Although Farrar said he didn’t have a full plan in front of him, he suggested more lighting, staff or cameras for use at the bulk waste sites.

“The idea that we would hire somebody to go out there doesn’t seem crazy at this point,” he said, acknowledging that the county has already had to hire people for the current system.

Farrar said he would present a plan at the next meeting, and Drury said he could email it instead.

“I want to be out of the garbage business all together,” said District 1 Commissioner Doug Cannon. “At some point, we need to be out of the garbage business, billing and all.”

Other Business: