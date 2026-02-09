Price announces run for third term inAlabama State Senate

CONTRIBUTED BY CAMPAIGN FOR RANDY PRICE

ALABAMA — Sen. Randy Price is running to serve his third term in the State Senate for District 13. District 13 covers Clay, Cleburne, Randolph, Chambers and Lee counties. The Republican Primary is May 19.

Price is the Chair of the Tourism Committee and serves on the Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry; Banking and Insurance; Confirmations; Education Policy; Transportation and Energy; Finance and Taxation General Fund and Joint Transportation Committees.

While serving in the State Senate, Price has improved local roads and infrastructure, supported volunteer fire departments, protected gun rights, the right to life and conservative values. He sponsored the bill requiring the Emergency Management to identify safer shelter locations through the state and sponsored the Alabama State of Emergency Consumer Protection Act.

Price was instrumental with the new three-tower hotel and meeting center at Cheaha State Park, located at the state’s highest point and built to anchor year-round outdoor tourism. He led the efforts from the idea phase to the project’s final completion.

“I was proud to have worked hand-in-glove with the parks division of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources to bring this project from conception to construction to its approaching completion,” Price said. “We took great care to place an emphasis on Alabama’s forestry industry during the design process, so in addition to providing a destination point for visitors from throughout the United States to enjoy our natural beauty, it highlights, acknowledges and promotes the economic importance of our state’s timber industry.”

Price also secured the construction of a new fire department within Cheaha State Park that will be managed and equipped by two local volunteer fire departments serving the region.

“It is essential for these dedicated volunteers to have adequate working facilities to provide fire protection and also assist with any necessary rescue efforts with the anticipated additional tourists to Cheaha throughout the year,” Price said.

He has been endorsed by the Business Council of Alabama, Alabama Farmers Federation’s FARM PAC, Alabama Forestry Association, Manufacture Alabama and is supported by the Alabama Cattleman’s Association.

His campaign said now more than ever we need his continued proven leadership to move District 13 and make sure our issues and heard and addressed in Montgomery.

“I am proud of the accomplishments we have done over the years however there is more work that needs to be done,

Price said. “I will continue to work for the people of my district, making sure we receive our fair share from Montgomery while making sure our issues are heard and addressed.”

He is married to Oline, and they have two children, Cameron and Hunter. Hunter is married to Lisa and they have two children, Brooklyn and Walden. He and his wife are members of the First United Methodist Church of Opelika.