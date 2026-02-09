City of Auburn welcomes new Engineering Services director

CONTRIBUTED BY CITY OF AUBURN

AUBURN — The City of Auburn is pleased to welcome Michael Griffin as Auburn’s new city engineer and director of the Engineering Services Department, effective Feb. 16.

Griffin joins the City with nearly 20 years of experience in civil engineering in both the public and private sectors. Before coming to Auburn, Griffin spent the past seven years as city engineer in Athens, Alabama. His career also includes roles as city engineer in Madison, Alabama; civil engineer for the Alabama Department of Transportation in Mobile, Alabama; and project manager for a private engineering firm in Athens, Alabama.

“Michael’s extensive experience coordinating with regional agencies, contractors and city departments, along with his expertise in engineering management will be valuable assets to the Auburn community,” said City Manager Megan McGowen Crouch. “I look forward to welcoming Michael to our team and have no doubt he will lead Engineering Services well, as Auburn continues to grow and thrive.”

Griffin began his career with ALDOT, where he built a foundation for skills he would continue to develop in design, project management, team management and contract negotiation. After eight years with the state, life led him and his family to north Alabama to be near his wife’s family. He spent three years with a private engineering firm, working closely with the city of Athens, before he made the move to work directly for Athens as its city engineer.

In Athens, Griffin designed and managed various infrastructure projects to improve safety and efficiency of intersections and roadways, including multiple roundabouts throughout town, a two-mile road widening project on a key corridor in the city and the construction of a new collector road to provide relief to heavily travelled corridors in town. Another major capital project led by Griffin was the design and construction of a 180-foot pedestrian bridge leading to the city’s sportsplex, making a high-priority connection for pedestrians and alleviating safety concerns that had existed for years.

Griffin is a proponent of community engagement and awareness, recently leading an initiative to manage work being conducted in neighborhoods by outside agencies, like utility companies, to better inform citizens. Griffin also picked up experience in planning, public works and economic development while working in Athens, playing a key role in Buc-ee’s opening at the Athens exit off I-65. He and his department coordinated site prep, the addition of three traffic signals for the development and the construction of a new city street.

Griffin has a passion for working in local government where he believes the biggest impact can be made to the everyday lives of community members.

“The level of fulfillment working with people at the local government level is unmatched; the things we do can have an almost immediate effect,” Griffin said. “I am honored and thrilled to be a part of the City of Auburn. I look forward to the opportunity to contribute to the high quality of life that Auburn residents enjoy.”

Stepping into his position at Auburn, Griffin is poised to seek opportunities for infrastructure expansion as the city continues to grow and looks forward to working in tandem with other departments to set Auburn up for continued success.

Griffin will live in Auburn with his wife, Megan, and their 11-year-old daughter, Rylin.