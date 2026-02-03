U.S. News & World Report recognizes Auburn University’s online graduate programs among nation’s best in 2026 rankings

Auburn — Auburn University has again earned national recognition for academic excellence, securing several top rankings across its graduate online business, education, engineering and nursing programs in the 2026 U.S. News & World Report Best Online Programs rankings.

Published annually, the rankings highlight Auburn’s expanding presence in online programs that combine academic rigor with flexibility. Several graduate programs earned top 10 and top 20 national rankings and were among the highest-ranked in Alabama, underscoring the strength of Auburn’s online portfolio in serving adult learners, military-connected students and working professionals.

“Through our robust portfolio of online programs, Auburn continues to extend the reach and impact of our academic mission while maintaining the same high standards that define our on-campus experience,” Provost Vini Nathan said. “These rankings recognize the faculty and students who play roles in creating and sustaining a learning environment that consistently and effectively delivers strong outcomes.”

The U.S. News Best Online Programs rankings assess institutions based on student engagement, faculty credentials and training, services and technology and peer assessments. This year’s results highlight strong performance across Auburn’s online graduate programs, with several colleges posting notable gains and national recognition.

The Harbert College of Business posted strong results in this year’s rankings, with its online MBA climbing four spots to No. 21 nationally, placing it in the top 6% of all ranked programs. One of the nation’s longest-standing and most respected online MBA programs, it also ranked No. 17 nationally among the Best Online MBA Programs for Veterans, underscoring the college’s longstanding commitment to serving military-affiliated students and broadening access to high quality graduate business education.

The College of Education’s online master’s programs ranked No. 18 among more than 300 institutions, reflecting its sustained strength in faculty engagement, instructional quality and student support — key elements in preparing the next generation of educators as Alabama faces a growing demand for qualified teachers and certified professionals.

The Samuel Ginn College of Engineering also posted notable gains, with its online master’s in engineering climbing four spots to No. 18 among 111 institutions nationally, and No. 14 among public institutions, placing the program within the top 20%. The college also earned national recognition for its online engineering programs for veterans, ranking No. 13 overall and No. 10 among public institutions, illustrating its commitment to supporting veterans and active-duty service members.

The College of Nursing’s online master’s programs ranked No. 81 nationally, an eight-spot improvement from last year, underscoring Auburn’s role in preparing graduates for high-demand health care careers and helping address workforce shortages in Alabama’s rural and underserved communities.

The rankings align with Auburn’s 10-year Strategic Plan, Grounded & Groundbreaking, which prioritizes expanding access to high quality education across Alabama through online and technology-enhanced instruction. The recognition follows Auburn’s continued performance in the 2026 U.S. News & World Report Best Colleges rankings, released last fall, where the university ranked No. 49 among public institutions and No. 102 nationally, and continued to be ranked No. 1 in Alabama.

