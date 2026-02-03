Opelika names bridge after Lt. John T. Pruitt Sr.

Considers land purchase from Stone Martin

BY MICHELLE KEY

PUBLISHER

OPELIKA — The Opelika City Council approved a wide range of policy and routine matters during its Feb. 3 meeting, including zoning changes, multiple resolutions and appointments. The council also held a public hearing and introduced an ordinance for first reading that would temporarily halt new residential and multifamily development.

The proposed ordinance will return to the council for further consideration at a future meeting. See A2 for more information on the ordinance.

The council also approved a resolution naming the Sixth Street Bridge in honor of Lt. John T. Pruitt Sr.

Opelika Mayor Eddie Smith and Council President George Allen invited Pruitt’s family to the front of the chamber for the presentation of the proclamation and the unveiling of the signage.

Resolution Honoring John T. Pruitt Sr.

WHEREAS, John T. Pruitt Sr. was born March 18, 1933, the ninth and youngest child of Charlie and Hasty Pruitt, and was a lifelong resident of Opelika, Alabama; and

WHEREAS, in 1966, John T. Pruitt Sr. was hired as an auxiliary police officer for the City of Opelika, earning $2 per hour; and

WHEREAS, on April 15, 1967, John T. Pruitt Sr. became the first Black police officer hired by the City of Opelika, appointed by Mayor T.K. Davis and Chief William J. Trussell; and

WHEREAS, John T. Pruitt Sr. served the City of Opelika for 26 years and eight months, retiring from the Opelika Police Department at the rank of lieutenant; and

WHEREAS, during his tenure with the Opelika Police Department, John T. Pruitt Sr. served as a pistol training instructor and was considered an expert marksman and sharpshooter, receiving more than 500 awards and trophies; and

WHEREAS, John T. Pruitt Sr. was a former member of the Alabama Combat League and was honored with the Governor’s “Top Shooter” Award for being ranked among the top shooters in the state of Alabama; and

WHEREAS, John T. Pruitt Sr. was an active member of Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church, where he served as a trustee and layman, sang in the male choir and men’s victory choir, and chaired the Buildings and Grounds Committee; and

WHEREAS, in 1994, John T. Pruitt Sr. was appointed by the mayor of Opelika to serve on the Opelika Housing Authority Board of Commissioners; and

WHEREAS, John T. Pruitt Sr.’s easygoing manner and ability to communicate with people were assets not only in his professional career but also in his service to the community, earning him numerous certificates and plaques of appreciation for his dedication to the City of Opelika and its citizens; and

WHEREAS, the Opelika City Council finds it fitting to honor John T. Pruitt Sr., whose service improved the lives of fellow citizens and brought honor and respect to the community;

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the mayor and City Council of the City of Opelika hereby recognize, with great admiration and appreciation, the achievements and contributions of John T. Pruitt Sr.; and

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, that the Sixth Street Bridge in Opelika is hereby named the John T. Pruitt Sr. Memorial Bridge in his memory.

The council also introduced an ordinance which would authorize the purchase of real property from Stone Martin Builders LLC. The ordinance authorizes the city of Opelika to purchase approximately 2.96 acres of property located at Lot 20 of the Hidden Lakes Subdivision, Phase 4C, for a total purchase price of $104,831.36. According to documents in the council packet, the city has determined that acquiring the property serves a public purpose, specifically for the future expansion of the Opelika Sportsplex facilities, and that the purchase price is consistent with the property’s market value.

This proposed ordinance will also be on the Feb. 17 council agenda for its second reading and a vote.

In other business

The council voted to adopt the agenda as presented and approved the minutes from its Jan. 20 meeting.

Consent agenda approved

Council members approved the consent agenda as presented, which included the following items:

Request for a downtown street closure for the Relay for Life event scheduled for May 1.

Designation of city personal property as surplus and authorization for disposal.

Purchase of ammunition for the Opelika Police Department totaling $33,670.

Purchase of Cisco service agreements for licensing and hardware from CDW-G for the Information Technology Department in the amount of $47,220.57.

Purchase of a three-year Rubrik Cloud Vault and Cyber Recovery Services agreement from CDW-G for the Information Technology Department totaling $597,323.01.

Approval of a professional services agreement with Routeware, Inc. for Opelika Environmental Services at a cost of $56,400.

Authorization of the transfer of two Ford Crown Victoria vehicles from the Opelika Police Department to the Town of Camp Hill.

Approval of an agreement with CSXT for the Sportsplex Parkway Extension Bridge Project.

Approval of an agreement with CSXT for the Veterans Parkway Extension Bridge Project.

Approval of the establishment of an Opelika Youth Council.

Approval of the annual FY2026 appropriation contract with the Lee County Youth Development Center in the amount of $40,000.

Approval of a special appropriation of $5,000 to the American Cancer Society.

Approval of a special appropriation of $2,500 to Leadership Lee County.

Reappointment of Raven Harvis to the Board of Zoning Adjustments, with a new term expiring Feb. 11, 2029.

Reappointment of Bill Parker Jr. to the Opelika Industrial Development Authority, with a term expiring March 8, 2030.

Reappointment of Levale Speigner to the Opelika Industrial Development Authority, with a term expiring March 8, 2030.

Reappointment of Jayne Gunter to the Opelika Industrial Development Authority, with a term expiring March 8, 2030.

Reappointment of Ronnie Ware to the Opelika Industrial Development Authority, with a term expiring March 8, 2030.

Mayor’s comments and recognitions

During the mayor’s comments and recognitions portion of the meeting, the council reappointed Tom Penton to the Opelika Planning Commission. His new term will expire Feb. 15, 2032.

The council also recognized the Opelika School Teachers of the Year for their service and contributions to education in the community.

Zoning ordinances

