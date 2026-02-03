Opelika names bridge after Lt. John T. Pruitt Sr.

Considers land purchase from Stone Martin
BY MICHELLE KEY
PUBLISHER
OPELIKA — The Opelika City Council approved a wide range of policy and routine matters during its Feb. 3 meeting, including zoning changes, multiple resolutions and appointments. The council also held a public hearing and introduced an ordinance for first reading that would temporarily halt new residential and multifamily development.
The proposed ordinance will return to the council for further consideration at a future meeting. See A2 for more information on the ordinance.
The council also approved a resolution naming the Sixth Street Bridge in honor of Lt. John T. Pruitt Sr.
Opelika Mayor Eddie Smith and Council President George Allen invited Pruitt’s family to the front of the chamber for the presentation of the proclamation and the unveiling of the signage.
Resolution Honoring John T. Pruitt Sr.
WHEREAS, John T. Pruitt Sr. was born March 18, 1933, the ninth and youngest child of Charlie and Hasty Pruitt, and was a lifelong resident of Opelika, Alabama; and
WHEREAS, in 1966, John T. Pruitt Sr. was hired as an auxiliary police officer for the City of Opelika, earning $2 per hour; and
WHEREAS, on April 15, 1967, John T. Pruitt Sr. became the first Black police officer hired by the City of Opelika, appointed by Mayor T.K. Davis and Chief William J. Trussell; and
WHEREAS, John T. Pruitt Sr. served the City of Opelika for 26 years and eight months, retiring from the Opelika Police Department at the rank of lieutenant; and
WHEREAS, during his tenure with the Opelika Police Department, John T. Pruitt Sr. served as a pistol training instructor and was considered an expert marksman and sharpshooter, receiving more than 500 awards and trophies; and
WHEREAS, John T. Pruitt Sr. was a former member of the Alabama Combat League and was honored with the Governor’s “Top Shooter” Award for being ranked among the top shooters in the state of Alabama; and
WHEREAS, John T. Pruitt Sr. was an active member of Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church, where he served as a trustee and layman, sang in the male choir and men’s victory choir, and chaired the Buildings and Grounds Committee; and
WHEREAS, in 1994, John T. Pruitt Sr. was appointed by the mayor of Opelika to serve on the Opelika Housing Authority Board of Commissioners; and
WHEREAS, John T. Pruitt Sr.’s easygoing manner and ability to communicate with people were assets not only in his professional career but also in his service to the community, earning him numerous certificates and plaques of appreciation for his dedication to the City of Opelika and its citizens; and
WHEREAS, the Opelika City Council finds it fitting to honor John T. Pruitt Sr., whose service improved the lives of fellow citizens and brought honor and respect to the community;
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the mayor and City Council of the City of Opelika hereby recognize, with great admiration and appreciation, the achievements and contributions of John T. Pruitt Sr.; and
BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, that the Sixth Street Bridge in Opelika is hereby named the John T. Pruitt Sr. Memorial Bridge in his memory.
The council also introduced an ordinance which would authorize the purchase of real property from Stone Martin Builders LLC. The ordinance authorizes the city of Opelika to purchase approximately 2.96 acres of property located at Lot 20 of the Hidden Lakes Subdivision, Phase 4C, for a total purchase price of $104,831.36. According to documents in the council packet, the city has determined that acquiring the property serves a public purpose, specifically for the future expansion of the Opelika Sportsplex facilities, and that the purchase price is consistent with the property’s market value.
This proposed ordinance will also be on the Feb. 17 council agenda for its second reading and a vote.
In other business
The council voted to adopt the agenda as presented and approved the minutes from its Jan. 20 meeting.
Consent agenda approved
Council members approved the consent agenda as presented, which included the following items:
- Request for a downtown street closure for the Relay for Life event scheduled for May 1.
- Designation of city personal property as surplus and authorization for disposal.
- Purchase of ammunition for the Opelika Police Department totaling $33,670.
- Purchase of Cisco service agreements for licensing and hardware from CDW-G for the Information Technology Department in the amount of $47,220.57.
- Purchase of a three-year Rubrik Cloud Vault and Cyber Recovery Services agreement from CDW-G for the Information Technology Department totaling $597,323.01.
- Approval of a professional services agreement with Routeware, Inc. for Opelika Environmental Services at a cost of $56,400.
- Authorization of the transfer of two Ford Crown Victoria vehicles from the Opelika Police Department to the Town of Camp Hill.
- Approval of an agreement with CSXT for the Sportsplex Parkway Extension Bridge Project.
- Approval of an agreement with CSXT for the Veterans Parkway Extension Bridge Project.
- Approval of the establishment of an Opelika Youth Council.
- Approval of the annual FY2026 appropriation contract with the Lee County Youth Development Center in the amount of $40,000.
- Approval of a special appropriation of $5,000 to the American Cancer Society.
- Approval of a special appropriation of $2,500 to Leadership Lee County.
- Reappointment of Raven Harvis to the Board of Zoning Adjustments, with a new term expiring Feb. 11, 2029.
- Reappointment of Bill Parker Jr. to the Opelika Industrial Development Authority, with a term expiring March 8, 2030.
- Reappointment of Levale Speigner to the Opelika Industrial Development Authority, with a term expiring March 8, 2030.
- Reappointment of Jayne Gunter to the Opelika Industrial Development Authority, with a term expiring March 8, 2030.
- Reappointment of Ronnie Ware to the Opelika Industrial Development Authority, with a term expiring March 8, 2030.
Mayor’s comments and recognitions
- During the mayor’s comments and recognitions portion of the meeting, the council reappointed Tom Penton to the Opelika Planning Commission. His new term will expire Feb. 15, 2032.
- The council also recognized the Opelika School Teachers of the Year for their service and contributions to education in the community.
Zoning ordinances
Two zoning-related ordinances were approved on second reading.
- The first amended the city’s Zoning Ordinance and Map to rezone approximately 5.1 acres at 2001 Cunningham Drive from R-4 (Residential) to PUD (Planned Unit Development).
- The second rezoned approximately 73.3 acres in the 1300 block of Crawford Road from R-1 (Residential) to PUD.
Before the ordinance came up for the vote, Alan Garner addressed the council.
“I live [on] Crawford Road. I’m concerned about the development that it’s going to has been proposed at Crawford, the 1300 block of Crawford Road,” Garner said. “I feel like it’s going to cause more danger. And you’ve already heard my argument on the matter the council has that is as an audience, I feel like they’re going to overload that particular area, which is at the far end of Crawford Road, leaving out of town, I do not feel like anything should be done in the way of that size of project until that road has been improved substantially for safety, and I’ve already listed those safety items that I want you to be concerned about.”
Ward 5 Council Member Todd Rauch said he wanted to place public emphasis on safety concerns raised by residents in the Crawford Road area and specifically address David Green, the property owner.
“I got a couple things I want to say. Talking to numerous constituents in this area, especially the Crawford Road area, with it being an Alabama highway, and just with the amount of density and traffic that we have in that area, especially because we have a lot of logistical storage buildings.”
He said his focus is on protecting students who attend schools in the area.
“I know whenever we talked, I had an idea that I would like to have for areas, for instance, in this area are locations where at least we are protecting the students that are going to our schools. And I brought you up here because I wanted to make sure that I have it on public record.”
Rauch encouraged the consideration of designated bus stop locations similar to those in nearby subdivisions.
“I would highly encourage finding a location on the front of this property. I talked to you about Creek Stone subdivision that’s on South Uniroyal. They have a designated bus stop for the kids that are going to school.”
He said the early-morning pickup times and traffic volume make the situation particularly dangerous.
“This is specifically important for this area, because a lot of these children are getting picked up at an early hour in the morning, anywhere from 6:30 to 7 o’clock. Standing on a road like that is incredibly dangerous, and especially with the amount of traffic that we have in that area.”
Rauch said near-misses involving school buses are a recurring concern for constituents.
“I also have constituents every single school year that always give me a call in the beginning, because we’ve had several students that were almost hit by vehicles that don’t stop for school buses, and just because the amount of traffic and density that we have on that road.”
He said his comments were intended as a recommendation, not a requirement.
“I would, again, it’s not, you know, a restriction or anything like that. I would just strongly recommend that we do that so that we can do every single thing that we can, especially in these rural areas, in these rural developments, to make sure that we’re looking ahead and watching out for our school children.”
Rauch closed by emphasizing the importance of prevention and requested additional information.
“Because the last thing that we would ever want to need would something to happen and an injury or a death due to that. So I want to thank you. Can you give us a little bit more information on the work that you’ve done for this?”
David Green responded to concerns raised about traffic safety and said studies and correspondence have been conducted and are available for review.
“I know that the traffic studies come up several times, and I find to say that Doc Dorsey is the one that completed the traffic study. And that’s nothing that I’ve tried to hide, and I’m happy to share if you guys haven’t already seen it. I’m happy to share his findings as it relates to the traffic study and even correspondence that we’ve had with ALDOT. There’s nothing that we’re trying to hide.”
Green said he shares the same safety concerns raised by council members and residents.
“And I have the same concern as you do. You and I have spoken on the phone, and we want to create a safe development.”
He outlined specific measures he supports to improve safety in the area.
“We want to put turn lanes in. We want to provide a place for buses to be able to pull over. I’ve previously spoken about bus stops. I’m in favor of that. I think it’s a good idea.”
He concluded by expressing a commitment to implementing those measures.
“And so that’s something I’m in favor of, and we’ll do everything we can to get that installed.”
Following the vote to approve the rezoning, Garner got up to speak again, voicing his displeasure to the council.
“I am furious,” Garner said. “Do you not understand that there are 10 driveways in that area? There’s gonna be a confluence of traffic in that point. What do you not understand?”
Garner then addressed council members emphasizing concerns about public safety.
“Do you, Ms. Janataka? Mr. Allen, do you not understand that? Ms. Whatly, Mr. Beams? ”
He concluded by criticizing what they described as prioritizing development over safety.
“So you’re so desperate for development that you could disregard the safety of the public. I do not thank you.”