ALGOP Results in HD38 Special General Election

CONTRIBUTED BY ALGOP

Voters in portions of Lee and Chambers Counties went to the polls today for the Special General Election in Alabama House District 38.

With 100% of precincts reporting, the unofficial results are as follows:

Kristin Nelson (Republican): 2,958 votes, 83.65%

Hazel Floyd (Democrat): 575 votes, 16.26%

Write-in: 3 votes, 0.08%

Based on the results, Nelson has won the Special General Election and will serve as the next State Representative for Alabama House District 38.

Alabama Republican Party Director of Legislative Affairs & Communications Jeannie Burniston released the following statement:

“I want to congratulate Kristin Nelson on a well-earned victory in House District 38,” Burniston said. “Kristin has proven herself to be a tireless advocate for conservative values and effective leadership, and voters across Lee and Chambers Counties clearly recognized that. Kristin has done an outstanding job serving as our Chambers County Republican Chairman, where she has consistently worked to reach voters throughout the county and strengthen our party at the grassroots level. We are proud to see Republicans hold this seat and confident that Kristin will serve the people of House District 38 with integrity and dedication.”

This seat became vacant last year when former State Representative Debbie Wood relocated outside the district.