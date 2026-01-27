Resurfacing Project planned for Lee Road 427

BY MICHELLE KEY

LEE COUNTY — The Lee County Commission approved all items on its agenda during its regular meeting held Jan. 26, including actions related to subdivision plats, budget adjustments, land leases and road resurfacing projects.

The Lee County Commission approved a preliminary engineering and construction agreement with the Alabama Department of Transportation for a federal aid resurfacing project on Lee Road 427 (Pierce Road), stretching from the Russell County line to Lee Road 248 (Summerville Road).

Lee County Engineer Justin Hardee explained the scope, funding structure and next steps for the Lee Road 427 resurfacing project, noting the item before the commission was approval of a standard ALDOT funding agreement.

“This is in Commission District 3 — it runs from the Russell County line over to Somerville Road, or Lee Road 248; it is 1.8 miles in length,” Hardee said. “The MPO funds through the Columbus, Phoenix city MPO for this allow us to utilize federal funds at an 80/20 match, 80% federal funds, 20% county match. This project was budgeted — it’s in the tip for that MPO. And so there’s a breakdown included on your memo in the packet, along with the breakdown front, which is the breakdown from the agreement. This is the standard ALDOT agreement. So these are estimates — it’s not been bid yet. The county has to move forward with approving the funding agreement; ALDOT will then take it to public bid. ALDOT handles the bid process for the MPO fund. So after this, ALDOT will then take it, bid it and we’ll see if the prices come back within an acceptable range — for the commission to award the vendor. So tonight is just approving the standard funding agreement for ALDOT for this project.”

The agreement outlines how the State of Alabama and Lee County will cooperate on the project, including responsibilities for funding, engineering, construction and long-term maintenance.

Under the agreement, the project is expected to cost approximately $948,600, with up to $794,880 eligible for federal funding through the Phenix City Area Metropolitan Planning Organization.

Lee County will be responsible for any costs not covered by federal funds, including cost overruns, right-of-way acquisition and utility relocations. The project operates on a reimbursement basis, meaning the county must incur costs before receiving federal reimbursement, and no work may begin until written authorization is issued by the state.

The agreement also assigns Lee County responsibility for surveying, design, preliminary engineering, construction engineering and inspection, while requiring compliance with all state and federal regulations, permitting requirements and auditing standards. Once completed and accepted by the state, Lee County will assume full ownership and ongoing maintenance of the roadway improvements.

In other business

Consent agenda approved

Commissioners unanimously approved the consent agenda, which included:

Minutes from the Jan. 12, 2026 commission meeting

Ratification and approval of claims and procurement card transactions

Opening of the Smiths Station Fire Protection District Board

Old business

The commission approved the following items under old business:

Lee County Solid Waste Management Plan following a public hearing, presented by John McDonald

New business

All items under new business were approved by the commission: