Opelika to hold public hearing on proposed planning moratorium Feb. 3

Moratorium would pause certain new residential approvals and more

OPELIKA -The Opelika City Council will consider a proposed one-year

Planning moratorium at its Feb. 3, meeting as part of a proactive

effort to evaluate the city’s rapid residential growth and ensure infrastructure

keeps pace with development.



City officials emphasize the moratorium is intended to provide time for a

comprehensive review of transportation networks, sewer and utility capacity,

school impacts, public safety services and other critical infrastructure. During

the moratorium period, the city will also review and modernize existing zoning

and building ordinances to ensure they reflect current growth patterns and

long-term community needs.

If approved, the moratorium would take effect May 1, 2026, and remain in

place through April 30, 2027. The temporary pause would apply to certain new

residential approvals, including upzoning requests, new preliminary

subdivision plats and new conditional use approvals for multi-family or mixed-

use developments. The moratorium would not affect projects already

approved, developments currently under construction, existing building

permits, or previously approved uses.



Opelika has experienced sustained residential growth in recent years. In 2025

alone, more than 2,000 new residential units were entitled. Currently, there

are more than 6,500 residential lots and more than 2,500 townhouse, multi-

family or mixed-use units that have already been approved and/or are in

various stages of planning or construction.



The proposed ordinance directs the Planning Commission, in coordination with

city staff and other departments, to conduct detailed studies, engage the

public and bring recommendations back to the City Council before the

moratorium expires.



City leaders stress the moratorium is a temporary, targeted tool designed to

protect the health, safety and quality of life of Opelika residents while

supporting orderly and sustainable growth.



The Feb. 3 City Council meeting will include an opportunity for public

comment. For more information, contact Leigh Krehling at lkrehling@opelika-

al.gov.