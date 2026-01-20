Suspicious fires close two Opelika day care facilities

BY OBSERVER STAFF

OPELIKA — Less than six days after a fire damaged one Opelika child care center, the Opelika Fire Department was called to a second facility late Monday night prompting investigators to examine whether the incidents are connected.

As a result of the two fires, more than 100 children have been displaced, forcing families to seek temporary child care arrangements while investigations continue.

According to a press release received Tuesday, Jan. 20, the Alabama State Fire Marshal, Opelika Fire Department and the Opelika Police Department are currently investigating the two separate fires that occurred on Jan. 13 and Jan. 19, at child-care facilities in Opelika.

On Jan. 13, at approximately 3:23 a.m., OFD responded to a structure fire at By His Grace Daycare & Learning Center, located at 311 South 6th St.

On Jan. 19, just after 11:30 p.m., Opelika Fire responded to the Children Palace Learning Center, located at 116 Columbus Parkway, regarding a structure fire.

Firefighters were able to extinguish both fires, and no injuries were reported in either incident. The initial investigations led to the discovery of glass mason jars filled with an accelerant at both locations.

Investigators are working to determine if the two fires are linked.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Opelika Police Department at (334) 705-5220 or the Opelika Fire Department at (334) 705-5330.