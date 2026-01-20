Opelika approves $20 million agreement to expand Fox Run School

Leroy Dexter Hughley was recognized as the January Character Council Citizen of Excellent Character. PHOTO CONTRIBUTED BY THE CITY OF OPELIKA.

BY MICHELLE KEY

PUBLISHER

OPELIKA — The Opelika City Council approved a resolution partnering with the Opelika City Schools Board of Education to commit up to $20 million for improvements to the Fox Run School in order to increase the number of students it serves.

According to a press release received following the meeting, the project will increase Fox Run’s capacity from 410 students to approximately 1,200 students, creating space to bring all Opelika fifth and sixth-grade students onto a single campus. The collaborative effort ensures adequate instructional space for current and future students amid sustained community growth.

Construction is scheduled to begin in late May 2026 and is expected to take approximately 14 months to complete. The estimated $40 million cost will be jointly and equally funded through the city of Opelika and Opelika City Schools Board of Education’s cash reserves

Beginning with the 2027 school year, Fox Run will serve all fifth and sixth-grade Opelika students.

“This project represents the first phase of a smart, long-term plan,” said Opelika Mayor Eddie Smith. “Opelika is experiencing growth, and this investment prepares us for the future. By collaborating with our school system, we are ensuring that families who choose to live, work and raise children here will continue to have access to excellent educational facilities.”

Opelika City Schools Superintendent Dr. Kevin Davis emphasized the educational significance of the project.

“The expansion at Fox Run gives us flexibility, room to grow and modern space to support our teachers and students,” Davis said. “As enrollment increases, this project and future building projects ensure we can meet academic needs without disruption. We are grateful for the city’s support and proud of this shared commitment to students, employees and families.”

Mayor’s Recognitions

Also during the meeting, Leroy Dexter Hughley was recognized as the January Character Council Citizen of Excellent Character.

Ward 1 Council Member and Council President George Allen spoke about Hughley’s selection.

“Responsibility is the duty and willingness to make thoughtful choices and take ownership of one’s actions — fulfilling obligations in a way that benefits both oneself and others,” Allen said. “Leroy Dexter Hughley is the epitome of this definition.”

Allen said Hughley graduated from high school in Apopka, Florida, before fulfilling his responsibility to his country by joining the U.S. Army, where he served for six years. Following his military service, Hughley relocated to Opelika, where he reconnected with family and strengthened his support system.

Recognizing the importance of family, Allen said Hughley expanded his local roots by marrying Ruby Cook Hughley, his wife of 17 years, continuing to demonstrate responsibility through respect, care and understanding.

Allen said Hughley later developed an interest in law enforcement and the role of the Opelika Police Department because he believes a community thrives when its members support one another, respect differences and work together for the common good.

“That interest led him to join the police academy, where he learned how to serve as a bridge between law enforcement and the community,” Allen said. “Since then, Dexter has remained a vital part of the Opelika community, and continues to show responsibility through acts of kindness, volunteering and standing up for what is right. When we demonstrate responsibility to our country, our families and our community, we become good citizens. Leroy Dexter Hughley is a good citizen.”

In Other Business

The Opelika City Council unanimously approved the meeting agenda and minutes from the Jan. 6 meeting.

Smith and the council members received the city’s Financial Summary Report and Monthly Building Report for December 2025.

The council held two public hearings on proposed ordinances.

Two citizens spoke out against the proposed ordinance that would rezone 73.3 acres in the 1300 block of Crawford Road to a planned unit development (PUD).

Alan Gorman, who lives on Crawford Road, addressed the council and urged members to vote against the proposal, citing traffic and safety concerns. Gorman said the roadway is already dangerous and heavily traveled, and that the development could add at least 342 additional vehicles to the area.

“These are residential houses — single-family homes — and this road is already dangerous,” Gorman said, citing a steep incline, limited sight lines and reduced reaction time for drivers entering traffic.

Gorman said he drives the road daily and has observed frequent speeding, particularly during peak traffic hours such as mornings, lunch breaks and evenings. He also raised concerns about commercial traffic, noting that large diesel trucks travel the road and require significant stopping distance.

“There is no pull-over or side road in this area,” he said, adding that steep drop-offs further increase safety risks.

“Until we get serious improvements to this section of Highway 169, we don’t need to develop these huge projects,” Gorman said.

Demetrius Edwards also spoke in opposition, voicing similar concerns. One person spoke on behalf of the developer, outlining proposed roadway improvements intended to ease traffic concerns.

Following the public hearings, the council introduced the proposed ordinance to rezone the 73.3 acres in the 1300 block of Crawford Road from R-1 to a planned unit development for its first reading as well as an ordinance to rezone 5.1 acres at 2001 Cunningham Drive, from R-4 to planned unit development.

Consent Agenda

The council approved all items on the consent agenda which included the following:

A request for downtown street closure for Opelika Chamber 2026 Food Truck Friday Nights

Expense reports from various departments

The designation of surplus city personal property and authorization for its disposal

The transfer of one 2012 Chevy Tahoe to the city of Dadeville

An amendment to the job description for the codes compliance officer

A workers’ compensation insurance proposal with Marsh McLennan Agency ($327,344)

The Transportation Planning Services proposal with GMC for Columbus Parkway and East Opelika ($143,200)

The purchase of stream and wetland credits for Veterans Parkway Extension Project ($577,295)

A special use permit request by Verizon Wireless at 2605 Tower St.

A fiscal year 2026 appropriation contract with Art Haus for $6,500.

Resolutions

A fiscal year 2026 appropriation contract with East Alabama Health Care Authority for EMS services ($632,194)

Ordinance

The council approved amendments to the development plan for Wyndham PUD at 3150 Wyndham Industrial Drive on second reading.

The council approved amendments to the zoning ordinance text regarding minimum lot width requirements in the C-1 zoning district on second reading.

The council approved the rezoning of 6.1 acres at 2209 Lafayette Parkway, from M-1/GC-P to C-3/GC-P on second reading.

Other Comments

Opelika Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Ali Rauch addressed the council and provided information on the schedule for this year’s Food Truck Friday events.