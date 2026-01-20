Auburn council approves transport overhaul

BY DANIEL SCHMIDT

FOR THE OBSERVER

AUBURN — New rules governing non-vehicular transportation are coming to Auburn after the City Council on Jan. 20 approved changes to the city ordinance.

Those changes define and govern “multi-use paths,” which are popular with pedestrians and bikers, and have become controversial as disagreements over their use persist.

Specifically, the updated ordinance seeks to draw a distinction between “multi-use paths” and sidewalks and roadways.

The city’s code currently does not clearly define what these paths are or regulate their use, which has led to confusion over how to use them, challenges enforcing current laws, arguments between users and safety concerns.

The changes are welcome according to Ward 1 Council Member Connie Fitch-Taylor, who said she personally has seen people parking on the sidewalk and in multi-use paths.

“I don’t think there’s an issue with moving vehicles such as scooters and those types of things so far, but there have been a lot of complaints about people actually parking on the sidewalk,” Fitch-Taylor said. “If you’re parking there all day, that doesn’t let people who have some type of disability or are on a scooter, they can’t get around. They have to go on the road or go on somebody’s property to get by.”

As now defined by the city code, “multi-use paths” are lanes located near public rights-of-way that are physically separated from roads and support two-way travel by pedestrians, wheelchairs, electric and non-electric bicycles, skateboards, skates, scooters and other non-motorized travel.

Ward 5 Council Member Sonny Moreman expressed concerns over allowing electric scooters — which typically go up to 25 miles per hour or more in some cases and are popular with Auburn University students — on the paths.

City Manager Megan McGowen Crouch assured Moreman that the city had carefully researched the plan before bringing it before the council.

“This has been vetted for some time between development services along with our legal counsel,” Crouch said.

These paths are being constructed across Auburn to provide alternative connectivity between neighborhoods, commercial developments, parks and schools to encourage safe, low-speed, non-vehicular travel.

To ensure the safety of those paths, the updated ordinance prohibits the use of golf carts, low-speed vehicles, all-terrain vehicles and motor vehicles on sidewalks and multi-use paths to protect pedestrians.

While there is not a comprehensive list of where these changes will be enacted and enforced, particular areas of concern mentioned by city officials include Richland Road, Moore’s Mill Club and Martin Luther King Drive.

To ensure these lanes remain accessible and unobstructed, the city will also prohibit parking in multi-use paths.

Violations of the updated ordinance would be enforced through section 1-9 of the city’s code, which carries fines of up to $500 and/or up to six months in jail depending on the case.

The city also plans to launch a public communications campaign to inform residents how to use these paths, the regulations surrounding the use of golf carts and other low-speed vehicles and how to contact the city if they have any issues or questions.

That campaign will launch sometime before the city begins enforcing the updated ordinance. There is currently no specific date when the city will begin enforcing the ordinance.

In other news, the council addressed several other items of business: