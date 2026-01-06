Doug Cannon announces candidacy for Alabama State Senate, District 27

CONTRIBUTED BY DOUG CANNON FOR STATE
SENATE DISTRICT 27
AUBURN — Doug Cannon has officially announced his candidacy for the Alabama State Senate, District 27 after thoughtful prayer, discussions with his family and careful consideration.
“I’m a conservative Republican who will work for all citizens of Alabama,” Cannon said. “District 27 has been my home for over 60 years, and I’m committed to serving the people here with honesty, transparency and dedication.”
Cannon currently serves on the Lee County Commission, representing District 1 for the past five years. “People say being a commissioner is a part-time job,” he noted. “But if you do it right, it’s a full-time job. I’ve given 110% to my constituents and always made it a point to return every phone call.”
A retired business owner with decades of experience, Cannon understands the challenges facing Alabama’s working families, farmers and small businesses. “We must continue helping our farmers so we’re not dependent on other countries, and we have to support small business growth across our state,” he said.
Education will be a top priority for Cannon, especially promoting and expanding trade schools. “We need to invest in trade education for our youth and our workforce,” he said. “Trade schools open doors to great careers and keep Alabama competitive.”
Cannon has also served in numerous leadership and advisory roles, including:
- Legislative Committee for the Association of County Commissions of Alabama (ACCA)
- Liability Insurance Board for ACCA (three years)
- RC&D Council Board Member (five years)
- Airport Advisory Board (five years)
If elected, Cannon pledges to work across the aisle to get things done for Alabama. “I’ll work with counties and municipalities to secure the funding they need for economic development and job growth in District 27,” he said. “I know what it’s like to sign a payroll check, and I’ll work to lower taxes, eliminate the sales tax on groceries and create more opportunities for our workforce.”
Cannon emphasized that his campaign is about the future of our children and grandchildren, not politics. “I believe in free speech, hard work and accountability,” he said. “Don’t run for office just to hold a title. Run to do what the people elected you to do.”
A strong supporter of Alabama’s veterans, Cannon also pledged to ensure they receive the support and funding they deserve. “They gave their time and lives for our country so that we can have the freedom we enjoy today,” he said.
“I’m asking for your support and your vote for Alabama State Senate, District 27,” Cannon concluded.