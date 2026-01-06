Auburn City Council approves annexation, tax abatement at brief meeting

BY DANIEL SCHIMIDT
FOR THE OBSERVER
AUBURN — In a brief meeting on Jan. 6, the Auburn City Council addressed several items of business:
- The council announced an opening on the Cemetery Advisory Board. That term will begin upon appointment and end on Dec. 31, 2030. The council will make that appointment at its Jan. 20 meeting.
- The council reviewed a written report from the city engineer detailing how the city spent $555,360 in state funding from the Rebuild Alabama Act gas tax fund last year.
- The council commended the Auburn High School girls cross country team for winning the 2025 7A state championship.
- The council approved retail beer and retail table wine alcohol licenses for the Auburn Circle K located at 1684 S. College St.
- The council approved a restaurant retail liquor license for GoGiJip Korean Steakhouse and Chimaek, which is located at 1660 S. College St.
- The council approved an intergovernmental funding agreement with the Lee County Highway Department to repair and resurface Thistle Lane. The city will contribute $35,000, or 27% of the anticipated cost.
- The council accepted public drainage, utility and lighting easements from 423 Sanders LLC at 423 Sanders St.
- The council accepted a drainage and utility easement from Rusty and Nicolette Peters at 1788 Pierce Chapel Road.
- The council accepted drainage and utility easements from the Chapel Heights Owners Association near the intersection of Pierce Chapel Road and Chapel Heights Drive.
- The council accepted various easements from Eagle House Investments at 210 Marion Circle.
- The council accepted utility easements from RaceTrac at 4809 Birmingham Highway.
- The council accepted a warranty deed from SMB Land to locate a public sanitary sewer lift station that will serve the Old Samford development near Mrs. James Road and Keystone Drive.
- The council appointed Mary Boyd, Malcolm Dailey and Letitia Smith to the Board of Zoning Adjustment. Their terms will begin on Jan. 21 and end on Jan. 20, 2029. Dailey will fill the open supernumerary position.
- The council approved the annexation of roughly 85.9 acres located east of Nash Creek Drive and north of Mitchell Farms on Society Hill Road.
- The council approved a nearly $1.3 million tax abatement for CSP Technologies. The company plans to hire 18 new employees within the next year and invest $17.1 million.
- The council approved a $516,500 contract with Whatley Construction to repair and improve concessions stands and bathrooms located at Duck Samford Park.
- The council approved the vacation of a portion of a drainage and utility easement located at 350 Bragg Ave. and authorized the mayor and city manager to execute a quitclaim deed relinquishing the property to Hilltop Auburn Holdings.