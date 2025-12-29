Thriving Hearts highlights generosity, partnership and lasting change this Christmas

BY MICHELLE KEY

PUBLISHER

EAST ALABAMA — As the Christmas season draws hearts toward reflection and generosity, Thriving Hearts of East Alabama is celebrating the power of community partnerships and the small, faithful steps that lead to lasting change for families across the region.

At the center of Thriving Hearts’ mission is what the organization calls a “thriving mindset” — a way of thinking that embraces growth, abundance and well-being, not only financially, but emotionally, relationally and spiritually. One of the core characteristics of that mindset is generosity and contribution, viewing the giving of time, resources and encouragement as a way to multiply hope and strengthen connections.

Thriving Hearts leaders said in its December newsletter that prosperity flows through community, and the organization’s work continues to grow stronger thanks to the support of local ministries that have partnered alongside them this season. Those partners include Oak Hill Church, Christian Care Ministry, Auburn Community Church, Church of the Highlands and the Lee County Ministers Alliance.

“The heartbeat of Thriving Hearts grows stronger when friends move from being fans to becoming financial partners,” leaders said. “Monthly giving provides consistent support that equips churches, strengthens families and allows the organization to walk alongside individuals working toward lasting stability.”

Thriving Hearts invites those who have been encouraged by the ministry to consider becoming monthly financial partners. As a thank-you, anyone who sets up an automatic monthly contribution of $50 or more will receive a Thriving Hearts T-shirt to wear as a sign of support and shared mission.

The organization also reflected on the meaning of Christmas through the lens of its work. Leaders noted that the birth of Jesus — quiet, humble and seemingly insignificant by worldly standards — reminds believers that God often brings transformation through small beginnings. In the same way, families connected to Thriving Hearts often begin their journeys with small, faithful steps, such as learning new habits, setting achievable goals and building healthy relationships. Over time, those steps lead to deep, systemic change that impacts not only individuals, but entire families and future generations.

“Each prayer offered, hour volunteered and gift given plays a vital role in sustaining this work,” leaders said in the newsletter. “Together, these acts create both lasting change for families and an eternal impact in our community.”

One Thriving Hearts family, the Bryants, shared how the organization has shaped their lives. They said being part of Thriving Hearts has brought growth, accountability and meaningful relationships into their home, helping them stay connected to their faith and their community. The family also shared the joy of seeing their young son embrace the friendships and encouragement found through the program.

“Thriving Hearts is an organization that makes it easy for us to call them family,” the Bryants said.

As Christmas approaches, Thriving Hearts of East Alabama expressed gratitude for those who have joined in the mission and encouraged the community to continue showing up for one another.

“Together, let’s keep the heartbeat strong,” leaders said.

For more information or to support Thriving Hearts of East Alabama, visit www.thrivingheartsea.org

or email info@thrivingheartsea.org.