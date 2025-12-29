St. Dun’s Buns supports local nonprofits with donations

BY MICHELLE KEY

PUBLISHER

LEE COUNTY — During November and December, St. Dun’s Buns extended its mission of giving back by donating to several local organizations serving individuals and families across East Alabama. The donations supported ministries focused on addiction recovery, cancer support, foster care, youth development and access to health care.

Abel Ministries

Among the recipients was Abel Ministries, which works to reclaim hope for lives impacted by addiction through residential recovery programs. Kaylen Grant accepted the donation on behalf of the organization.

Down South Cancer

Foundation

Down South Cancer Foundation also received support. The foundation’s mission is to ensure that individuals battling cancer have access to essential resources that help maintain quality of life, including self-image and nutritional products. Christy Ledbetter accepted the donation.

BigHouse Foundation

Donations were also made to BigHouse Foundation, benefiting its newest initiative, Little House Preschool. The project is designed to support foster families by providing child care for preschool-aged children, making it easier for foster parents to work and care for younger children. Heather Lee accepted the donation.

Our House

Another recipient was Our House, a ministry of By Our Love that serves children and families in the Ridgecrest community in Auburn. Our House provides a Christian home environment where children receive academic support, spiritual growth opportunities and enrichment activities. Ellyn Hicks accepted the donation.

Council on Substance Abuse

St. Dun’s Buns also donated to the Council on Substance Abuse (COSA), a nonprofit organization founded in 1973 to promote the understanding that alcoholism and other drug addictions are preventable and treatable diseases. COSA’s mission is to reduce addiction and related problems through education, prevention and treatment. Sherada Finch accepted the donation.

East Alabama Mobile Medical Center

Additionally, support was given to the East Alabama Mobile Medical Center, which provides free screenings for common chronic illnesses, including blood pressure and glucose checks, with no appointment required. The mobile wellness clinic focuses on bringing basic health care services directly to neighborhoods with limited access to care. Sutricia Johnson accepted the donation.

Through these contributions, St. Dun’s Buns continues to invest in organizations that strengthen the community and provide vital services to those in need across the region.