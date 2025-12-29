Auburn Football, SEC announces 2026 schedule 

CONTIRBUTED BY AUBURN UNIVERSITY

AUBURN — Auburn Football and the Southeastern Conference announced Thursday the program’s 2026 schedule, highlighted by visits from LSU and Florida.

Auburn will play six home games at Jordan-Hare Stadium, hosting Southern Miss (Sept. 12), Florida (Sept. 19), Vanderbilt (Sept. 26), LSU (Oct. 24), Arkansas (Nov. 7) and Samford (Nov. 21).

The Southern Miss match up on Sept. 12 will be new head coach Alex Golesh’s first game at Jordan-Hare stadium while the visit from the Gators is the first since 2011.

The Tigers open the 2026 season on Sept. 5 against Big 12 opponent Baylor at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, marking Auburn’s return to Atlanta for the 2026 Aflac Kickoff Game.

SEC road trips include games at Tennessee (Oct. 3), Georgia (Oct. 17), Ole Miss (Oct. 31), Mississippi State (Nov. 14) and rival Alabama (Nov. 28) to close the regular season.

The 2026 season is the first time SEC programs play nine league games. Each school will play three annual opponents and each team’s remaining six games will rotate among the remaining conference schools.

Schools must also annually schedule at least one additional high-quality, non-conference game from the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12 or Notre Dame. Each team will face every other SEC program at least once every two years and every opponent home and away in four years.

The regular season will conclude with the 2026 SEC Championship Game live on ABC on Dec. 5, 2026.

Additionally, Auburn has agreed to the following non-conference matchups including:

– 2027: Home games against MTSU (Sept. 4) and Austin Peay (Sept. 18), plus a road trip to Notre Dame (Sept. 25)

– 2028: Home games with Georgia Southern (Sept. 2), Notre Dame (Oct. 28) and North Alabama (Nov. 4)

– 2029: Season opener at Miami (Fla.) on Sept. 1 along with Jacksonville State moving to Sept. 8, 2029, and a game with West Georgia on Oct. 27

– 2030: Miami (Fla.) visits on Aug. 31

– 2031: First-ever meeting with in-state Troy (Sept. 6)

– 2032: North Alabama returns to Jordan-Hare on Oct. 30

A previously announced 2027 matchup with Missouri State will also not be played as scheduled.

Specific game times and television information for the 2026 season will be announced at a later date.

A new era of Auburn Football is here. Lock in your seats at Jordan-Hare Stadium for the 2026 season and be part of the excitement under head coach Alex Golesh. With a 22 game consecutive home sellout streak, now’s the time to renew or place a deposit to secure your season tickets. Visit auburntigers.com/football-2026 for details.

2026 schedule

• Sept. 5 – vs. Baylor (Atlanta)

• Sept. 12 – Southern Miss

• Sept. 19 – Florida*

Sept. 26 – Vanderbilt*

• Oct. 3 – at Tennessee*

• Oct. 17 – at Georgia*

• Oct. 24 – LSU*

• Oct. 31 – at Ole Miss*

• Nov. 7 – Arkansas*

• Nov. 14 – at Mississippi State*

• Nov. 21 – Samford

• Nov. 28 – at Alabama*

Home games in bold

*SEC games.