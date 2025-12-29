About Grow More, Give More

CONTRIBUTED BY ACES

LEE COUNTY — Food insecurity is an urgent problem in Alabama. In fact, approximately 1 in 4 children face food insecurity, and it affects about 2 million Alabama residents overall. The term food insecurity is associated with people who have a lack of regular access to the nutritious food needed for an active and healthy life. Through the Grow More, Give More program, the Alabama Cooperative Extension System looks to make a positive impact in the lives of these people.

Grow More, Give More enables home gardeners to help combat food insecurity. Both experienced and novice gardeners will find the information and resources needed to have successful gardens of every size. The project also encourages gardeners to grow an extra row and share healthy food with their neighbors and larger communities.

In 2024, 22,704 pounds of fruits and vegetables were donated. | Donations reached 3,784 Alabama families. | Total donation value was $45, 408.

How It Works

To help you Grow More, check out Alabama Extension’s abundant resources to boost your growing potential, whether growing in containers, raised beds, or a traditional in-ground garden. As for Give More, some gardeners may want to share with neighbors, while others might deliver their harvests to a food pantry or a regional food bank.

Need More Information or Have Questions?

Have questions about getting started with Grow More, Give More? Reach out by email to GMGMhelpline@aces.edu. Alabama Extension home horticulture agents can answer questions as well. Find the agent serving your county in the Extension directory.

Got specific questions about growing a particular vegetable or dealing with an insect pest? Call the Alabama Master Gardener Helpline at 1-877-ALA-GROW.