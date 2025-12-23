Holiday “dos and don’ts” for dementia care | Alzheimer’s Foundation of America Offers Tips to Create a Dementia-Friendly Holiday Season

CONTRIBUTED BY AFA

ALABAMA — With the holiday season in full swing, the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA) is offering five holiday “dos and don’ts” to help the over seven million American families caring for someone with Alzheimer’s disease and other dementia-related illnesses celebrate the holidays with their loved ones in a dementia-friendly way.

“People living with dementia deserve to continue experiencing the joy and warmth of the holiday season; they just may not be able to do so exactly how they did prior to the onset of their illness,” said Jennifer Reeder, LCSW, AFA’s Senior Director of Educational and Social Services. “Caregivers can help create a meaningful, happy holiday season by being proactive, adaptable, and honoring the person’s wishes and abilities.”

Consider these five holiday “dos and don’ts” if you are caring for a loved one with dementia:

Don’t: Overdecorate. Holiday decorations are enjoyable, but too many lights, ornaments or changes in the home can confuse or overwhelm someone with dementia and cause wandering. Focus on a few meaningful, familiar decorations and gradually phase them in to create a festive and stress-free environment.

Do: Remove hazards and dangerous decorations. Remove decorations that could pose a risk, such as sharp ornaments, candles, loose cords or small objects that could be tripped over or swallowed. Avoid ones that look like food or candy, as they can be mistaken for edible treats and create choking or dental hazards. Dementia can cause changes in vision, depth perception and gait, so keep walkways clear and ensure that all decorations are secure and out of reach, creating a safe and comfortable holiday environment.

Do: Adapt past favorite traditions or create new ones. Build on old traditions when appropriate, such as enjoying favorite music or movies, or looking at pictures of past holiday celebrations. If your loved one always baked a variety of holiday cookies, just make one favorite recipe together. Give your loved one an easy task, such as stirring, sprinkling sugar or placing cookies on a tray. Start new traditions that center on activities and events the person enjoys and can do, such as touring neighborhood holiday lights, and do them together. Take a strengths-based and person-centered approach and incorporate what the person can do and what they choose to do now, rather than thinking about what they used to do. Focus on joyful things and forego activities which are overly stressful. Experiencing sadness about changes and losses, especially during a holiday, is normal. Acknowledge these feelings and then move on to new ways to celebrate.

Do: Prepare a quiet, calm space before a holiday gathering. Create a space where your loved one can sit comfortably during a holiday gathering if the celebration becomes overwhelming. This way guests can visit the space in small groups or one-on-one. Provide familiar comfort items in the space (i.e., favorite blanket, sweater or stuffed animal) so your loved one feels safe and at ease. As much as possible, maintain the person’s normal routine when scheduling holiday gatherings; disruptions in routine can be difficult for someone living with dementia.

Don’t: Refuse help. Many aspects of the holiday season — shopping for gifts, making preparations or hosting a holiday gathering — can be stressful by themselves, and caregiving adds another layer of responsibility. Relatives and friends might be eager to help but do not know how. Accept their offers of assistance and be specific about what would be helpful; running errands, bringing a dish to the celebration or spending time with your loved one so you can take a break. This allows you time to think more clearly and complete other holiday tasks.

The AFA Helpline is available seven days a week to help provide additional information about creating dementia-friendly holidays or any other caregiving questions. Connect with a licensed social worker by phone (866-232-8484), webchat (www.alzfdn.org) or text message (646-586-5283). The web chat and text message features can serve individuals in more than 90 languages.

About Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA)

The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA) is a non-profit organization whose mission is to provide support, services and education to individuals, families and caregivers affected by Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias nationwide and to fund research for better treatment and a cure. Its services include a National Toll-Free Helpline (866-232-8484) staffed entirely by licensed social workers, caregiver support groups, educational programs and publications for caregivers, dementia-care training for healthcare professionals, the National Memory Screening Program, and more. For more information about AFA, call 866-232-8484, visit www.alzfdn.org, or connect with us on Facebook, X (Twitter), Instagram or LinkedIn. AFA holds Charity Navigator’s top four-star rating for seven consecutive years.