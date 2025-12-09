Farm-City Banquet celebrates agriculture, honors local leaders

BY MICHELLE KEY
LEE COUNTY — Community members, farmers and local officials gathered Nov. 20 at Lazenby Farms for the annual Lee County Farm-City Banquet, an event highlighting the partnership between rural and urban communities and recognizing leaders in local agriculture.
The evening opened with a welcome from Farm-City Committee Chair Penny Walters, followed by the Pledge of Allegiance led by Weston Walters. Jeff Clary presented “And God Made the Farmer” and offered the blessing before dinner. Entertainment was provided by Jerad Dyess.
This year’s banquet honored several award recipients, including:
- 2025 Lee County Farm of Distinction: Ingram Farms
- 2025 Lee County Young Farm Family: The Garrett Dixon Family
- 2025 Agricultural Awareness Award: Damon Wallace
The program also included recognition of sponsors from across the agricultural, civic and business sectors, including the Lee County Farmers Federation, SunSouth/John Deere, A-O Tourism, Four Seasons Credit Union, Richburg Cattle, Machen & McChesney and Bonnie Plants.
Alabama Farmers Federation President Jimmy Parnell served as the keynote speaker, introduced by Guy Hall. Table donations were collected to support the East Alabama Food Bank, the Bison Food Pantry and Auburn University’s Student Food Pantry.
This year’s Farm-City theme, “Grow Alabama,” celebrates the state’s agricultural heritage and encourages students to learn about the role of farming in their daily lives. It accompanies the annual Farm-City poster contest, which invites first through sixth grade students to create original artwork highlighting Alabama agriculture.
The event concluded with thanks to sponsors, volunteers and community members who helped make the celebration possible.