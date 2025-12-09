Farm-City Banquet celebrates agriculture, honors local leaders

BY MICHELLE KEY

PUBLISHER

LEE COUNTY — Community members, farmers and local officials gathered Nov. 20 at Lazenby Farms for the annual Lee County Farm-City Banquet, an event highlighting the partnership between rural and urban communities and recognizing leaders in local agriculture.

The evening opened with a welcome from Farm-City Committee Chair Penny Walters, followed by the Pledge of Allegiance led by Weston Walters. Jeff Clary presented “And God Made the Farmer” and offered the blessing before dinner. Entertainment was provided by Jerad Dyess.

This year’s banquet honored several award recipients, including: