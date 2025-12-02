Collinwood Luminaries shine for 58th year

BY ANN CIPPERLY

FOR THE OBSERVER

OPELIKA —Collinwood residents continue their Christmas gift to the community with the 58th annual Luminaries on Saturday, Dec. 13 from 5 to 9 p.m. Along the candlelit drive, signs display Bible verses and scenes throughout the neighborhood tell the Christmas story. Live scenes will feature shepherds, wise men and angels. At the end of the path, a live nativity scene resonates the message of Christmas.

“The neighborhood has always seen the luminaries as its gift to the community,” said 91-year-old Martha Hill, a Collinwood resident who has participated since 1968 when East and West Collinwood Circles held the event.

The first event in 1967 was held by a garden club with the assistance of Aileen Samford on East Collinwood.

“The event puts on our minds the real reason for Christmas,” said Hill. “The luminaries path symbolizes the guiding of the holy family on their journey to the manger. The signs with scripture provide a time for reflection.”

Hill has served as chairman several times over the years. In 1984, Hill, along with another neighbor, visited Southern Living magazine with information and pictures of the luminaries. Southern Living sent writers and photographers to cover the event and a neighborhood party held at Jane and Jacob Walker’s house. The event and recipes from the party were featured in a Christmas issue.

Although the neighborhood no longer holds a party, the event brings the neighborhood together as they clean their yards and fill bags with sand and candles.

Pastor Rick Lane, youth minister at the First Methodist Church of Opelika, has worked with youth to participate in the live scenes in the neighborhood for 43 years. Youth wear costumes for the nativity scene from the church, while Collinwood residents provide the costumes for Mary, Joseph, angels, shepherds and wisemen scenes.

“The youth ask about the Collinwood Luminaries every year,” Lane said. “They want to be a part of it. We put up a sign up list for volunteers. I think two of my favorite memories over the years are when I see the faces of the children in the cars looking with amazement at the lighted path and the live nativity scenes with the animals. Secondly, when I see the faces of our youth portraying the story of Jesus in this candle-lit journey. Our children and our youth are certainly a gift from God. It is our honor and privilege to serve and to be with our community.”

The luminaries event will be held for one night only on Dec. 13 from 5 to 9 p.m. Those driving through the event will enter the luminary pathway at Collinwood Street (North 10th Street and Oak Bowery). Motorists turn off headlights as they slowly drive one way through the neighborhood and end at McLure.

A printed program will be given out at the entrance with a QR code that can be scanned with a smart phone camera to play a recording of the Bible’s Christmas Story from Luke 2:1-20.

“The community is invited to drive through the luminaries as many times as they like to enjoy the scenes,” said Ruth Torbert, co-chairman of the event.

Admission is free.

“May the message of the angel that appeared to shepherds in Luke 2:13-14 over 2,000 years ago be proclaimed again this year,” Torbert said.

“Then suddenly there appeared with the angel an army of the troops of heaven praising God and saying, Glory to God in the highest and on earth peace among men with whom He is well pleased.” Luke 2:13-14 (AMPC.)