Nurses Honor Guard pays tribute to Edith James, LPN, in Tuskegee

CONTRIBUTED BY NURSES HONOR GUARD OF EAST CENTRAL ALABAMA

TUSKEGEE — The Nurses Honor Guard of East Central Alabama had the distinct honor of performing a Nightingale Tribute in memory of Edith James, LPN, at Greenwood Missionary Baptist Church on Saturday, Sept. 27, at 2 p.m. The ceremony offered a heartfelt remembrance of a devoted nurse whose commitment to service touched the lives of patients, families and colleagues for more than 36 years.

James was a proud member of the first graduating class of nurses at Southern Vocational College, paving the way for future generations in the field. Over the course of her distinguished career, she served at the Tuskegee VA Medical Center, Salem Nursing Home and Magnolia Haven Nursing Home. Even after her retirement, her dedication to nursing called her back to the bedside just six months later, demonstrating her lifelong devotion to caring for others.

Her legacy reflects the spirit of Florence Nightingale’s example — compassion, resilience and unwavering service to the community.

The Nightingale Tribute was led by Celeste Gaddis, RN, BSN, of Tallapoosa County. Participating Nurses Honor Guard members included Chris Taylor, RN (Lee County); Lori Butler, RN (Elmore County); Nelda Bell, RN (Lee County); and Pam Knudsen, RN (Randolph County). As part of the ceremony, guard members honored James’s service and offered the ceremonial release from her nursing duties, symbolizing the peaceful completion of her mission.

The Nurses Honor Guard of East Central Alabama serves nine counties, offering Nightingale Tributes to honor the lives and careers of nurses who have passed. The organization’s mission is to ensure that the service and sacrifice of every nurse is remembered with dignity.

For more information or to request a tribute, contact Amanda Simmons at amanda@nhgEastCentralAlabama.org

or 334-728-1822, or visit facebook.com/NursesHonorGuardofEastCentralAL or nhgeastcentralalabama.org.

“Edith James, LPN, we officially release you from your nursing duties. Your service is complete. We will proudly continue to carry the torch.”