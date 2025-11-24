New 25-year transportation plan sets stage for what’s to come on the road ahead

CONTRIBUTED BY LEE RUSSELL COUNCIL OF GOVERNMENTS

AUBURN-OPELIKA — How did we get I-85 widened and those new lanes at exit 62? What about the new sidewalks on Pepperell Parkway and the big resurfacing project?

From bike lanes and sidewalks to bridges, overpasses, surface streets and interstates, making changes that serve the long-range needs of the Opelika-Auburn community is a complex process. It begins with a plan. The Auburn-Opelika Metropolitan Planning Organization, under the auspices of the Lee-Russell Council of Governments, is where that plan starts.

“The 2050 Long-Range Transportation Plan (LRTP) is now released for public review and comment,” according to Lisa Sandt, LRCOG Executive Director. “It’s a 25-year view of where this area’s greatest transportation needs lie now and long term. It’s no small project.”

In discussing the rationale for the plan, David Robison, LRCOG Planning and Economic Development Director, said the primary purpose of the Long-Range Transportation Plan is to “guide the use of federal transportation aid in addressing the Auburn-Opelika Urban Area’s most critical roadway and mobility needs.

“In the plan, we try to identify priority projects, funding strategies and implementation timelines to ensure that available federal and state funds are allocated effectively and responsibly,” he said. “And it’s not just streets and highways. The plan also evaluates transit, bicycle, pedestrian and freight improvements that will support a safe, efficient and well-connected regional transportation network.”

The public’s part in the plan is vital.

“Public input is essential to the success of the Long-Range Transportation Plan,” said MPO Chair, Jere Colley. “Two rounds of public and stakeholder engagement have already been completed and the third round is beginning now. We’re excited to get feedback and comments from residents, business owners and community organizations.”

The draft plan is available for review on the LRCOG website at www.lrcog.com/planning-and-economic-development/long-range-transportation-plan/ and in the LRCOG lobby. Comments can be submitted by emailing lprince@lrcog.com, or in writing to the LRCOG office or at an open house Dec. 2, at the Opelika Public Library located at 1100 Glenn St. in Opelika from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

After Dec. 2, the public comment period closes. LRCOG and AOMPO staff will review all feedback and make minor revisions. As long as no materially adverse comments are received, the plan will become effective Dec. 11, 2025.

Key Themes and Highlights

The team who prepared the plan emphasized several key aspects central to the broad perspective taken:

• Targeted Investment: A fiscally constrained plan focused on allocating federal aid dollars to the region’s most significant roadway and transportation projects.

• Phased Implementation: Three funding phases outlining near-term, mid-term and long-term priorities, plus unfunded “visionary” projects for future consideration.

• Community Input: Incorporation of local priorities and citizen perspectives alongside technical and professional analysis.

• Regional Connectivity and Safety: Emphasis on projects that improve mobility, reduce congestion and enhance safety across the metropolitan area.

• Multimodal and Sustainable Focus: Support for transit, bicycle and pedestrian improvements that complement major roadway investments and promote sustainable growth.

The plan was prepared in cooperation with Neel-Schaffer Inc., a transportation planning and engineering consultant.

Project Development and Plan Composition

The projects proposed in the 2050 LRTP are drawn from multiple sources, including:

Local and state transportation plans and programs; citizen and stakeholder input received through surveys, meetings and outreach activities; and the professional judgment of transportation planners, engineers and local officials familiar with regional needs and priorities.

“A regional travel demand model was developed and used to analyze existing and future traffic conditions and to evaluate how proposed roadway projects may affect travel patterns, congestion and system performance,” a member of the Neel-Schaffer planning team said. “The model helps ensure that recommended investments are based on data and reflect projected growth through 2050.”

To ensure fiscal accountability and implementation feasibility, the plan is organized into three funding phases, reflecting when projects are expected to be funded and constructed.

“The LRTP also includes unfunded ‘visionary’ projects — conceptual improvements identified as important for the region’s long-term mobility, pending future funding opportunities,” Robison said. “This is your plan. Please take a moment to review and give us your feedback. Every opinion is valued and considered.”