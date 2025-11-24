Auburn votes for building moratorium

BY DANIEL SCHMIDT

FOR THE OBSERVER

AUBURN — Developers are now unable to construct multi-unit developments and off-campus student housing near downtown Auburn after the Auburn City Council on Tuesday approved a sweeping building moratorium.

That unanimously-approved measure, which now immediately goes into effect, blocks the construction of developments with either two or more unattached or three or more attached dwelling units on a single undivided lot until Nov. 30, 2026.

The unamended ordinance first proposed a moratorium until May 31, 2027, but councilors determined that the originally proposed length could create too much uncertainty within the local business community. The council could vote to either terminate or extend the ordinance at any point moving forward.

“I think it’s really important that there’s a lot of communication to the council, that we’re well-aware of what’s going on and that we don’t reach that 11th month and be totally surprised,” Mayor Ron Anders said. “We should know that we’re in a good place and that we’re ready to either stop or that we need to extend [the ordinance]. None of that should ever be a surprise to any of us.”

Unfinished projects that have received a development review team approval letter from the Engineering Services Department, a valid zoning certificate or a valid construction permit will not be impacted.

The proposal was passed to address growing concerns over “rapid, substantial and sustained growth” in the Urban Core zone and Urban Neighborhood-West zones, which threaten the capacity of public utilities, roads and other nearby infrastructure.

Primarily, the city exercised its authority under state law and legal precedent to resolve what it characterized as threats to public health, safety and welfare from the recent development in the areas covered by the moratorium.

In other news, the council addressed several other items of business:

• The council announced two vacancies on the Cemetery Advisory Board. Those terms will begin on Jan. 1, 2026, and end on Dec. 31, 2030. The council will make those appointments at its Dec. 16 meeting.

• The council announced one vacancy on the Water Works Board. That term will begin on Jan. 20, 2026, and end on Jan. 19, 2032. The council will make that appointment at its Dec. 16 meeting.

• The council approved a special events retail alcohol license for Aramark Educational Services, which is doing business as Plainsman Park.

• The council approved a $7,244 taxpayer penalty waiver request from Copper Beech. All related taxes and interest have been paid, and the company had not previously requested a penalty waiver.

• The council approved an infrastructure development agreement with 68V Greenwood Village 2026 for public infrastructure improvements in Greenwood Village, a proposed mixed-use development.

• The council approved an agreement with Campbell Oil Company for fuel dispensing services at city-owned fueling stations.

• The council approved a $51,900 contract with Musco Sports Lighting for the purchase and installation of two poles, fixtures and other components at the Wire Road Soccer Complex.

• The council approved a $47,308 contract with National Auto Fleet Group to purchase a 2026 Ford F-150 XL 4WD regular cab truck for the Engineering Services Department.

• The council approved an $81,000 contract with Roofing Solutions for the H.C. Morgan Water Pollution Control Facility blower and electrical building reroofing project.

• The council approved a development agreement with Samford Group Land at the Farmville Oaks subdivision.

• The council accepted a public right-of-way from the Industrial Development Board at the corner of Beehive Road and Biltmore Lane.

• The council accepted a permanent sidewalk, drainage, utility and lighting easement and a temporary construction easement from the Legends of Magnolia Owners Association at 126 Toomer St.

• The council approved a resolution concurring with the Industrial Development Board to sell 1.32 acres located between 1501 and 1571 W. Samford Ave. to Core Scientific for an electrical substation.

• The council voted to pre-zone 53.5 acres located between Pepperwood Trail and Auburn Lake Road on West Farmville Road to development district housing as part of the Greenwood Village mixed-use development.

• The council voted to pre-zone 53.5 acres located between Pepperwood Trail and Auburn Lakes Road on W. Farmville Road from development district housing to a planned development district designation.

• The council approved the annexation of 53.5 acres located between Pepperwood Trail and Auburn Lakes Road on W. Farmville Road.

• The council approved the annexation of 31.3 acres located between W. Farmville Road and Mrs. James Road.

• The council approved the rezoning of 58 acres located between W. Farmville Road and Mrs. James Road from rural to large lot residential district.

• The council approved an institutional use for a church to be located at 665 Opelika Road.

• The council denied a commercial and entertainment use for Alley Glass Package Store, which would have been located at 114 W. Magnolia Ave., Suite D.

• The council approved a performance residential use for the Warrior Court multi-unit development, which is located at 305 Warrior Court.

• The council approved a tax abatement extension for Rausch & Pausch from Dec. 31 until Dec. 31, 2026, due to project delays.

• The council approved an amendment to Shinhwa Auto USA’s tax abatement to decrease the company’s tax burden by an additional $14.7 million after the company announced a $96 million increase to its original investment.

• The council approved a nearly $2.8 million contract with Beasley Construction Services for a new synthetic turf multi-purpose field with lighting and sidewalks at the Wire Road Soccer Complex and new dugouts, fencing, backstop and synthetic turf infields at the Auburn Softball Complex.

• The council approved a commercial development agreement with Opelika-University FC Property to modify and enhance the “Flint’s Crossing” commercial retail facility near the intersection of Opelika Road and E. University Drive. In exchange, the city will remit up to $300,000 in certain sales and use taxes to the developer over no more than five years.

• The council approved a resolution requesting the Planning Commission formally amend the Future Land Use Plan to reclassify the north side of West Farmville Road between Pepperwood Trail and Auburn Lakes Road from rural to low-density residential.