Lee County Commission Hires New County Attorney

BY HANNAH GOLDFINGER

LEE COUNTY — The Lee County Commission met Monday night and made a new hiring decision for the county — the addition of the new County Attorney, Robbie Hyde.

Lee County COO Blake Beck said that the county interviewed four different attorneys for the position.

“It was the consensus of the hiring committee that Ms. Robbie Hyde was the best candidate and as such the committee is recommending that the commission hire Ms. Hyde as county attorney.”

District 2 Commissioner Ross Morris, who served on the hiring committee alongside District 3 Commissioner Jeff Drury and Probate Judge Jere Colley said that the opinion of the hiring committee to hire Hyde was unanimous. The committee also included Beck, private citizens, and the acting county attorney.

The commission voted 3-1-1 to hire Hyde. District 1 Commissioner Doug Canon abstained while District 5 Commissioner Richard LaGrand voted against.

Broadband Updates:

County Administrator Holly Leverette provided an update to the commission on the Lee County Broadband Projects.

“This is the most up to date information I have,” she said. Though in response to a question LaGrand, she said she would continue to provide updates in the future until the projects are complete.

The first Phase 1 broadband project was the Salem Project, awarded to RM Greene, which was over eight miles of fiber and served 110 locations. It was completed in December, 2024.

The second Phase 1 project, the South Central Project, was awarded to RM Greene and runs over 11 miles, serving 187 locations. It is in the permitting phase. Leverette said it should be finished by the end of the years

The first Phase 2 project was the South Central Project. Leverette said this is the same area as the Phase 1 project. It was awarded to RM Greene, covers 21 miles, and will serve 127 locations. It is expected to be finished by the end of March 2026. Lee Roads 11, 34, 35, 36, and 39 will be installed soon, Leverette said. Lee Road 29 and 45 will be active mid-December.

The second Phase 2 Project, the Northeast and East-Central Project, was awarded to RM Greene and covers 24 miles, serving 370 locations. It is expected to be completed in February 2026. Lee Road 259 will be online soon.

The Phase 2 Southeast Project was awarded to RM Greene and is 25 miles, serving 198 locations. It is expected to be completed in September, 2026.

Finally, the Loachapoka area’s project is 9.9 miles and will serve 89 locations. It was awarded to Spectrum Internet, and was originally expected to finish by December 2026. However, now, it is expected to finish by January 2026.

Boys and Girls Cub:

The commission voted to add an agenda item Monday night that would allow for an increase of funds to the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Lee County.

District 5 Richard LaGrand said Monday night that he had spent some time around parents of the club and felt the need to adjust the budget.

“We need to do what we can to support the Boys and Girls Club,” he said, before proposing an additional $5,000 for the club.

The item passed, approving the additional funds.

“I think it’s very appropriate,” Colley said.

