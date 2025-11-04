Sen. Jay Hovey to serve as vice chair of Senate County And Municipal Government Committee

CONTRIBUTED BY

ALABAMA SENATE

ALABAMA — Senate President Pro Tem Garlan Gudger (R – Cullman) announced last week that Sen. Jay Hovey (R – Auburn) is being appointed to serve as vice chair of the body’s County and Municipal Government Committee.

“As a former city council member, Sen. Hovey has the perfect skill set and experience necessary to step up and help lead the County and Municipal Government Committee,” Gudger said. “I am confident that Sen. Hovey’s new leadership role and firsthand knowledge will help the Legislature better serve the needs of cities, towns, counties and communities across Alabama.”

First elected to the Alabama Senate in 2022, Hovey previously served on the Auburn City Council, where he represented Ward 7.

Since joining the Senate, Hovey has held a seat on the Finance and Taxation Education Committee, which annually allocates almost $10 billion to Alabama’s K-12 public schools, community colleges and public universities, including Auburn University. He also sits on the body’s Fiscal Responsibility and Economic Development, Education Policy, Banking and Insurance, Tourism and Transportation and Energy committees.

He is employed as a commercial lending officer with ServisFirst Bank in Auburn and has served his community in several roles with groups that include the Alabama Small Business Advisory Commission, United Way of Lee County, Kiwanis Club of Auburn, the Auburn Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and the city of Auburn Greenspace Advisory Board.

In addition, Hovey’s wife, Anna, is a community leader, serving as the president and chief executive officer of the Auburn Chamber of Commerce as well as participating on numerous boards and commissions in the area.

He is a native of South Lee County and was raised on his family’s farm in the Marvyn community.