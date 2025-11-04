Opelika Council OKs 2026 community funding

BY MICHELLE KEY PUBLISHER

OPELIKA — The Opelika City Council met Tuesday, Nov. 4, for Mayor Eddie Smith’s first meeting in office. During the session, Smith issued a proclamation recognizing Nov. 4 as Peacebuilding Appreciation Day. Before reading the proclamation, Smith invited several community members to join him in front of the council. As they gathered, Smith explained that the group has been working on an initiative centered on peacebuilding, unity and reconciliation in recognition of America’s upcoming 250th anniversary.

“These [men and women] and others have been working on [an idea] to make Opelika the epicenter of this movement of peacebuilding, unity and reconciliation,” Smith said. “It is our goal to make Opelika the epicenter of this movement.”

Smith also read a proclamation recognizing Nov. 4 as Jamie Popwell Day, and the council approved a range of business licenses, project agreements and community event plans.

“This Friday night and Saturday, we will have what’s called Freedom Fest Weekend,” Popwell said. “It started as Freedom Fest at the concert last year. This year is the [inaugural] Veterans Day parade, which the city will have every year going forward. For me, that means more than anything in the world. I would be delighted if all of you could come out this weekend.”

In other business

• The council approved a restaurant retail liquor and beer on-premise license for Karvelas Pizza Company LLC.

• The council approved a retail liquor and beer off-premise license for Khodal Krupa doing business as Marathon Opelika.

• The council approved a downtown street closure for the Opelika Christmas Parade, Snopelika and tree-lighting ceremony, scheduled for Dec. 5.

• The council approved a bid for elevator maintenance, service and repair for the Public Works Department, awarding the contract to Diversified Elevator Service & Equipment Co. Inc., the lowest bidder meeting specifications. The agreement covers maintenance for City Hall and the Opelika Sportsplex at a total annual cost of $4,860.

• The council approved a bid for lawn maintenance services for Opelika Power Services, awarding the contract to Pro Lawns, Inc. for an annual service package including mowing, trimming and landscaping maintenance with the pricing listed below:

– Lawn maintenance: $300

– Annuals: $350

– Weed pulling: $40

– Trimming: $200

– Extra trimming: $120 per hour

– Pine straw installation: $10 per bale

– Additional cuts: $300

• The council approved expense reports from various city departments.

• The council approved a resolution authorizing the installation of GameTime playground equipment at West Ridge Park. The cost is $245,697.50.

• The council approved an amendment to the Fiscal Year 2025–26 budget.

• The council approved an agreement with Sain and Associates for the Safe Streets for All (SS4A) Safety Action Plan. The contract total is $179,963.

• The council approved an agreement with Thompson Engineering for the Veterans Parkway Improvements MPO Project.

• The council approved Supplemental Agreement No. 2 with 3Notch Group for the Pepperell Parkway MPO Project.

• The council approved a modification to the Parks and Recreation building service worker position description.

• The council appointed Russell Jones as the city clerk.

• The council accepted the appointment of John Sweatman by Mayor Smith to the Opelika Planning Commission, new term expires Nov. 6, 2029.

• The council appointed Cindy Boyd as the city treasurer. Boyd — who also serves as the city’s Controller — will continue to hold both positions. Her appointment runs through the first Tuesday of November 2029, or until a successor is elected and qualified. The council further stated that Boyd will not receive additional compensation for serving in the dual capacity of Controller and City Treasurer.

[EDITED NOV. 6 WITH CORRECTED AMOUNTS – WE APOLOGIZE FOR THE ERRORS AND INCONVENIENCE THIS CAUSED.]

Appropriations

The council approved the Fiscal Year 2026 annual appropriation contracts with the following organizations:

• Alabama Council on Human Relations (ACHR): $22,500

• American Red Cross: $8,500

• Boys & Girls Clubs of East Alabama: $45,000

• Christian Women’s Job Corps of Lee County: $2,500

• East Alabama Services for the Elderly (EASE): $8,000

• Frazelma Teaching Parents, LLC: $18,000

• Opelika Community Theatre: $8,000

• Opelika Main Street: $60,000

• PRF Teaching Ministry: $78,000

• The Curtis House, LLC: $20,000

• The ARC of the Chattahoochee Valley: $2,000

• Envision Opelika Foundation: $25,000

• Esperanza House: $10,000

• J.W. Darden Foundation: $5,000

• Keep Opelika Beautiful: $35,000

• One Voice Shelter Coalition: $25,000

• Opelika First Class Pre-K Academy: $10,000

• Opelika Industrial Development Authority: $125,000

• The Dream Day Foundation: $15,000

• Worthy Squared: $5,000

• Storybook Farm: $25,000

Board Appointments

The council also approved the following board appointments:

• Pearson Alsobrook to the Board of Education, term expiring April 1, 2029.

• Mayor Eddie Smith to the Airport Advisory Board, term expiring Nov. 6, 2029.

• Council Member Chuck Beams to the Airport Advisory Board, term expiring Nov. 6, 2029.

• Council Member Janataka Hughley-Holmes to the Alabama Council on Human Relations, term expiring Nov. 6, 2029.

• Mayor Eddie Smith to the Board of Appeals – Public Works, term expiring Nov. 6, 2029.

• Council Member Janataka Hughley-Holmes to the Board of Appeals – Public Works, term expiring Nov. 6, 2029.

• Council Member Todd Rauch to the Board of Appeals – Public Works, term expiring Nov. 6, 2029.

• Mayor Eddie Smith to the Lee-Russell Council of Governments Executive and MPO Board, term expiring Nov. 6, 2029.

• Council Member Todd Rauch to the Lee-Russell Council of Governments Executive and MPO Board, term expiring Nov. 6, 2029.

• Council Member Leigh Whatley to the Opelika Planning Commission, term expiring Nov. 6, 2029.

• Mayor Eddie Smith to the Solid Waste Disposal Authority, term expiring Nov. 6, 2029.

• Council Member George Allen to the Water Works Board of the City of Opelika, term expiring Nov. 6, 2029.

The council will meet again Tuesday, Nov. 18, at 6 p.m. at the Opelika Municipal Court Building.