Council delays vote on building moratorium

By Daniel Schmidt

AUBURN – In response to congestion and other problems, the Auburn City Council will consider temporarily suspending the construction of multi-unit developments and private off-campus student housing near downtown Auburn.

A vote on the proposed ordinance, which aims to prevent conditions that may threaten the city’s health, safety and general welfare, was postponed until Nov. 18 after council members wanted more time to consider possible implications.

If eventually passed, that measure will immediately go into effect and block the construction of developments with either two or more unattached or three or more attached dwelling units on a single undivided lot until May 31, 2027. The council could ultimately decide to terminate or extend that ordinance after passage.

The proposal, which has been in the works since at least the council’s Oct. 21 meeting, aims to address growing concerns over “rapid, substantial and sustained growth” in the Urban Core zone and Urban Neighborhood-West zones.

According to documents released as part of Tuesday’s meeting, city officials have data indicating these multi-unit housing developments could soon overwhelm public utilities, roads and other infrastructure near downtown Auburn. In particular, residents living near the affected areas have complained to city officials about traffic on Glenn Avenue and stormwater drainage.

Auburn resident Robert Wilkins cited those very concerns along with the developments’ general appearance while speaking out in favor of the ordinance.

“The city of Auburn should change its name to the city of Auburn Student Housing, with these ugly, gaudy monstrosities of Auburn skyscrapers,” Robert Wilkins said. “It would be befitting since the new logo changed from the lamp of knowledge to the oak tree of

toilet paper. The city of Auburn’s single-minded growth has brought us excessive traffic and issues with storm water and sewer while destroying the loveliest village on the plains.” However, a number of developers either decried the ordinance or requested an exception for a development that has already begun seeking approval.

“The economic development that comes from these things, I urge you to look at and do the calculations on ad valorem [taxes]. It’s tens of millions of dollars this town gets. It pays for a lot. It can pay for a lot of infrastructure,” Hayley-Redd Development principal Tom Hayley said. “I want to do anything we can to get rid of the term ‘moratorium.’ It’s bad for finance. It won’t affect my building, but it is just a black cloud.”

To address the city of Auburn’s continued explosive population growth, the city is also considering commissioning a city-wide road assessment, a stormwater and wastewater capacity study and a zoning ordinance review.

While the city has adjusted timers on specific lights to mitigate backups and slightly improve traffic flows, few meaningful changes could be made without major interruptions.

During the council’s Oct. 21 meeting, some council members also questioned whether the city had the legal authority to enact such a broad-sweeping measure in an effort to avoid legal pitfalls.

According to city attorney Paul Clark, state law and legal precedent both state that city councils are solely responsible for creating development regulations within their community if they are made in the interest of safety, health and welfare and are backed up by data.

Between 2020 and 2025, the city of Auburn’s population is estimated to have grown from 77,066 residents to upwards of

85,429 – a 10.9 percent increase, or roughly 2 percent annually. During that same time, Auburn University’s enrollment has increased from 30,737 students to more than 34,100 students, also a 10.9 percent increase.

In other news, the council addressed several other items of business:

The council approved a special events retail ABC license for Aramark Educational Services, which is doing business as Plainsman Park.

The council approved a special events retail ABC license for Downtown Entertainment, which is doing business as the Kappa Alpha Alumni Event Alabama Gameday.

The council approved a special events retail ABC license for Downtown Entertainment, which is doing business as the Sigma Nu Alumni Event Alabama Gameday.

The council approved retail beer and retail table wine ABC licenses for the RaceTrac gas station located at 4809 Birmingham Highway.

The council voted to waive residential trash collection fees for trash and debris piles that exceed five cubic yards between March 9, 2026, and April 3, 2026, to encourage citywide beautification efforts.

The council approved a $75,916 contract with AmChar Wholesale for the purchase of 80 Springfield Arms Saint Victor AR-15 rifles and accessories for the Police Department.

The council approved a $71,000 contract with Barge Design Solutions for professional engineering services and the development of plans and specifications to repair and rehabilitate storm sewer pipes and structures in Auburn.

The council approved a $38,305 contract with Beshears Tractor and Equipment to purchase a 2025 Kubota L3302HST Tractor for the Parks and Recreation Department.

The council approved a $102,146 contract with Clark Equipment Company to purchase a Bobcat E60 Excavator replacement for the Public Works Department.

The council approved a $117,464 contract with Clark Equipment Company to purchase a Bobcat T86 T4 Compact Track Loader for the Public Works Department.

The council approved a $33,570 contract with McSweeney Auto to purchase a 2026 Chevrolet Colorado Crew Cab 4×4 pickup truck for the Environmental Services Department.

The council approved a $52,260 contract with Stivers Ford Lincoln to purchase a Ford F-150 Supercrew 4×4 pickup truck for the Environmental Services Department.

The council approved a $189,448 contract with Stivers Ford Lincoln to purchase four 2025 Ford F-150 pickup trucks for the Police Department.

The council approved a $73,776 contract with Toter LLC to purchase 1,248 96-gallon roll-out garbage carts.

The council approved a $40,881 contract with Toter LLC to purchase 624 96-gallon roll-out recycling carts.

The council approved a $50,500 contract with Walker Consultants for maintenance and repairs to the Wright Street Parking Deck.

The council accepted public right-of-way and various easements from 68V Preserve 2023. Those easements are located north of West Farmville Road and south of Partridge Lane.

The council accepted a public utility easement from Damsky Properties in the Polar Bek Subdivision, which is located at 1111 S. College St.

The council accepted a public utility easement from Summer Wind in the Summer Wind Subdivision, which is located at 1000 N. Donahue Drive.

The council reappointed AJ Harris and appointed Mary Mills to the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board. Their terms begin on Dec. 1 and end on Nov. 30, 2029.

The council voted to vacate part of the drainage and utility easement located at the RaceTrac gas station at 4735 U.S. Highway 280 West and authorized the mayor and city manager to execute a quitclaim deed relinquishing the property to RaceTrac.

The council approved a $562,304 contract with Environmental Products Group to purchase two Grapple Lightning Loaders for the Environmental Services Department.

The council approved a $893,376 contract with Environmental Products Group to purchase two 2025 Kenworth L770 Dual Steer 31-yard side loaders for the Environmental Services Department.

The council approved a $555,514 contract with Stivers Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram to purchase 12 2026 Dodge Durango Pursuit SUVs for the Police Department.