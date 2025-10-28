ALDI offering a full Thanksgiving meal for $40

CONTRIBUTED BY ALDI

OPELIKA — For years, ALDI has offered the lowest per-person price on a Thanksgiving meal compared to nationwide retailers. This year, the country’s fastest-growing grocer continues that tradition by offering a Thanksgiving feast for prices even lower than last year’s. For just $40*, shoppers can build a full spread for 10 with the Thanksgiving favorites they love — including the turkey and ingredients for nine crowd-pleasing sides.

“The ALDI commitment to low prices is unwavering and I am thrilled that we are able to offer an even more affordable holiday meal than last year,” said Atty McGrath, CEO, ALDI U.S. “Saving our shoppers money is our mission every day— but is especially important during the holidays when they need it most.”

For $4 per person — less than a pumpkin spice latte — ALDI shoppers can purchase all the items needed to fill their tables. This includes 21 total products and ingredients to dish out a 14-pound turkey, rolls, cranberry sauce, mac and cheese, stuffing, mashed potatoes with gravy, sweet potato casserole, green bean casserole and pumpkin pie. Items that are part of the meal are purchased individually and marked on shelf. No coupons or memberships needed.

The savings couldn’t come at a better time. According to the August Consumer Price Index, reports show staples like fruits, vegetables and meats are more expensive than last year, contributing to higher grocery prices overall. Lowering its already low prices for the Thanksgiving season is just one more way ALDI helps shoppers save. In fact, a family of four can save up to $4,000 a year when they shop ALDI, from everyday meals to holiday spreads, according to the 2025 ALDI Price Leadership Report.

“Thanksgiving is the biggest food holiday of the year, and ALDI is proud to lead the industry once again on price,” said Scott Patton CCO, ALDI U.S. “Price leadership is part of our DNA, and the holidays are when our commitment to value really shines. We believe families shouldn’t have to make trade-offs to feed everyone, especially at Thanksgiving.”

Shoppers can build their ALDI Thanksgiving feast by heading to their local ALDI store, ordering online for curbside pickup or placing an order through grocery delivery partners including Instacart, Uber Eats and DoorDash beginning Oct. 15 through Dec. 24. Prices online may vary slightly from in-store prices in your area. No matter how they shop, families can count on ALDI to make holiday hosting simple, convenient and affordable.

The Shopping List

Whole Turkey

Chicken Broth

Condensed Cream of Mushroom Soup

Evaporated Milk

Hawaiian Sweet Rolls

Miniature Marshmallows

Cut Green Beans (x2)

100% Pure Canned Pumpkin

Shells & Cheese (x2)

Brown Gravy Mix (x3)

Poultry Spices & Herbs

French Fried Onions

Pie Crust

Chicken or Cornbread Stuffing (x2)

Whipped Dairy Topping

Yellow Onions (3 lbs.)

Baby Peeled Carrots

Celery

Cranberries

Sweet Potatoes (3 lbs.)

Russet Potatoes (10 lbs.)

About ALDI U.S.

ALDI is America’s fastest-growing grocer, serving millions of customers across the country each month. Our disciplined approach to operating with simplicity and efficiency gives our customers great products at the lowest prices of any national grocery store.*** ALDI strives to have a positive impact on its customers, employees and communities by being socially and environmentally responsible, earning ALDI recognition as a leading grocer in sustainability, according to Progressive Grocer’s 2023-2025 Top 10 Most Sustainable Grocers lists. In addition to helping protect the planet, ALDI helps customers save time and money through convenient shopping options via in-store, curbside pickup or delivery at shop.aldi.us. For more information about ALDI, visit aldi.us.

*Price assumes a purchase of ingredients for a meal for 10 people including a 14lb Jennie-O turkey, rolls, cranberry sauce, mac & cheese, mashed potatoes & gravy, sweet potato casserole, green bean casserole, stuffing, carrots and pumpkin pie. Based on prices effective Oct. 15 through Dec. 24. Actual price will vary based on available products and your selections.