Veteran Spotlight

Bringing hope to heroes through horses

BY ROB DAVIS

OPELIKA — Over the course of two days, 48 Alabama Power team members volunteered their time and sweat to help local faith-based nonprofit Mustangs and Heroes which serves veterans with equine therapy and fellowship.

The project was the result of a partnership turned friendship between Alabama Power Community Relations Manager Rod Carter and Mustangs and Heroes founder and U.S. Army veteran Bill Schwenk. Alabama Power brought heavy equipment and over 300 posts which resulted in roughly 2,400 feet of fencing. The team also constructed an entrance to the property including a large wooden cross.

“God is so good,” Schwenk said. “What they did in two days would have taken me two years to complete. I was in tears last night just thinking about it. It’s amazing to see what God has provided.”

Mustangs and Heroes is a nonprofit organization based in Opelika. Nestled on 26 acres the organization is dedicated to helping veterans heal and find hope by working with mustangs and rescue horses. Many of the mustangs are donated by the U.S. Dept. of Forestry. The program uses faith, horsemanship and brotherhood to rebuild hope, confidence and sense of purpose in veterans who struggle to reenter civilian life after a military career that gave them structure and a shared mission and purpose.

“We lose about 17 veterans a day to suicide,” Schwenk said. “Even if just one is saved by coming out here it will be worth it. This is about so much more than just horses.”

Equine therapy is a treatment that uses interactions with horses to treat psychological conditions like PTSD, depression and substance abuse. Participants engage in activities with horses like grooming, leading and exercises. According to Schwenk, horses can sense positive and negative vibrations in people. They mirror a person’s emotions which helps the person understand their own emotional patterns. Horses offer a calming presence which builds trust with the participant.

“After I spoke to Bill and learned about what he is doing out here for veterans, I knew we had to do something to help,” Carter said. “We know how to put poles in the ground so that’s what we came to do. Once we got here we found other projects we could help with.”

Schwenk named the property Selah, a Hebrew word found in the Bible which means to pause or rest. He wants Selah to be a place where veterans and others can escape the demands and pressures of society.

“We live in such a noisy and busy world,” Schwenk said. “I want this to be a place where not just veterans, but other people can come to rest and be with the horses out in nature.”

Mike Napier is a U.S. Army veteran who after visiting with Schwenk and the horses didn’t want to leave. He is now a full-time volunteer and Schwenk’s right hand man.

“I learned that it’s about so much more than just horses,” Napier said. “It’s a brotherhood that’s centered around God and love for each other. I can relate to these veterans and they understand me and what I might be going through.”

Both Napier and Schwenk suffer from PTSD. Schwenk served 23 years in the Army before being medically discharged following an injury sustained during a jump. It was during a trip to Utah with his wife that he fell in love with horses. It was through prayer that he made the connection between horses and Vets.

“Every time I’ve given up control and just turned my life over to the Lord, he has shown me the way,” Schwenk said. “Sometimes I’ll tell my wife I need to go be with the Lord, and I’ll come out here by myself, pray and just be with the horses.”

Thanks to Alabama Power, Mustangs and Heroes was able to expand their enclosures for the horses while keeping veterans and visitors safe. Church of the Highlands volunteered and built a covered shelter, and Piedmont Fertilizer has donated horse feed and hay since the very beginning. And while Schwenk would like to see the organization and facilities expand, he often reminds himself to give up control and follow God’s plan.

“I don’t worry too much about what the future holds for this place,” Schwenk said. “I try to remain present and focused on what’s in front of me each day.”

Any individual, group or company who would like to make a donation or volunteer their time and resources is encouraged to contact Mustangs and Heroes. A line-dancing fundraiser for Mustangs and Heroes will be held Oct. 25 from 6 to 8 p.m. at John Emerald Distilling Company.