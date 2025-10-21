Travis Harrison selected for Alabama leadership class

CONTRIBUTED BY AUBURN-OPEIKA TOURISM

AUBURN-OPELIKA — Auburn-Opelika Tourism is proud to announce that Travis Harrison, Experience & Marketing Specialist, has been selected as a member of Class VIII (2025–2026) of the Alabama Leadership Initiative (ALI).

Established in 1995 as a complement to the larger Leadership Alabama program, ALI is a six-month statewide leadership development initiative that brings together emerging leaders from across Alabama. Through three two-day retreats, participants engage with state decision-makers, learn from subject-matter experts and build connections that foster leadership, collaboration and community impact.

Harrison’s selection reflects both his professional accomplishments and Auburn-Opelika Tourism’s continued commitment to developing leadership that strengthens the region’s tourism and economic growth. In his role, Harrison supports marketing initiatives, community partnerships and visitor experience strategies that enhance the visibility of the Auburn-Opelika area.

The Alabama Leadership Initiative focuses on three key pillars: education, offering access to statewide thought leaders and issue experts; connections, cultivating relationships among emerging and established leaders; and personal development, encouraging participants to expand their perspectives and leadership skills.

For more information about the Alabama Leadership Initiative, visit leadershipal.org/programs.

About Auburn-Opelika Tourism

Auburn-Opelika Tourism is a non-profit service organization driving economic impact and improving the quality of life in our community through tourism and travel. For more information, visit aotourism.com.