Southern Union thanks lawmakers for support

BY KADIE TAYLOR

THE OBSERVER

OPELKA — Southern Union State Community College Executive Director of Advancement and Community Relations Gretchen VanValkenburg welcomed guests to the Oct. 21 Legislative Appreciation Luncheon.

“We’re just thrilled to have so many people turn out today and join us to help celebrate these wonderful individuals who serve us throughout the state, but more importantly, it’s about Southern Union today,” she said. “We’re really appreciative of all of their support and look forward to hearing a little bit more about what’s going on at Southern Union.”

SUSCC President Todd Shackett said he is thankful for all of the legislators who represent Lee County and have supported the growth of SUSCC.

“My favorite thing to do [of] my job responsibilities is to say thank you to people, whether it be our students, staff and faculty, and certainly our local legislative delegation,” he said. “In case you don’t know how the community college system works, about half of the operating budget of our college is through statewide allocation that’s determined by our legislators. The rest we collect through tuition and other grants. But we absolutely could not do what we do here at Southern Union without supporting the folks over here at this table. With their support, we’ve been able to create many new programs and provide a lot of growth here locally.”

Shackett shared that SUSCC has experienced a 25% growth in students over the past five years, and 80% of SUSCC students remain local after graduation.

“If you look at our other new programs, one of the more successful ones is our Aviation Maintenance program — [and] the hangar — Joe is essential to getting us started on that [which] should be finished in a couple months,” he said. “We’ve tripled the [Aviation Maintenance] enrollment since we started. We had our first graduates in July. [We had] 18, all have great jobs — meaning six-figure jobs — and [employers are] asking when we can produce more graduates. Our second year of our veterinary medicine program is underway. A strong cohort there, and that again, is identifying what the community needs from us to help support our lifestyle that we’ve enjoyed here so much. And again, that could not be done without our legislative partners fighting and pulling for us.”

SUSCC Success Story, Forrest Harmon, owner of Harmon Mechanical, was introduced by Shackett and shared how SUSCC prepared him for his business achievements.

“Southern Union gave me a leg up and allowed me to progress faster — after working for a couple of different companies and having a technical background from Southern Union, I set out in January of 2019 with a plan to start my own heating and air conditioning company,” he said. “I knew how to fix air conditioners and hard work, but nothing about running a business. But I knew with my work ethic, I could do anything. Now, just a few years later, I have eight service vehicles on the road, and we are currently building a new office.”

The Executive Director of the Alabama Community College System, Boone Kinard, said he wants to recognize what the legislators have done for SUSCC students.

“I hope you see all the work that has gone on with the funds that you all have provided,” he said. “It was hard to find a parking spot today, and that’s a good thing — that means kids are in classes. Life here is so vibrant, and that’s just really great to see. So thank you.”

Ali Rauch, the president and CEO of the Opelika Chamber of Commerce, addressed the importance of workforce development in Lee County and the impact Southern Union has when preparing future workers.

“I think it is very easy to see the impact that Southern Union has,” she said. “It’s an institution that doesn’t just educate students, but they transform lives…. According to [their 2024-25 Impact Report], they served over 6,500 students. They expanded technical programs like Aviation Maintenance and Industrial Technology. They achieved a 100% first-time pass rate for practical nursing — which is incredible — and they continue to deliver graduates who power our local workforce. This college is a cornerstone in our region’s growth and a true partner to the Chamber.”

Alabama District 13 State Sen. Randy Price said he recognizes the importance of Southern Union and thanked the staff and administration at the college and the impact that work is having on the future of the community and students.

“The Alabama legislature is committed to continue to do whatever it needs to make sure that Southern Union and our other junior colleges continue to pump out the quality young people that they are, and I guarantee you this session we will continue to do that,” Price said.

Alabama District 79 State Rep. Joe Lovvorn thanked each legislator and recognized their individual impact and the abilities they bring to advocating for, and supporting, the people they represent. He then presented city of Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller with a plaque commending his upcoming retirement.

“[It is] with profound admiration and respect that we recognize Mayor Gary Fuller for his numerous years of dedicated public service to the city of Opelika, his surrounding community — upon the occasion of retirement from office of Mayor in 2025,” Lovvorn said. “Whereas Mayor Fuller’s retirement closed a chapter marked by major industrial growth, downtown revitalization and record-breaking capital investments. Whereas Mayor Fuller first joined the Opelika Leadership Council when he was elected in August of 2000 to represent Ward 4 on the Opelika City Council….

“Mayor Fuller has executed his leadership responsibilities with fairness, honesty and professionalism, and has proven himself to be an inspiring leader and dedicated public servant,” he said. “Now therefore, be it resolved that Mayor Gary Fuller is highly honored and commended. This resolution is offered to him in deepest admiration, appreciation on the sincere best wishes for the future.”

Fuller thanked the Legislators and recognized the work that he — and others — did to ensure that future mayors would not have to navigate some of the dilemmas he did.

“Not only did we manage to stop the quarry, but to keep future mayors like Eddie [Smith] and others and future city councils from fooling with it. Randy, Tom and our delegation got that land annexed into the city of Opelika,” he said. “So that 1,200 acres is off the quarry chart, so we won’t have a quarry up there. Thank you, Randy. Thank you all.”