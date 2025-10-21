Opelika votes against amending B&B rules

BY MICHELLE KEY | PUBLISHER

OPELIKA — The Opelika City Council rejected two proposed amendments to the city’s bed-and-breakfast ordinance Tuesday night.

Up for consideration were two different but similar proposed amendments — one considered “less restrictive” and the other “more restrictive.” Neither proposal was supported by Opelika’s only current bed-and-breakfast owner, Leif Espelund of the Heritage House, or by the owners of the Renfro House, which is being renovated with plans to open as a bed-and-breakfast in the near future.

Espelund and Allison Kovac both spoke against the amendments during the Oct. 7 public hearings.

“Tonight we are to consider and vote on two pieces of legislation that were once again designed to target one potential bed and breakfast — the Renfro House on 10th Street,” Aja said. “This time, however, the proposed ordinance amendments, whether by design or carelessness, also are written with potential to negatively impact our other B&B, Heritage House — a business that has been nothing but a positive for Opelika since Dani and Leif opened their doors years ago.”

He also criticized what he described as government overreach.

“Much of what I will speak to below are quintessential examples of governmental overreach that would make Gov. Gavin Newsom and New York City’s future Mayor Mamdani smile,” Aja said. “All of these are inappropriate for the Opelika community, and that sentiment was clearly reflected at the last meeting, with zero speakers or support for these amendments voiced at either public hearing.”

Aja reiterated concerns previously shared by Espelund, including the requirement that owners or operators be available or on call within the city or county limits; the 29-day limit on guest stays; the restriction on the number of units allowed, which is fewer than permitted by the state of Alabama; and the permit process, which he said effectively makes the Opelika planning director an event planner.

“The fact is, the entire permit process is the pinnacle example of government overreach across these amendments,” Aja said. “It is literally the creation of a layer of bureaucracy and associated regulations to correct an issue that doesn’t exist, under the guise of protecting residents.”

In the end, the council voted against amending the zoning ordinance (more restrictive version) — Section 2.2 Definitions, Section 3.1 Building Permit Required, Section 8.11.1 Temporary Structures/Temporary Uses, and adding Section 8.28.4 Standards for Bed and Breakfast — with four nays and one abstention from Ward 2 Council Member Erica Norris.

The council also rejected the less restrictive version with three nays, one abstention from Norris and one aye from Ward 5 Council Member Todd Rauch.

Recognitions

Mayor Gary Fuller and the council recognized the 2025 Firefighter, Police Officer and Dispatcher of the Year:

Drew Dawe, OFD Firefighter of the Year

C.J. Rodgers, OPD Officer of the Year

Dylan Munnerlyn, OPD Dispatcher of the Year

Additional recognitions included:

Sgt. James Daniel, Meritorious Service Award

Officer Christopher Fisher, Special Recognition Award

Several city employees were recognized for their service to the city of Opelika.

In other business

The council received the city’s financial summary and monthly building reports for September 2025.

The council held public hearings for weed abatement assessments for properties located at 500 A and B Martin Luther King Blvd and 120 Chester Ave. The council later approved the assessments.

The council approved a request for a retail wine and beer off premise alcohol license from QuikTrip No. 7183.

The council approved a request for a temporary street closure for the Victorian Front Porch Walking Tour on Dec. 13.

The council approved a bid from Irby Utilities for 15kV Primary Underground Distribution Cable on an as-needed basis for Opelika Power Services.

The council approved a bid from Howard Industries Inc. for single-phase pad-mounted transformers on an as-needed basis for Opelika Power Services.

The council approved a bid from Howard Industries Inc. for single-phase pole-mounted transformers on an as-needed basis for Opelika Power Services.

The council approved a bid from Sylacauga Handicapped Inc. in the amount of $96,510.46 for a 2025 Toyota van for the executive office.

The council approved expense reports from various departments and also voted to designate city personal property as surplus and authorized its disposal.

The council approved a resolution to purchase one 2026 Ford Maverick from Stivers Ford Lincoln in the amount of $30,858 for the Inspection Department.

The council approved the purchase of a three-year Imprivata Agreement from CDW Government, LLC for the total amount of $83,886.60 for the IT Department to be paid in annual installments of $27,962.20.

The council approved the purchase of a GeoMarvel Master Services Agreement for the IT Department in the amount of $90,000.

The council approved the purchase of a Beyond Trust Corp Agreement from CDW Government, LLC for the IT Department. The purchase is to ensure the city is Federal Information Processing Standard compliant which is needed as a minimum for Criminal Justice Information Services (CJIS) compliance. CJIS is a division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) that provides a wide range of information services to support law enforcement agencies at the federal, state and local levels. The three-year subscription from Beyond Trust will cost $130,167.35 to be paid annually as follows:

Year 1 – $52,335.89

Year 2 – $38,915.73

Year 3 – $38,915.73.

Year 1 – $52,335.89 Year 2 – $38,915.73 Year 3 – $38,915.73. The council approved the purchase of 624 96-gallon EVR II Universal/Nestable Carts from Toter LLC for $37,606 for Opelika Environmental Services.

The council approved the purchase of 34 front-load and roll-off containers from Wastequip LLC in the amount of $55,915 for Opelika Environmental Services.

The council approved the purchase of one 2026 T380 Single Axle Peterson Knuckleboom from Truckworx Kenworth-Montgomery in the amount of $267,781 for Opelika Environmental Services.

The council approved a resolution to amend the Organizational Chart of the Opelika Fire Department to add six additional firefighter positions for the Human Resources Department.

The council approved a resolution for a revised right-of-way agreement with JAD Real Estate for the Hi Pack Extension Project.

The council approved a resolution for a revised right-of-way agreement with 2112 Cunningham Property Exchange LLC for the Hi Pack Drive Extension Project.

The council approved a resolution to establish the 4% raise in the compensation of presiding municipal judge, municipal judge, assistant city prosecutors and public defender for the Municipal Court.

The council approved an annual appropriation contract in the amount of $2,000 for fiscal year 2026 with ARC of the Chattahoochee Valley.

The council approved an annual appropriation contract in the amount of $25,000 for fiscal year 2026 with Envision Opelika Foundation.

The council approved an annual appropriation contract in the amount of $10,000 for fiscal year 2026 with Esperanza House.

The council approved an annual appropriation contract in the amount of $5,000 for fiscal year 2026 with J. W. Darden Foundation.

The council approved an annual appropriation contract in the amount of $35,000 for fiscal year 2026 with Keep Opelika Beautiful.

The council approved an annual appropriation contract in the amount of $10,000 for fiscal year 2026 with One Voice Shelter.

The council approved an annual appropriation contract in the amount of $25,000 for fiscal year 2026 with Opelika First Class Pre-K Academy.

The council approved an annual appropriation contract in the amount of $125,000 for fiscal year 2026 with Opelika Industrial Development Authority.

The council approved an annual appropriation contract in the amount of $15,000 for fiscal year 2026 with The Dream Day Foundation.

The council approved an annual appropriation contract in the amount of $5,000 for fiscal year 2026 with Worthy Squared.

The council approved an annual appropriation contract in the amount of $25,000 for fiscal year 2026 with Storybook Farm.

The council approved an ordinance for a rights-of-way use agreement with C Spire.

The council approved a second amendment to the option and lease agreement with Level-Up Assets.

