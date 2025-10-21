District 38 race headed to runoff between Dixon, Nelson

BY MICHELLE KEY

PUBLISHER

EAST ALABAMA — The race for Alabama’s District 38 special primary election, held Tuesday, Oct. 21, is headed to a runoff between Garrett Dixon and Kristin Nelson.

Dixon received 224 votes (15.65%) in Chambers County and 650 votes (54.39%) in Lee County, for a combined total of 874 votes (33.28%).

Nelson received 942 votes (65.8%) in Chambers County and 284 votes (23.7%) in Lee County, for a combined total of 1,226 votes (46.69%).

Micah Messer received a combined total of 526 votes (20.03%).

“I am proud of the race I ran, and I want to thank the other candidates for running a clean race,” Messer said.

Efforts to reach Dixon and Nelson for comments were unsuccessful.

The runoff will be held Tuesday, Nov. 18. The winner will face Democratic candidate Hazel Floyd, 21, in the special general election on Feb. 3, 2026. There was no Democratic special primary election, as Floyd was the only qualifying candidate.

The special election will fill the seat vacated by former state Rep. Debbie Wood, who announced her retirement earlier this year. The district covers southeastern Chambers County and most of eastern Lee County in East Alabama.

According to Probate Judge Jere Colley, voter turnout in Lee County was less than 10% of registered voters in District 38.

These results are unofficial and will be canvassed Tuesday, Oct. 28.