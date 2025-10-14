John Jacobs announces campaign for Alabama House District 37

CONTRIBUTED BY JACOBS CAMPAIGN

WOODLAND, Ala. — John Jacobs, a lifelong educator, community leader and conservative Republican, announced his candidacy for Alabama House District 37, which covers portions of Chambers and Lee counties.

With a 40-year career in public education, including 31 years as an administrator and three terms as Superintendent of Randolph County Schools, Jacobs brings experience and a commitment to service to his community.

A resident of Randolph County for more than four decades, Jacobs graduated from Ranburne High School in 1974 and holds degrees in education from Jacksonville State University and the University of West Georgia, with certifications in physical education, biology, guidance and counseling and school leadership.

According to a press release, Jacobs “is deeply rooted in Alabama’s agricultural and educational communities. As a member of the Cattlemen’s Association, Alabama Pecan Growers Association and Audubon Society, he has hands-on experience as a cattle rancher, corn farmer, timber producer and pecan orchard owner. His record of community leadership extends to professional organizations such as the Council for Leaders in Alabama Schools, the American Association of School Administrators, as well as serving on the Board of directors at the state level of Middle School Principals, Secondary School Principals and School Superintendents of Alabama.”

Jacobs’ career is highlighted by his involvement in numerous local and state civic and professional organizations. He earned the Mike Campbell Exemplary Leadership Award, coached youth sports and served on the boards of Partners in Education, United Way and the Woodland Recreation Board.

“I’m running for Alabama House District 37 to bring tried and true conservative values, practical solutions and servant leadership to Montgomery,” Jacobs said. “My decades of experience in education, agriculture and community leadership have prepared me to tackle the challenges facing our district and state and bring home results that help the people of my district.”

The Republican Primary is scheduled for May 19, 2026.