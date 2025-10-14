District 38 candidate forum held Oct. 8

BY KADIE TAYLOR | THE OBSERVER

EAST ALABAMA — The Alabama House District 38 Meet and Greet was held Oct. 8, giving residents the opportunity to hear from the Republican candidates they will vote for on Oct. 21.

“Thank you to all three panelists,” said Cole Lawson, chair of the Lee County Republican Party. “Oct. 21, Oct. 21, Oct. 21 — if that’s not on your phone with a timer set, please add it in there, and then text your five closest friends and five un-closest friends and remind them to go and vote on Oct. 21. This is a special election.”

Lawson encouraged residents of District 38 to not only vote but also to help remind others to participate.

“I can already tell you, as the party chair, the turnout is going to be abysmal,” he said. “If you’re here tonight, congratulations — you are a leader in politics in your inner circle, and there is no doubt people need you to text them and remind them that their voice matters. If they want any right to complain about whichever one of these three honestly bright, young and wonderful individuals make it up there, go vote for them on Oct. 21.”

Garrett Dixon

As a family farmer, Garrett Dixon said he is proud to have lived and worked in District 38 and hopes to continue his family legacy with his children.

“Good evening, y’all,” he said. “Thank you all for coming. It’s great to see so many people who care about the community in this district and who want to learn more about the candidates. My name is Garrett Dixon, and I’m a sixth-generation resident of this district. My family settled not far from here about 160 years ago, and I’m hoping that my children will be the seventh generation to live and work in this district. That’s why it’s important to me to serve and continue to make this district a great place to live and work.”

With his experience in agriculture and his wife’s career in education, Dixon said he understands the importance of community.

“I’m a cotton and peanut farmer,” he said. “I had to start that farm and operation essentially from scratch due to some family dynamics on the farm and the way things kind of shook out over time. My wife, Robin, is a public school teacher at Smiths Station, the same high school I graduated from. As a matter of fact, my third-grade PE teacher was the one who hired Robin. It’s really a small-town, full-circle moment that shows how tight-knit this community is. I look forward to the opportunity to serve the people of this district. And if you’re unsure whether or not you want to vote for me, my daughter’s going to come give you another card.”

Micah Messer

Although he did not grow up in District 38, Micah Messer said he understands the values of an agricultural community, having been raised in small-town Alabama.

“Thank you guys for being here,” he said. “It’s important that the community be invested in itself, and y’all being here helps solidify that. It gives me hope for this district to see people coming out and being a part of events like this.

“A little bit about myself — I grew up not here; I grew up in Kinsey, Alabama. If you don’t know where that is, it’s between Headland and Dothan — a small town of about 2,000 people. Everywhere around me were peanuts and cows. That was pretty much what I smelled when I woke up and what I smelled when I went back to sleep.”

Messer said he believes District 38 needs a representative in Montgomery who truly reflects the values of its residents.

“I went to school at South Alabama in Mobile, graduated, commissioned into the Alabama Army National Guard, got a job, moved and got married — all in the span of about two weeks,” he said. “We originally moved to Valley, Alabama, [and] lived there for about a year [before moving] to Lee County, where we’ve been ever since. I’m happily married to my wife, and I’m excited to be part of this race.

“This is not my first time running — it’s the second time I’ve run for this seat. I think it’s crucial that the people of District 38 have a representative in Montgomery who represents their values and isn’t afraid to fight for them — against lobbyists, against organizations that will fight against our values, our rights and our district. I think it’s time we actually have someone who’s going to represent us the way we should have been represented for a long time.”

Kristin Nelson

A lifelong resident of District 38, Kristin Nelson said she has been involved in politics and serving her community since high school.

“Good evening, everyone,” she said. “I am thrilled to be here tonight with you. I love having opportunities to speak to the people of District 38. I was born and raised right in the middle of the district — I could literally throw a rock to the Lee County line. I’m very connected and invested in this district and always have been.

“When I first announced my campaign, I thought maybe I hadn’t been lifelong into politics. But then I remembered — I was a Girls State representative in 11th grade, and I paged under Rep. Bill Fuller. So yes, I really have been invested for a long time.”

Nelson said she hopes to give back to the district through the position of state representative.

“I am the proud wife of our Chambers County sheriff, Jeff Nelson, who’s sitting out here in the audience,” she said. “I’m very proud that he is our first Republican elected sheriff in Chambers County — that’s something worth celebrating!

“I’m also the daughter of Donna Pike, who was a 38-year school teacher at Valley High School and later served as child nutrition director for the Board of Education. And most importantly, I’m the proud mom of two fine young men — Rush, my 17-year-old senior, and Reed, my ninth grader. It’s truly my joy to share with you all tonight the plans I have for District 38 and how I want to give back to the people who raised me, supported me and built me. Thank you.”

With campaigning underway, residents of District 38 will choose their Republican candidate during the special election on Oct. 21.